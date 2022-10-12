Amazon Prime Day 2022 live – day 2: Best deals on AirPods, air fryers, laptops and more
Today’s the final day to bag a bargain on big-name brands, including Apple, Shark, Bose and more
Day two of Amazon Prime Day 2022 is in full swing – meaning you’ve only got until midnight tonight to bag a bargain in one of the biggest sale events of the year.
The pre-Black Friday shopping bonanza – officially called the Prime Early Access Sale – kicked off yesterday, when we saw some great discounts across everything from home appliances, tech and Amazon devices to laptops, household essentials, mattresses and so much more.
Time is running out to secure a saving – but fear not, because some of the best and biggest deals are still up for grabs, and we’ll be working around the clock to find them for you. Aside from our dedicated deal guides, our liveblog will provide you with instant deal updates as they happen, unrivalled savings, and expert advice on navigating the sale. Ready? Let’s go shopping.
Read more:
When does Amazon Prime Day 2022 end?
Amazon’s Early Access Sale kicked off yesterday and runs until midnight tonight. The 48-hour shopping bonanza is the perfect time to bag a bargain pre-Black Friday, and we’re here to showcase all the best deals across tech, laptops, TVs, household essentials, household essentials and so much more.
But like all good things, it must come to an end, and it will be finishing at midnight tonight. You’re running out of time to bag a bargain. If you want to get up to speed really fast, we’d recommend checking out our main guide, which is a curated edit of nothing but the best:
Amazon Prime Day 2 is here – shop the best deals now
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale – aka Amazon Prime Day 2022 – is here – these are the best deals in the pre-Black Friday event on AirPods, Xbox and Ninja
From Acer to Huawei, these are the best laptop deals on Amazon now
Whether you’re looking for a gaming laptop or a Chromebook, there is a laptop deal for any type of user in Amazon’s Early Access Sale. We’ve spotted stunning savings on some of the best brands, including Lenovo, HP, Dell and more:
We’ve found the best laptop deals at Amazon’s two-day Prime Early Access Sale
Prime Day Early Access starts 11 October. We’ve found the best discounts and offers on top laptop brands like Dell, Huawei, Asus and more
Boost your storage with Samsung’s Prime Day memory card deal
Samsung 256GB microSD card and SD adapter: Was £46.99, now £24.49, Amazon.co.uk
If you’re anything like us and took about a million pictures on your summer holidays, chances are you can do with a little extra storage space. Give your smartphone or action camera a serious boost with this Samsung microSDXC memory card. It has a whopping 256GB of storage and speedy transfer rate of up to 120MB per second.
It also comes with an SD card adapter, so it can just as easily fit into your camera or laptop. While it’s from Samsung, this memory card can be used across a whole range of devices from multiple manufacturers.
Amazon has slashed the prices of its own devices for Prime Day 2
As we’ve all come to expect from the retailer, Amazon’s Early Access Sale comes with huge price drops for its own devices. From Kindles to Fire tablets, Ring video doorbells and Echo speakers, we’ve rounded up all the best deals in our guide:
Amazon Prime Day 2 Amazon devices deals: Best Early Access Sale offers
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is here. From Echo dots to fire tablets, these are the best deals on Amazon’s own devices
Ninja’s food processor sees a 30% discount for Amazon Prime Day 2
While we’re all on the lookout for a Ninja fryer deal of a lifetime, we unfortunately have to report we haven’t found one just yet. Maybe Amazon is saving the best for last, or maybe we won’t see such an offer during Amazon’s Early Access Sale – there’s still hope for Black Friday though.
What we did find is this 30 per cent saving on Ninja’s 3-in-1 food processor, one that seriously impressed our reviewer when they tried it out in their kitchen. It fulfilled all their blending needs... read on below to find out more about this deal.
Shake it up in the kitchen with this Ninja food processor Amazon Prime Day deal
Ninja’s 3-in-1 machine offers itself up as a food processor, multi-serve blender and personal blender. Here’s how to save 30% on this nifty gadget
A rare Apple deal on Amazon lets you save £50 on AirPods
Apple AirPods pro 1st gen: Was £239, now £189, Amazon.co.uk
Another one of those rare Apple deals, the 1st gen AirPods are now reduced by over 20 per cent for Amazon’s Early Access Sale. So let’s just say there’s no time like the present to update your tech.
In our review, our tester noted that they “are a high-end pair of earphones that are difficult to find much fault in”. As for the audio quality, they found that “it’s a sound topped by few rivals”, with an impressive active noise-cancelling function that shuts out ambient noise.
Watch out, Prime Day TV deals coming through
Savings on big purchases are always popular, so if you’re looking to upgrade your TV setup this Prime Day, we’ve already lined up the best deals for you – you’re welcome. Whether you’re after a Samsung, LG or Panasonic device, these are the offers to have on your radar right now:
The best Amazon Prime Day 2 TV offers to shop now
After a new TV? The Amazon Prime Day Early Access Sale 2022 is here for round two with the best deals on TVs from Samsung, Panasonic and more
Brush up your oral care regime with this Oral-B deal from Amazon
Your dentist will probably thank you later, as electric brushing can really help a more effective clean. In Amazon’s Early Access Sale you can now save an impressive 70 per cent on this Oral-B device. While £65 for a toothbrush might still seem like a big investment, proper dental care at home can save you money on dental treatments in the long run.
Oral-B smart 6 electric toothbrush: Was £219.99, now £64.99, Amazon.co.uk
Save a seriously impressive 70 per cent on Oral-B’s smart 6 electric toothbrush this Prime Day. Said to last two weeks with one charge, and touted for being far more effective than a manual brush, this electric option boasts five cleaning modes including for sensitive teeth, gum care and whitening. If you have a tendency to press too hard when you brush too, this model will actually tell you when you’re doing it, and slow down its brush speed, which is pretty nifty.
This Samsung Galaxy watch bundle is a dream deal for Android users
Samsung Galaxy watch 4 bundle: Was £368.99, now £239, Amazon.co.uk
This Samsung smartwatch bundle includes the Galaxy watch 4 from 2021 and Samsung’s Duo wireless charger, which charges the watch and a smartphone at the same time. At 35 per cent off the regular retail price, it’s an amazing deal for Android users. While the watch in this deal is the smaller 40mm model of Galaxy watch 4, with 4G connectivity, it still comes with all the health and fitness tracking capabilities. When we reviewed this model our writer described it as “the best smartwatch you can buy”, adding that it is “elegantly designed, powerful, and marks a revival of the Android wearable scene”.
This Tile pro deal helps Android and Apple users track any item
Find any item with this Bluetooth tracker, whether it’s your keys or bag, as long as this device is attached to it, it will never really be lost. This model from Tile is lower in price than Apple’s AirTag and it essentially does the same thing, but unlike the AirTag it will work for both Android and Apple users.
Tile pro (2022) Bluetooth item finder: Was £29.99, now £17.99, Amazon.co.uk
The battery is now replaceable, so you can keep using it forever, the range has been improved so it can reach lost items up to 120m away, and if your stuff is further away than that, you can either see its last known location or be notified when another Tile user passes within range of it. Our tester rated it highly in our Tile pro review, saying “All Tile devices are very easy to set up, and it really is a set-it-and-forget-it product; one that quietly gets on with its job in the background, ready to spring into action should you ever need it.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.