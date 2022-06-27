Amazon Prime Day 2022 – live: When is it and what are the best early UK deals?
From gaming consoles to electric toothbrushes, follow along for the hottest discounts as they land
Calling all bargain-hunters: Amazon Prime Day 2022 is just 13 days away – taking place between 12 and 13 July.
The two-day shopping bonanza sees huge savings across tech, home and kitchen appliances, alcohol, TVs, kids’ toys, and more. As well as whopping discounts on big-name brands, including Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, Shark, Philips, Bosch, and Rimmel.
And you don’t need to wait until the big day to shop because early deals kicked off on 21 June. The retailer has never dropped Prime Day deals this early, so it’s already shaping up to be one of Amazon’s biggest years yet.
Prime Day can feel overwhelming, but we’re on hand to help. Aside from our dedicated deal guides, our live coverage provides you with the best discounts, unrivalled savings, and expert advice on navigating the sale. Saving you from endlessly scrolling, allow us to act as your personal shoppers.
Read more
Hoover up this Shark vacuum cleaner early Prime Day deal
When it comes to home appliances, Prime Day is the perfect time to make the investment in new tools. And luckily, we’ve just spotted an early deal that might just pique your interest.
Shark cordless stick vacuum cleaner IZ201UKT: Was £349.99, now £228.49, Amazon.co.uk
Queen of clean, Mrs Hinch, loves Shark, and so do we. This cleaning tool was featured in our review of the best cordless vacuum cleaners, and it seriously impressed our tester. It features a flexible wand that bends to make like work of cleaning under sofas and coffee tables, while the LED headlight works to “illuminate hidden dust in every corner”, noted our writer. They “found the vacuum effortlessly sucked up everything in sight, making this one of the best” that they tested.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is very nearly here. It’s been confirmed that the sale will return on Tuesday 12 July through to Wednesday 13 July. There’s even more good news for savvy shoppers too, as the retailer kicked off its early deals a whopping three weeks in advance of the big day. The early sale will include up to 50 per cent off big-ticket brands. Follow along today for all the latest deals and insight.
The best early Prime Day deals to snap up now
Good morning, happy Monday. Hope you had a great weekend. As promised, we’re back bringing you all the news and latest deals from Amazon’s pre-Prime Day sale, which it kicked off on 21 June – a whole three weeks ahead of the big day itself.
First things first, we’d like you to get acquainted with your Amazon Prime Day cheat sheet, it’s here where you’ll find all the best deals, as well as answers to all of your burning questions. Keep the page bookmarked in the lead-up to the 48-hour shopping bonanza:
Amazon Prime Day early deals are here
When is Amazon Prime Day 2022 in the UK? What is it? How does it compare to Black Friday? Here’s everything you need to know, including the best early deals
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.