The 48-hour sale will take place on 12 and 13 July, but the early bird deals have already kicked off (iStock/The Independent)

Calling all bargain-hunters: Amazon Prime Day 2022 is just one week away – taking place between 12 and 13 July.

The two-day shopping bonanza sees huge savings across tech, home and kitchen appliances, alcohol, TVs, kids’ toys, and more. As well as whopping discounts on big-name brands, including Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, Shark, Philips, Bosch, and Rimmel.

And you don’t need to wait until the big day to shop because early deals kicked off on 21 June. The retailer has never dropped Prime Day deals this early, so it’s already shaping up to be one of Amazon’s biggest years yet. On top of this, Amazon is rumoured to host a second Prime Day event in October so even if you miss out this time around, you might get a second chance.

Prime Day can feel overwhelming, but we’re on hand to help. Aside from our dedicated deal guides, our live coverage provides you with the best discounts, unrivalled savings, and expert advice on navigating the sale. Saving you from endlessly scrolling, allow us to act as your personal shoppers.

Read more