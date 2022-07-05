Liveupdated1657013046

Amazon Prime Day 2022 – live: When is it and the best early deals, from TVs to vacuums

From gaming consoles to electric toothbrushes, follow along for the hottest discounts as they land

Eva Waite-Taylor,Dominique Boulan
Tuesday 05 July 2022 10:24
The 48-hour sale will take place on 12 and 13 July, but the early bird deals have already kicked off

(iStock/The Independent)

Calling all bargain-hunters: Amazon Prime Day 2022 is just one week away – taking place between 12 and 13 July.

The two-day shopping bonanza sees huge savings across tech, home and kitchen appliances, alcohol, TVs, kids’ toys, and more. As well as whopping discounts on big-name brands, including Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, Shark, Philips, Bosch, and Rimmel.

And you don’t need to wait until the big day to shop because early deals kicked off on 21 June. The retailer has never dropped Prime Day deals this early, so it’s already shaping up to be one of Amazon’s biggest years yet. On top of this, Amazon is rumoured to host a second Prime Day event in October so even if you miss out this time around, you might get a second chance.

Prime Day can feel overwhelming, but we’re on hand to help. Aside from our dedicated deal guides, our live coverage provides you with the best discounts, unrivalled savings, and expert advice on navigating the sale. Saving you from endlessly scrolling, allow us to act as your personal shoppers.

Read more

1657012832

When is Aamazon prime Day 2022?

If you’ve been counting down with us, chances are you already know exactly when the event kicks off. But we’ll go over it one more time for the people in the back…

With exactly one week left, Amazon Prime Day really is just around the corner. The 48 hour shopping bonanza will officially begin at midnight 12 July and continue until 23:59 13 July. We’re expecting whopping discounts on big-ticket brands on the day, but Amazon has already given us the goods with discounts on laptops, kitchen appliances, alcohol and more. Follow us today for the latest deals.

Dominique Boulan5 July 2022 10:20
1657011932

Hoover up this early Prime Day deal

If you detest cleaning as much as we do, this early deal is for you. A robot vacuum can do all the hard work for you and this one currently has over £100 off – thank you Amazon.

Ecovacs deebot ozmo920 robot vacuum and mop: Was £349.98, now £239, Amazon.co.uk

(Ecovacs)

You can now clean your home without lifting a finger, literally. This vacuum syncs up with Google Assistant and Alexa for voice-controlled cleaning – so you can tell it to get to work from the comfort of your sofa. This Ecovacs robot vacuum employs the award-winning ozmo mopping system, and uses laser mapping technology to learn the best and most efficient routes around your floor to keep things nice and tidy. It’s battery life offers 110 minutes of cleaning time and deep-groove brushes can get into cracks of up to 4mm. It also has carpet detection to avoid any fabric while mopping.

Buy now

Dominique Boulan5 July 2022 10:05
1657011046

The best early Prime Day deals to shop

Good morning deal hunters! You might have missed us for a little while but fear not, we’re back and more ready than ever to bring you the latest news and the best bargains to shop ahead of Amazon Prime Day. And with only one more week to go, the countdown has officially begun.

To start you off, we’ve rounded up all the best early deals in our main guide and we can let you in on a little secret, they’re only getting better as we get closer to the event…

Dominique Boulan5 July 2022 09:50

