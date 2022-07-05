Amazon Prime Day 2022 – live: When is it and the best early deals, from TVs to vacuums
From gaming consoles to electric toothbrushes, follow along for the hottest discounts as they land
Calling all bargain-hunters: Amazon Prime Day 2022 is just one week away – taking place between 12 and 13 July.
The two-day shopping bonanza sees huge savings across tech, home and kitchen appliances, alcohol, TVs, kids’ toys, and more. As well as whopping discounts on big-name brands, including Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, Shark, Philips, Bosch, and Rimmel.
And you don’t need to wait until the big day to shop because early deals kicked off on 21 June. The retailer has never dropped Prime Day deals this early, so it’s already shaping up to be one of Amazon’s biggest years yet. On top of this, Amazon is rumoured to host a second Prime Day event in October so even if you miss out this time around, you might get a second chance.
Prime Day can feel overwhelming, but we’re on hand to help. Aside from our dedicated deal guides, our live coverage provides you with the best discounts, unrivalled savings, and expert advice on navigating the sale. Saving you from endlessly scrolling, allow us to act as your personal shoppers.
Read more
You can count on Amazon’s early Prime Day deal to give your wifi a boost
Is there anything more annoying than a slow wifi connection? Especially if you’re working from home, or worse, trying to stream a live football match only to hear your neighbours cheer minutes before you see the goal. Luckily, Amazon Prime Day is known for its stunning discounts on tech so if you’re due an upgrade, now is the time.
Amazon eero 6 mesh wifi: Was £249, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk
For speeding up your interenet connection, this mesh system is the way to go and luckily, the eero 6 is currently 40 per cent off. It featured in our review of the best wifi extenders where our technology critic, David Phelan, noted that it’s “capable of putting data through at very high speeds”. Set up is done via an app, which is easy to use, and “it has decent security features so you can be alerted if there’s a new gadget connected to your network”. And luckily, the “design is good enough to have on show”.
Stay on trend with these TikTok famous products
Whether you come to the video platform for cute puppies, viral dances, or – like us – for recommendations on beauty, books, kitchen gadgets and more, TikTok helps you keep up with the latest trends. There’s a reason why #TikTokMakdeMeBuyIt has become a thing, and our writer Lois Borny has been prepping her TikTok wish list for quite some time… These are the products we’re hoping to see on sale this Prime Day.
The TikTok famous products to add to your Amazon Prime Day wish list
These are the TikTok viral products to add to your Amazon Prime Day wish list, from beauty and fashion to books and kitchen gadgets
When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?
If you’ve been counting down with us, chances are you already know exactly when the event kicks off. But we’ll go over it one more time for the people in the back…
With exactly one week left, Amazon Prime Day really is just around the corner. The 48 hour shopping bonanza will officially begin at midnight 12 July and continue until 23:59 13 July. We’re expecting whopping discounts on big-ticket brands on the day, but Amazon has already given us the goods with discounts on laptops, kitchen appliances, alcohol and more. Follow us today for the latest deals.
Hoover up this early Prime Day deal
If you detest cleaning as much as we do, this early deal is for you. A robot vacuum can do all the hard work for you and this one currently has over £100 off – thank you Amazon.
Ecovacs deebot ozmo920 robot vacuum and mop: Was £349.98, now £239, Amazon.co.uk
You can now clean your home without lifting a finger, literally. This vacuum syncs up with Google Assistant and Alexa for voice-controlled cleaning – so you can tell it to get to work from the comfort of your sofa. This Ecovacs robot vacuum employs the award-winning ozmo mopping system, and uses laser mapping technology to learn the best and most efficient routes around your floor to keep things nice and tidy. It’s battery life offers 110 minutes of cleaning time and deep-groove brushes can get into cracks of up to 4mm. It also has carpet detection to avoid any fabric while mopping.
The best early Prime Day deals to shop
Good morning deal hunters! You might have missed us for a little while but fear not, we’re back and more ready than ever to bring you the latest news and the best bargains to shop ahead of Amazon Prime Day. And with only one more week to go, the countdown has officially begun.
To start you off, we’ve rounded up all the best early deals in our main guide and we can let you in on a little secret, they’re only getting better as we get closer to the event…
Amazon Prime Day early deals are here
When is Amazon Prime Day 2022 in the UK? What is it? How does it compare to Black Friday? Here’s everything you need to know, including the best early deals
