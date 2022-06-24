Amazon Prime Day 2022 – live: When is it and what are the best early UK deals?
From cordless vacuums to electric toothbrushes, follow along for the hottest discounts as they land
Deal hunters, listen up: one of the biggest sales of the year is just around the corner, with Amazon Prime Day 2022 confirmed to be kicking off in just over two weeks.
Second only to Black Friday, the online giant’s annual flash sale will see huge savings across tech, home and kitchen appliances, alcohol, TVs kids’ toys and more. Officially returning on Tuesday 12 and running through to Wednesday 13 July, the shopping extravaganza lasts a full 48 hours with thousands of products from big-ticket brands reduced, including Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, Shark, Philips, Bosch and Rimmel.
Early deals kicked off on 21 June (a full three weeks before Prime Day officially starts), so the 2022 sale is already shaping up to be one of Amazon’s biggest years yet. The retailer has never dropped Prime Day deals this early, so you’re in for a treat.
Whether you’re after a pair of Levi’s jeans, headphones, a stand mixer, laptop or hair tool, as always, the IndyBest team will be on hand throughout to keep you afloat during the sale.
As well as our dedicated deal guides, our live coverage is here to save you endlessly scrolling. From now to the sale itself, make sure to follow along for the best discounts, unrivalled savings and expert advice on navigating the mammoth event. So, it’s time to finalise your wish list and get shopping.
Let there be light with this Prime Day deal
Philips Hue centura white & colour ambiance recessed round LED smart ceiling spotlight: Was £59.99, now £37.60, Amazon.co.uk
There’s a real economy of scale when it comes to buying Philips Hue GU10 spotlights. You never need just one, so when there’s 37 per cent off each bulb it adds up to some serious savings across your entire ceiling. An early Prime Day deal, this discount on the recessed centura – which can be angled to illuminate corners and tackle dull spots – sees the price of each smart bulb drop to £37.60. Not only are they energy-efficient LED lights, but they can be controlled using voice commands or set to gently turn on as the sun goes down.
Level up your gaming with early Prime Day deals
When it comes to those looking to get their game on this Prime Day, there’s plenty to get excited about. Our tabletop game fanatic has shared his top picks for the day.
But, if you’re after the more high-tech devices, IndyBest‘s gaming writer, Jasper Pickering, has got you covered. He spends his days scouring Amazon and handpicking the best early deals so you don’t have to. Currently, you can get a gaming mouse (was £59.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk) for less than £30, and there’s even a really impressive discount on a gaming chair.
For all this and more, read our guide to the best early Prime Day gaming deals you can shop now:
Which Amazon device will be discounted?
While Amazon kicked off its early deals on 21 June, it hasn’t yet started to reduce the price of its own-brand devices. We’re unsure exactly when the online giant will start discounting them, but, should it be the official sale itself – 12 and 13 July – you’ll be in for a real treat.
For all the intel on what last year’s discounts looked like, make sure you check out our Amazon Prime Day own-brand device guide:
When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is very nearly here. It’s been confirmed that the sale will return on Tuesday 12 July through to Wednesday 13 July. There’s even more good news for savvy shoppers too, as the retailer kicked off its early deals a whopping three weeks in advance of the big day. The early sale will include up to 50 per cent off big-ticket brands. Follow along today for all the latest deals and insight.
Good morning deal-hunters
Good morning! Thanks for enjoying our rolling coverage of the pre-Prime Day sale.
If you’re in the mood to shop, there’s plenty to keep you busy – our helpful deals guides cover everything from home appliances, fitness and alcohol to gaming, tech and Apple products.
And our main guide should be your go-to for recommendations and advice, think of it as your cheat sheet in the lead-up and during the shopping bonanza itself. It has the best early deals and answers all your burning questions about Amazon Prime Day 2022. Check it out now:
