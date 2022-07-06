Amazon Prime Day 2022 – live: When is it and what are the best early deals?
From kitchen appliances to beauty products, follow along for the hottest discounts as they land
Calling all savvy shoppers: Amazon Prime Day 2022 is just a week away – taking place between 12 and 13 July.
The 48-hour shopping bonanza sees huge savings across tech, home and kitchen appliances, alcohol, TVs, kids’ toys and more. As well as huge discounts on big-name brands, including Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, Shark, Philips, Bosch, and Rimmel.
In even better news, you don’t need to wait until the big day to shop because early deals kicked off on 21 June and continue to roll in. The retailer has never dropped Prime Day deals this early, so it’s already shaping up to be one of the biggest years yet. On top of this, Amazon is rumoured to host a second Prime Day event in October so even if you miss out this time around, you might get a second chance.
Prime Day can feel overwhelming, but we’re on hand to help. Aside from our dedicated deal guides, our live coverage provides you with the best discounts, unrivalled savings and expert advice on navigating the sale.
‘Alexa, what’s the best pre-Prime Day deal on Echo dot?’
OK in lieu of Alexa, we’ll do the hard work here. While we were expecting Amazon to start slashing the price of its Echo dot smart speakers from 8 July, it looks like the retailer has done you a favour already.
Amazon Echo dot, 4th generation: Was £49.99, now £28.99, Amazon.co.uk
Chances are you’ve seen one of these Alexa devices in action – and that’s because they’re just so good – so now’s the time to join the party. We can vouch for how well the fourth-generation device performs as it featured in our review of the best smart speakers. “If you’re an Alexa user, or dipping your toe into the world of smart speakers, the Echo dot is a great choice for a non-invasive speaker that produces great sound and slots nicely into the Amazon ecosystem,” noted our writer. And now, the device is a whopping 42 per cent off.
Listen up, Apple AirPods pro are just £184 ahead of Prime Day
Apple is notorious for not taking part in sales, but you’re likely to find competitive prices at Amazon on Prime Day. Case in point on the tech giant’s popular earbuds.
Apple AirPods pro: Was £239, now £184, Amazon.co.uk
These earbuds are pretty pricey but, thanks to the early Prime Day deal, you can snap them up for a fraction of the cost. When we reviewed the Airpods pro, our tester said they “are a high-end pair of earphones that are difficult to find much fault in”. As for the noise quality, our tester added that “it’s a sound topped by few rivals,” with an impressive active noise-cancelling function that shuts out ambient noise. The Prime Day price is cheaper than the price they were reduced to on Black Friday.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?
Good morning and welcome back to your live coverage of the pre-Prime Day deals.
First up, we’re here to answer your burning question: when is Amazon Prime Day 2022? Well, the two-day shopping bonanza is kicking off in less than a week’s time on 12 July and will run until midnight on 13 July. During the event you can expect to save on big-ticket items across tech, home and kitchen appliances, alcohol, TVs, gaming and more.
And today we’ll be acting as your very own personal shoppers and providing you with minute-by-minute updates. Sit back and enjoy!
Goodbye
That’s it from us for today, but we’ll be back soon to guide you all the way to Prime Day and keep you up to date on the latest news and best early deals. For the keen bee’s who just can’t get enough, there’s plenty of reading to do in the meantime to make sure you’re all prepped and ready for kick off next week.
Snap up this Shark hair dryer deal for a fabulous blow-dry at home
It’s no longer necessary to spend ages at the salon to get that perfect blow-dry, as you can now achieve similar results at home with innovative devices from Dyson, Shark, BaBybliss and more. This one came out on top in our best hair dryer round-up, and it’s currently £50 off on Amazon.
Shark style iQ iconic hair dryer: Was £249, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk
Our tester was seriously impressed by the versatility of this hair dryer. “The diffuser is adjustable, meaning it suits both longer and shorter hair – all you need to do is extend the prongs. The concentrator nozzle can be narrowed too, depending on the section of hair you’re working on.” They also appreciated how the shape of the hair dryer made it easier to move around the head.
Take your fitness regime up a gear with this Fitbit tracker deal
Whether you want to take your workout to the next level or simply track your steps, smartwatches are a great way to keep track of your exercise. We’ve already seen discounts on top brands such as Garmin and Fitbit in Amazon’s early Prime Day deals, so we can’t wait to see what the event itself will bring.
Fitbit inspire 2 health and fitness tracker: Was £89.99, now £58, Amazon.co.uk
The sleek-looking smartwatch is currently reduced by a sizeable 36 per cent and available in rose, white and black. We particularly like this summery pink pastel shade. It comes with a free one-year Fitbit premium trial, so you can make the most of personalised stats, as well as keeping an eye on your heart rate, activity goals and sleep stages. A similar model was rated best overall in our round-up of the best fitness trackers with our tester praising the “lightweight, durable and sophisticated” piece of tech.
Nintendo’s most affordable Switch just got even cheaper
Speaking of the IndyBest team’s wish list, our gaming writer Jasper Pickering‘s prayers have already been answered with the Nintendo Switch lite he’s been looking out for being reduced by over £20. While this handheld model doesn’t have the usual TV docking, it’s great for back seat gaming while in the car to your summer holiday destination.
Nintendo Switch lite(coral): Was £209.99, now £189.42, Amazon.co.uk
Unlike the more expensive Switch and Switch OLED, the controllers of the Switch lite cannot be removed for on-the-go multiplayer gaming, and cannot be connected to a television or monitor. But this console is around £100 cheaper than its siblings, and is compatible with most of the same games – just make sure they mention support for handheld mode before you buy.
Here’s what’s on the IndyBest team’s wish list for Prime Day
We’re only human, so naturally the IndyBest team has their own Prime Day wish lists ready to go. From fake tan and suitcases to airfryers and laptop stands, we’ve all been influenced by a round-up or two and can’t wait to find out if those best buys we’ve been eyeing will be on offer next week.
The top deals we’re looking to snap up on Amazon Prime Day
From air fryers to Nintendo Switch consoles, these are the top deals the IndyBest team will be looking out for this Amazon Prime Day
We’re buzzing for this Philips sonicare electric toothbrush offer
Philips sonicare dailyclean 3100 electric toothbrush: Was £69.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk
With almost 60 per cent off this toothbrush, this is a great opportunity to invest in your dental hygene. We’ve made the swap from a regular toothbrush to an electric one this year ourselves and couldn’t be happier. Two different sonicare models from Philips featured in our best electric toothbrushes round-up, so we think it’s safe to say you won’t be disappointed. This one should have a battery life of around two weeks, so there’s no need to cahrge on the regular.
Back up for this Huawei matebook deal
Huawei matebook D15 windows 11 intel core i5 11th gen laptop: Was £749.99, now £500.96, Amazon.co.uk
- Screen size: 15.6in
- Operating system: Windows 11
- Storage capacity: 512GB SSD memory
- Processor: Core i5
- Memory (RAM): 8GB
With an impressive third of the price to be saved, if you’re looking for a new laptop this may be of real interest. At just over £500, it’s still not cheap but is considerably less expensive than before with an impressive £250 saving. With an IPS anti-glare 15.6in screen and 1080p resolution, it’s sure to be great for clear and crisp viewing, while the 11th gen intel core processor speeds up loading times for quick time playing without buffering.
