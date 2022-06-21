Amazon Prime Day 2022 – live: Best early UK deals on tech, beauty, appliances and more
From headphones to beauty tools, follow along for the best discounts as they drop
Deal hunters, assemble: one of the biggest sales of the year is just around the corner, with Amazon Prime Day 2022 confirmed to be kicking off in just over two weeks.
Second only to Black Friday, the online giant’s annual flash sale will see huge savings across tech, home and kitchen appliances, fashion, alcohol, kids’ toys and more. Confirmed to be returning on Tuesday 12 through to Wednesday 13 July, the shopping extravaganza lasts a full 48 hours with thousands of products from big-ticket brands reduced, including Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, Shark, Philips, Bosch and Rimmel.
With early deals dropping from today onwards (a full three weeks before Prime Day officially starts), the 2022 sale is already shaping up to be one of Amazon’s biggest years yet. The retailer has never dropped Prime Day deals this early, so you’re in for a treat.
Whether you’re after a pair of Levi’s jeans, headphones, a stand mixer, laptop or hair tool, as always, the IndyBest team will be on hand throughout to keep you afloat during the sale.
As well as our dedicated deal guides, our live coverage is here to save you endlessly scrolling. From now to the sale itself, make sure to follow along for the best discounts, unrivalled savings and expert advice on navigating the mammoth event. So, it’s time to finalise your wish list and get shopping.
Save 30% on Le Creuset’s cast iron wonder
Looking for a reason to invest in It-French cookware brand Le Creuset? Well now, you can save nearly 30 per cent in the lead up to Prime Day on one of its most famed dishes.
Le Creuset signature enamelled cast iron round casserole dish, 30cm, satin black: Was £355, now £255.10, Amazon.co.uk
The oval version of Le Creuset’s famed cast iron wonder took the top spot in our review of the best casserole dishes, with our tester saying the 27cm dish is the perfect size for a family. Slightly more spacious, you can save nearly 30 per cent on its rounded 30cm sibling in the lead-up to Amazon Prime Day. “
It has a heat-resistant knob, large handles to move from oven to table without struggling and a tight-fitting lid to lock in moisture,” our tester said. “The enamel interior is a real wonder too – most food is simply wiped straight off afterwards.”
“We were most impressed by its weight though, which was noticeably lighter than all the other cast-iron dishes we tested and easily made it our best buy, despite the hefty cost,” our tester added.
Your Amazon Prime Day cheat sheets
Whether you’re looking to save on a pricey bit of tech, invest in a vacuum that you’ve had your eye on, a new book for your reading pile or pair of jeans, consider our Prime Day guides as your dedicated cheat sheets.
From home appliances, TVs and fashion to Amazon’s own devices, gaming or alcohol, we’ve got every base covered. Discover all our guides below:
Welcome to our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblog
It’s that time of the year again; Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner. Confirmed to be taking place between Tuesday 12 July through to Wednesday 13 July, the 48-hour sale is one of the best times of the year to nab a bargain.
The official dates for Amazon Prime Day 2022 have been announced
When is Amazon Prime Day 2022 in the UK? What is it? What are the best deals from last year? Here’s everything you need to know about the 48 hour sale
As always, we’ll be on hand throughout the sale with the best deals and deals across tech, home and kitchen appliances,fashion, alcohol, kids’ toys and more.
Earlier than ever before, the sale’s first early deals are trickling in today – and we’ll be handpicking the creme de la creme for our liveblog. Ready? Let’s go.
