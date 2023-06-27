It’s the perfect time to snap up discounts on all of your favourite things (The Independent)

Amazon has now announced the dates of Prime Day; the two-day annual bargain bonanza, and just as we suspected, it’s taking place on Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 July. If you’re eager to shop the sale, be sure to mark the dates in your diary – or if you’re a regular reader of IndyBest, we won’t let you forget it.

Being one of the most highly-anticipated shopping events of the year, Amazon Prime Day is the perfect chance to bag a bargain ahead of Black Friday. Offering discounts across all areas including home appliances, tech and Amazon devices to laptops, fans, mattresses and so much more, there’s something to suit every need ahead of the summer season.

As expert shoppers, we’re on hand to help you separate the help you spot the stellar sale buys, starting from now. So keep checking back for hourly updates on everything you need to know – early bargain buys included.

