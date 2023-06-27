Prime Day 2023 – live: Amazon sale news and early deals to know
Everything you need to know about the summertime sale in real time
Amazon has now announced the dates of Prime Day; the two-day annual bargain bonanza, and just as we suspected, it’s taking place on Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 July. If you’re eager to shop the sale, be sure to mark the dates in your diary – or if you’re a regular reader of IndyBest, we won’t let you forget it.
Being one of the most highly-anticipated shopping events of the year, Amazon Prime Day is the perfect chance to bag a bargain ahead of Black Friday. Offering discounts across all areas including home appliances, tech and Amazon devices to laptops, fans, mattresses and so much more, there’s something to suit every need ahead of the summer season.
As expert shoppers, we’re on hand to help you separate the help you spot the stellar sale buys, starting from now. So keep checking back for hourly updates on everything you need to know – early bargain buys included.
Read more:
Will Amazon Prime Day see Apple deals?
If you’re looking to bag a bargain on an iPhone, iPad, iMac, or anything i-related, then Amazon Prime Day could be a great time to shop. You may not see huge price slashings, but every little helps, right? And Alex Lee, our trusty tech writer, has curated a handy guide to keep on track of all the Apple deals.
Amazon Prime Day Apple deals 2023: Dates confirmed and offers to shop now
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is just around the corner, with the date confirmed. Here’s what Apple deals to expect on iPhone, AirPods, MacBooks, Watches, iPad and more
Amazon Prime Day dates for the diary
Hello and welcome to our Amazon Prime Day liveblog! We’re kicking things off nice and early to make sure you are best prepared for the sale.
Amazon announced the official dates of its two-day bargain bonanza last week, and we can confirm that the two-day shopping bonanza will take place on Tuesday 11 July and Wednesday 12 July. For the uninitiated, the event is the best time to save on everything from TVs, laptops, tech and Apple products to mattresses, fans and home appliances.
For all the latest news and best early deals, follow along. Happy shopping!