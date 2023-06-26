Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The countdown is officially on to Amazon Prime Day 2023, with the exciting sales event starting very soon. It has now been announced Prime Day will take place from Tuesday 11 July to Wednesday 12 July, which is only a fortnight away. During the two-day bargain bonanza, you can expect to see huge savings across all shopping categories.

From home appliances, tech and mattresses to laptops, Amazon devices and more, Amazon Prime Day is an annual sales extravaganza from the online retailer. As well as being an ideal opportunity to save cash on big-name items from brands such as Apple, Prime Day is also the perfect time to stock up on stuff you use everyday.

With beauty items a daily go-to for many of us, reduced products are particularly appealing to our purse strings. During Amazon’s Early Access sale last October, we saw cut-price picks from brands such as CeraVe, The Inkey List, Garnier and Aveeno, as well as notable savings from hair tool name ghd. So, we’re hoping once more to see impressive discounts from our favourite brands.

Keep reading to see when the Amazon Prime Day beauty deals will start and the early savings we’ve spotted ahead of this exciting event.

Read more: Best early Amazon Prime Day fan deals

When will Amazon Prime Day beauty deals start?

Amazon Prime Day 2023 beauty deals will begin on Tuesday 11 July and run right through to the end of Wednesday 12 July. That gives you a two-day window to stock up on all the best skincare, make-up and haircare savings. As always, we will keep you updated with the top deals as they land. Keep scrolling to see the early savings we’ve already spotted.

Best early Prime Day beauty deals

Paula’s Choice skin perfecting 2% BHA liquid exfoliant: Was £14, now £11, Amazon.co.uk

(Paula’s Choice)

Save 21 per cent on this cult classic Paula’s Choice skincare buy, which has racked up millions of views on TikTok. The liquid exfoliant contains active ingredient salicylic acid to help smooth the skin and reduce breakouts.

We put this product to the test in a standalone review and our writer said they “loved how easy it was to use”. While our tester emphasised that this is a product to use on a long-term basis to see results, they “did start to see a notable difference in their skin texture, which became smoother, with pores across the nose and the cheeks less visible.”

Buy now

Nip + Fab Vitamin C Fix Concentrate Extreme: Was £24.95, now £14.97, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Nip + Fab is an IndyBest tried and tested brand and we’ve reviewed the retinol range, so we were happy to see this £10 saving. The concentrate contains three forms of vitamin C, plus ingredients niacinamide and ferulic acid. It’s created to brighten skin and help create an even tone, and should be applied after cleansing.

Buy now

Nivea Q10 anti-wrinkle power ultra recovery night serum: Was £14.97, now £6.75, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

There’s a massive 55 per cent saving to be had on this Nivea night serum deal. The serum is for use as part of your evening routine and contains ingredients such as provitamin B5 to help with the appearance of wrinkles. It’s also infused with a relaxing scent for winding down before bed.

A Nivea product was named best overall in our best anti-ageing creams for men round-up, so this classic brand has got our seal of approval.

Buy now

Best Prime Day beauty deals from last year

Looking back to Amazon’s Early Access sale in October 2022, we saw several savings from big-name brands.

There was 26 per cent off The Inkey List’s oat cleansing balm, taking this IndyBest tried and tested buy from £9.99 to £7.44.

(The Inkey List)

Meanwhile, you could also nab a whopping 41 per cent off Garnier micellar rose cleansing water with its price dropping from £8.99 to £5.32. We also spotted a saving on the cult classic CeraVe hydrating cleanser, which was reduced from £8.79 to £6.73. These reductions all add up when shopping for new beauty buys.

Do you need Amazon Prime to get these beauty deals?

Yes, you do need an Amazon Prime account to be granted access to these beauty savings. You can sign up for Amazon Prime membership by visiting Amazon Prime’s landing page and popping in your details.

An Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month or £95 for a year. Alternatively, if you haven’t been a subscriber during the past 12 months, you can sign up for a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial and time it to coincide with Prime Day.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on hair and beauty buys, try the links below:

Want to shop great deals straightaway? Check out the latest offers from Amazon