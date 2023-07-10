Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Deal hunters, start your engines – the Amazon Prime Day sale will officially start tomorrow, with stellar deals dropping across the retailer’s website throughout Tuesday 11 July and Wednesday 12 July. This means, if you haven’t already, it’s time to start finalising your Prime Day wish list ahead of the two-day shopping bonanza.

While there are plenty of seasonal sales to keep an eye on this summer, the Prime Day sale is one of the biggest of the year, giving shoppers the chance to snap up a bargain on a huge variety of items, including TVs, laptops, tech, Apple products, mattresses, fans and home appliances.

As always, the stakes are high, so, whether you’re on the hunt for a new cordless vacuum, coffee machine, or portable air conditioner, the two-day event is sure to have you covered.

The IndyBest team has covered Amazon Prime Day thoroughly for years, so, we’re here to give you the latest intel and the best deals. Read on to find out all you need to know ahead of this year’s shopping bonanza, including some of the best early deals we’ve spotted.

Best early Amazon Prime Day deals

Tower T17039 Xpress pro 5-in-1 digital air fryer oven: Was £119.99, now £89, Amazon.co.uk

If an air fryer’s on your wish list, there’s a hefty 26 per centsaving on this multi-purpose model from Tower. It features a 60-minute timer, eight cooking pre-sets spanning fries, shrimp and dried fruit and more. Plus, you can set the cooking temperature so your food can be cooked just so. In our review of this model, our tester was especially pleased with the built-in rotisserie feature and multiple levels which meant they could cook a few different foods at once.

Apple MacBook pro 14in (2023): Was £2,149, now £1,998.42, Amazon.co.uk

Powered by Apple’s M2 chipset, the 14.2in 2023 model of the MacBook pro is an extremely capable, powerful choice for creative professionals, and boasts plenty of features under the hood, which explains the lofty price tag. With 18 hours of battery life, a liquid retina XDR display and touch ID, you can slice a worthwhile chunk out of the price of the pro at Amazon, and a handful of other online retailers, with a discount of £150.

Shark cordless hand vacuum: Was £160.48, now £127.76, Amazon.co.uk

Make light work of the vacuuming with Shark’s cordless handheld device, which you can now snap up with a worthwhile discount of 20 per cent. As a compact and cordless model, it should be a convenient choice when it comes to quick clean-ups around the house, and it features a boost button for some extra oomph when cleaning especially mucky areas. It also boasts a bristle brush, which should come in handy for pet parents, as it should help to remove pet hair from fabrics and upholstery.

Sony SRS-XB13 wireless speaker: Was £55, now £35, Amazon.co.uk

Our tester dubbed these the best budget speakers in our roundup of the best, noting the way they could “loop pieces of cord through holes in the base, to dangle the speaker from hooks.” Now, they’re already reduced at Amazon by 36 per cent. Waterproof, dustproof and ready to take on your outdoor ventures, they’re compatible with Bluetooth they can provide audio for up to 16 hours once they’ve been fully charged.

Instant Pot duo crisp air fryer and multi-cooker: Was £219.99, now £161.99, Amazon.co.uk

Now reduced by 26 per cent ahead of the Amazon Prime Day sale, this multi-purpose kitchen gadget can do everything from grill and dehydrate to make yoghurt and more. Roomy enough to prepare up to six servings of food in one go, the Instant Pot duo crisp also boasts a whopping 13 cooking and preparation functions spanning air frying, slow cooking, roasting and even keeping your food warm, so your leftovers won’t go cold.

Oral-B Vitality Pro electric toothbrush: Was £49.99, now £24.89, Amazon.co.uk

Already a pocket-friendly choice when it comes to maintaining your oral health, the Oral-B vitality pro is now half price. It features three brushing modes for daily clean, sensitive and unique sensitive plus, which would be a helpful feature for those trying to get into the habit of brushing gently. Helpfully, there’s a built-in two-minute timer, and a signal will let you know when 30 seconds is up, so you can move to a different area of your mouth.

BaByliss 9000 high-performance cordless hair straightener: Was £200, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

These cordless hair straighteners from BaByliss were named the top travel pick in our round-up of the best, where our tester praised the tool for its straightforward one-button operation. With three styling temperature settings to choose from, the straighteners took just three seconds to heat up before providing hours of straightening time on one charge. Right now, they’re better than half price.

Silentnight 1400 eco comfort mattress, double: Was £489, now £343.20, Amazon.co.uk

So far, we’ve spotted a few early Prime Day deals on mattresses, including this saving on Silentnight’s. Now reduced by 30 per cent, the eco comfort mattress is described as having a firmer feel, which would be perfect for both front- and back-sleepers. It’s billed as hypoallergenic, breathable and foam- and chemical-treatment-free, it contains a layer of pocket springs to better respond to your movements as you sleep.

Samsung Galaxy watch4 smartwatch: Was £369, now £219, Amazon.co.uk

Combining Samsung’s smart fitness-tracking technology with the design of a classic timepiece, the Samsung Galaxy watch4 is now available with a discount of more than 40 per cent. Crafted from stainless steel for a timeless appeal, the smart wearable features a GPS function, can measure body composition and blood pressure, count your steps, track your daily calories intake and more.

Bosch Professional 12V cordless circulars saw GKS system: Was £316.31, now £194.99, Amazon.co.uk

Power tools could turn out to be some of the most popular Prime Day picks this year, and we’ve been tracking the best early deals so far in our guide. This cordless saw system from Bosch is now on sale with a discount just shy of 40 per cent. It features a compact and ergonomic design, small grip circumference and an LED light to help you see where you’re cutting. Plus, it’s lightweight at just 1.4kg, which should help with ease of use.

Ring video doorbell 3 and Ring chime: Was £189.98, now £99,99, Amazon.co.uk

Reduced by nearly 50 per cent, Ring’s video doorbell 3 is complete with a chime device for extra peace of mind at home. Letting you see, hear and speak to anyone on your doorstep from your phone, tablet, or PC, the home security system gives you instant notifications when anyone presses your doorbell or triggers the built-in motion sensors. Plus, setup is a breeze: simply plug it into a standard power socket and connect via wifi.

BaByliss smooth pro 235 hair straighteners: Was £80, now £58, Amazon.co.uk

You can snap up a stellar discount on BaByliss’s smooth pro 235 hair straighteners, which are now reduced by more than 25 per cent. Nono-cermanic plates are claimed to heat up quickly before smoothing any frizz with ionic technology. Choose the best styling temperature from six heat settings (which will go up to a maximum temperature of 235C) and have peace of mind knowing they’ll turn off automatically if you accidentally leave them on.

Nip + Fab blemish be gone regime set: Was £83.75, now £56.70, Amazon.co.uk

Including a salicylic clay mask, toner, spot patches and more, treat yourself to some skincare TLC with this discounted set from Nip + Fab, which is now 32 per cent cheaper ahead of the Prime Day sale. While we haven’t tested the brand’s skincare bundle here at IndyBest, we would trust the Nip + Fab’s know-how – our tester was impressed with the brand’s SPF range, which they found “as affordable as it is effective”, while we also found the Nip + Fab low dose retinol kit to be a great choice for any retinol newbies.

Nespresso vertuo pop coffee pod machine: Was £99.99, now £59, Amazon.co.uk

Compact, pocket-friendly and now reduced by more than 40 per cent, Nespresso’s vertuo model would be ideal for small kitchens. Heating up in 30 seconds the machine can even pair with your smartphone using wifi or Bluetooth, to send you updates on descaling and more. You will need to use Nespresso’s capsules, but you will receive 12 of these to get you going when the machine arrives. In our review of the vertuo, our tester noted the various bright colourways, the machine’s tiny size and its “quick and easy coffee-making capabilities”.

St.Tropez classic original bronzing mousse: Was £49, now £36.67, Amazon.co.uk

Keep your tan topped up for summer and beyond with St.Tropez’s bronzing mousse, now on sale with a 25 per cent discount. While we haven’t tested this specific formula here at IndyBest, the brand’s a famed favourite that has already landed a spot in our round-up of the best fake tans for 2023. Touted as being lightweight and producing a ‘tan’ that will last for up to 10 days, this formula is a mousse that comes with jojoba and other skincare ingredients infused with the brand’s signature fragrance.

Samsung Galaxy buds live wireless earphones: Was £139, now £69, Amazon.co.uk

If it’s noise cancelling earbuds you’re after, Amazon has already halved the price of these Samsung Galaxy buds. Changing tracks or pausing your audio can be done easily by simply tapping the buds while they’re still in your ear. Charging can be done wirelessly too, with just five minutes providing an hour of playback. You’ll get a solid 21 hours of playback once they’re charged fully, which means you can leave the house knowing you won’t end up running out of juice. Better still, this stellar price drop applies to all three colourways – white, bronze and black.

Ninja foodi dual zone digital air fryer: Was £219.99, now £169, Amazon.co.uk

Popular as ever, air fryers are the must-have gadget of 2023, and this dual zone model from Ninja is now on sale with more than 20 per cent off. Roomy enough for up to six portions, it’s a wise pick for big households. Two drawers allow you to cook different foods simultaneously, while six cooking functions include baking, dehydrating and roasting and more. While we haven’t tested this model, a similar air fryer from Ninja was dubbed a luxury option in our round-up of the best, with our tester appreciating its impressive cooking power.

Le Creuset signature enamelled cast iron oval casserole dish: Was £309, now £231.75, Amazon.co.uk

Now reduced by a decent 25 per cent, the cult kitchenware will set you back far less, thanks to this deal at Amazon. Practical cast iron cookware that’s stood the test of time, Le Creuset’s oval casserole dish is best for one-pot cooking, simmering and keeping food warm. With room for up to six portions, it’s fine to put in the dishwasher and can be used both in the oven and on the hob, which makes this a versatile addition to any kitchen.

Apple airpods pro 2: Was £249, now £239, Amazon.co.uk

Amazon is already slashing prices on Apple’s most coveted products, including the latest airpods pro 2, which are now reduced by £10, thanks to this rare deal. They offer extra features over the previous airpods pro from 2021. As well as improved audio quality and battery life, you can now control the volume using the stems on the earbuds. The charging case now also has a loop on the side, to enable you to attach a lanyard, and there’s a speaker on the underside to help you locate it with the Find My app.

Tefal easyfry precision digital air fryer and grill: Was £134.99, now £79, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re in the market for an air fryer, take advantage of this Amazon deal on a Tefal appliance. Reduced by more than 40 per cent, the air fryer offers precise two-in-one cooking and grilling, with eight programs and a 4.2l capacity. From fries and nuggets to roasted chicken, pizza, meat and fish, rustle up a wide range of meals, using the easy digital touchscreen controls.

Fitbit charge 5 activity tracker: Was £169.99, now £119, Amazon.co.uk

With up to seven hours of battery life and a water-repellent design, this Fitbit will elevate your workouts in 2023. Better still, it’s reduced by a sizeable 24 per cent right now. From built-in GPS and continuous heart-rate monitoring to 20 training modes and sleep recording, keep track of your progress and manage your health goals.

Renpho massage gun 3,200rpm handheld muscle massager: Was £119.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

Whether you’re a runner or fitness fanatic, we all get sore muscles from time to time, and a massage gun is the perfect way to help soothe aches and aid recovery. This one from Renpho comes with five different heads, as well as five speed settings, designed to target specific areas. A case is also included and, at 45dB, it’s relatively quiet too.

Philips sonicare cordless power flosser: Was £119, now £81.99, Amazon.co.uk

While not the most glamorous sale purchase, it’s certainly an important one. If you need something that’ll supercharge your teeth cleaning, this will do the job. It took the top spot in our review of the best water flossers, owing to its ability to provide “maximum cleaning power in moments”. Our tester said it is “unbeatable” and made their teeth “noticeably cleaner”. What more could you want?

UniBond aero 360 moisture absorber dehumidifier: Was £22.49, now, £12, Amazon.co.uk

A simple, affordable and non-electric solution to effectively absorb excess moisture and neutralise bad smells in your home, UniBond’s dehumidifier is reduced by more than 40 per cent. The brand earned a spot in our round-up of the best dehumidifiers, where our tester said: “It’s silent, doesn’t use any electricity and is easy to move around, so what’s not to love?”

Tefal actifry advance snacking FZ729840 air fryer: Was £199.99, now £98.98, Amazon.co.uk

Helping you save on energy bills while rustling up healthier meals, air fryers are a hot ticket right now. Reduced to half price, thanks to Amazon, this compact model from Tefal can cook up to 1.2kg of food at a time.

Apple Watch series 7: Was £599, now £519, Amazon.co.uk

Reduced by £200, this rare deal on an Apple Watch series 7 is well worth snapping up if you’re in the market for a new smartwatch. “If you have a series 6, then the gorgeous new display, delicately upgraded design, and improved durability should be enough to tempt you to upgrade. If you have an earlier Apple Watch, or no smartwatch at all, then the temptation is hard to resist,” our reviewer said.

Shark corded stick vacuum cleaner HZ500UK: Was £249.99, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

You can save nearly 30 per cent on this top-rated Shark vacuum cleaner right now. With anti-hair-wrap technology to remove hair from the brush-roll while you clean; LED headlights illuminating hidden dust; ‘flexology’ to clean under furniture, and a 10m power cord, it will make light work of cleaning your home. Plus, it transforms into a handheld vacuum with a precision nozzle for hard-to-reach areas.

Philips shaver series 7000 wet and dry electric shaver: Was £419.99, now £159.99, Amazon.co.uk

There’s a sweet 62 per cent discount to be had on this electric shaver from Philips. A similar model from the brand was praised by our tester, saying it offered everything they could want from a top-end shaver. The series 7000 is suitable for both wet and dry shaving and comes with a case, three extra cartridges and a precision trimmer for mustache and sideburns maintenance. For easy cleaning, simply pop the shaver into the cleaning pod, which will give it a thorough cleanse in just one minute. The shaver has a rechargeable battery, which should last about three days.

Amazon Music Prime Day deal

Prime Day isn’t just about deals on TVs, laptops, tech, Apple products and mattresses because the online giant is also offering four months of Amazon Music for free. From access to ad-free podcasts to thousands of songs and albums from your favourite artists, the membership allows you to listen to Amazon Music offline with unlimited skips. The deal is exclusive to Prime subscribers only and is available until 20 July. After your four-month trial, Amazon Music will cost just £8.99.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023 in the UK?

Amazon Prime Day is back, and it’s making a return to its usual July slot. On 21 June, Amazon announced that the two-day shopping bonanza will be taking place on Tuesday 11 July and Wednesday 12 July this year, so there’s very little time to wait.

This year’s Prime Day sale is hot on the heels of Amazon’s special bonus event, the Spring Sale, which saw a huge range of discounts, including savings on its own-brand devices, Apple products, skincare and so much more.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual, two-day sale event that sees the retailer reduce the price of thousands of products from big-name brands, including Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, Shark, Simba, Ninja and many more.

Besides from product deals, you’ll also be able to buy experiences this year. Offering a unique selection of once-in-a-lifetime opportunities, you’ll be able to purchase these for the same price as a Prime Day deal. A host of famous faces is set to take part and the first experience has been revealed as a tour of the Neighbours TV show set in Melbourne, Australia.

As always, to access the whopping discountsand new experiences, you must have an Amazon Prime membership. Though, if you haven’t already signed up in the last 12 months, you can get a 30-day free trial that will allow you to shop the Prime Day deals before deciding whether to continue your subscription. Membership costs £8.99 a month while students can enjoy it for half price.

How long did the last Prime Day last?

The first of its kind took place in 2015 and lasted just 24 hours. But it wasn’t until 2019 that the event was extended to a full two days. Now, Prime Day is always 48 hours long.

Best Amazon Prime Day tips

Always on hand to make sure you bag a bargain, we’ll be your savvy shopping experts leading up to and during the event, highlighting the very best deals on everything from Apple Watches, Nintendo Switch consoles and earbuds to mattresses, air fryers and robot vacuum cleaners. Plus, we’ll even have a liveblog running for the two days, providing you with a minute-by-minute update on all the latest news and intel.

Aside from our expert help, though, we’d recommend being as prepared as possible by adding the items you’re desperate for to your wish list ahead of time, so you can checkout with ease. Similarly, it’s also worth downloading the Amazon app. During Prime Day, you’ll find what the retailer calls “lightning deals”, which are whopping discounts that are active for a few hours at a time. You can also set up alerts, so you’re pinged when a discount goes live.

Amazon Prime Day vs Black Friday: Should you wait?

When it comes to sales events, Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day are the biggest and the best. But, of course, there are differences between the two that might influence when you choose to shop.

One of the main differences is that during Black Friday you’ll see thousands of retailers partaking and offering big discounts across the board, so, in theory, you have more choice. This is in stark contrast to Prime Day, where the sale is limited (albeit not so much, considering the sheer number of products the retailer stocks) to just the items on Amazon’s website.

That being said, the perk of Prime Day is that the deals are all in one place, making it far easier to navigate than the beast that is Black Friday. And the discounts are exclusively for those with a Prime membership, so you may have more of a chance of snapping up an absolute bargain, because there’s less competition.

On Prime Day, the main deals you’ll see are across Amazon’s tech and own-brand devices, with discounts of up to 50 per cent off in previous years, so it’s the perfect time to benefit from huge savings.

To answer the question of whether you should wait, with Amazon’s previous track record in mind, you’ll get very similar, if not the same, deals, so we’d suggest shopping to your heart’s content on Prime Day.

How to sign up for Amazon Prime

As we’ve noted, the deals on Prime Day are exclusively for those with an Amazon Prime membership. It costs £8.99 a month or £95 for a year. Signing up couldn’t be easier, all you need to do is go to the Amazon Prime landing page and enter your details.

If you don’t want to pay the monthly fee, you can get a 30-day free trial, which will also gain you access to the sale, but we’d recommend doing this closer to the time. While you won’t be charged, you will need to input your card details when signing up, as Amazon automatically converts you to a paid membership after 30 days.

Is Amazon Prime worth it?

Whether a subscription service is worth it is, of course, down to personal preference. But, you do get a whole host of perks from being an Amazon Prime member. You’ll not only benefit from the Prime Day deals, you will also have free next-day or same-day delivery on items, as well as access to thousands of free e-books and access to Prime Video and Amazon Music services.

All this for just £8.99 a month is pretty good going, so we’d recommend signing up.

Amazon Prime Day dates

2015 – 15 July

– 15 July 2016 – 12 July

– 12 July 2017 – 11 July

– 11 July 2018 – 16 July

– 16 July 2019 – 15 July

– 15 July 2020 – 13 October

– 13 October 2021 – 21 June

– 21 June 2022 – 12 July

– 12 July 2023 – 11 July

