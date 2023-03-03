Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As we edge ever closer to summer, the countdown to Amazon Prime Day 2023 is officially on. For the uninitiated, the annual sale is one of the best times of the year to bag a serious bargain (second only to Black Friday).

Debuting in 2015 as a celebration of the online giant’s 20th birthday, Prime Day has since evolved into a major shopping event that lasts a full 48 hours, spanning tech, beauty, appliances, fashion, gaming and more.

Whether you’re looking to replace your mattress, save on a cordless vacuum, invest in a coffee machine or stock up on your favourite skincare, the two-day sale has you covered.

Though typically held in July, the retailer has veered off track in previous years. In 2020, it was held in October due to the pandemic while in 2021, it took place in June owing to the impact of the Olympics. As for 2022, it returned to its usual July slot, but the dates for this year’s sale remain under wraps.

With 2022 being the biggest year yet for the sale, the stakes are high for Prime Day 2023. To help you prepare well ahead of time, we’ve answered all your burning questions here, from what is it and when it might be, to the best tips for securing a bargain – as well as the best pre-Prime Day deals to shop now.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023 in the UK?

In keeping with tradition, Amazon hosted its last Prime Day in mid-July. But in 2020 and 2021, the dates were moved to October and June as a result of the pandemic and then the Olympics.

As for 2023, the online giant is yet to confirm whether the sale will stick to its normal mid-summer slot. While we don’t know exactly which days that’ll be yet, what we do know is that Amazon tends to host its Prime Day Event on Monday and Tuesday. With this in mind, and our previous shopping event experience, we’re expecting the event to land either on 10-11 July, or the following week on 17-18July. As soon as we know, we’ll confirm our hunch.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual, two-day sale event that sees the retailer reduce the price of thousands of products from big-name brands, including Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, Shark, Simba, Ninja and so many more.

As always, in order to access the whopping discounts, you must have an Amazon Prime membership.

How long did the last Prime Day last?

The first of its kind took place in 2015 and lasted just 24 hours. But it wasn’t until 2019 that the event was extended to a full two days. Now, Prime Day is always 48-hours long and usually landing on a Monday and Tuesday.

Best Amazon Prime Day tips

Always on hand to make sure you bag a bargain, we’ll be your savvy shopping experts leading up to, and during the event, highlighting the very best deals on everything from Apple Watches, Nintendo Switch consoles and earbuds to mattresses, air fryers and robot vacuum cleaners. Plus, we’ll even have a liveblog running for the two days, providing you with a minute by minute update on all the latest news and intel.

Aside from our expert help though, we’d recommend being as prepared as possible by adding the items you’re desperate for to your wishlist ahead of time, so you can checkout with ease. Similarly, it’s also worth downloading the Amazon app. During Prime Day, you’ll find what the retailer calls “lightning deals”, which are whopping discounts that are active for a few hours at a time. You can also set up alerts so that you’re pinged when a discount goes live.

Best deals from last year

During last year’s Amazon Prime Day, there were a number of truly unmissable deals. Case in point: there was a rare £60 knocked off the price of Apple’s AirPods pro (£197.28, Amazon.co.uk) and a £50 saving on the mini version of Apple’s latest non-pro iPhone 13 (£599, Amazon.co.uk).

Similarly in the realm of tech, were some whopping markdowns on Amazon’s own-brand products, including 60 per cent off Amazon’s Echo dot smart speaker (Amazon.co.uk) and 50 per cent off a Fire TV cube (Amazon.co.uk).

If home appliances are what you’re interested in, there was more than £100 off a Shark cordless vacuum model (£329.99, Amazon.co.uk).

There were also plenty of top offers in the way of gaming too. You could have saved £40 on a refurbished Xbox Series S console ( £299.99, Amazon.co.uk) and nearly 20 per cent on a Nintendo Siwtch OLED bundle with Just Dance (Amazon.co.uk).

If you missed out last year or are just wondering how this years event will fare, we’re expecting similar price drops for 2023, so you’re in for a real treat.

Best pre-Amazon Prime Day deals

Tefal actifry advance snacking FZ729840 air fryer: Was £199.99, now £150.05, Amazon.co.uk

Helping you save on energy bills while rustling up healthier meals, air fryers are a hot ticket right now. Reduced by 25 per cent right now thanks to Amazon, this compact model from Tefal can cook up to 1.2kg of food at one time.

Apple Watch series 7: Was £599, now £489.02, Amazon.co.uk

Reduced by nearly £90, this rare deal on an Apple Watch series 7 is well worth snapping up if you’re in the market for a new smartwatch.

“If you have a series 6, then the gorgeous new display, delicately upgraded design, and improved durability should be enough to tempt you to upgrade. If you have an earlier Apple Watch, or no smartwatch at all, then the temptation is hard to resist,” our reviewer said.

Shark anti hair wrap upright vacuum cleaner: Was £299.99, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

You can save more than 30 per cent on this top-rated Shark vacuum cleaner right now. With two floor modes, the ability to transform into a portable vacuum, a crevice tool, 8m power cord and more, it will no doubt streamline your household chores.

Amazon Prime Day vs Black Friday: Should you wait?

When it comes to sales events, Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day are the biggest and the best. But of course, there are differences between the two that might influence when you choose to shop.

One of the main differences is that during Black Friday you’ll see thousands of retailers partaking and offering big discounts across the board, so in theory, you have more choice. This is in stark contrast to Prime Day, where the sale is limited (albeit not so much considering the sheer number of products the retailer stocks) to just the items on Amazon’s website.

That being said, the perk of Prime Day is that the deals are all in one place, making it far easier to navigate than the beast that is Black Friday. And the discounts are exclusively for those with a Prime membership, so you may have more of a chance of snapping up an absolute bargain because there’s less competition.

On Prime Day, the main deals you’ll see are across Amazon’s tech and own-brand devices, with discounts up to 50 per cent off in previous years, so it’s the perfect time to benefit from huge savings.

To answer the question of whether you should wait, with Amazon’s previous track record in mind, you’ll get very similar, if not the same, deals, so we’d suggest shopping to your heart’s content on Prime Day.

How to sign up for Amazon Prime

As we’ve noted, the deals on Prime Day are exclusively for those with an Amazon Prime membership. It costs £7.99 a month or £79 for a year. Signing up couldn’t be easier, all you need to do is go to the Amazon Prime landing page and enter your details.

If you don’t want to pay the monthly fee, you can get a 30-day free trial, which will also gain you access to the sal, but we’d recommend doing this closer to the time. While you won’t be charged, you will need to input your card details when signing up, as Amazon automatically converts you to a paid membership after 30 days.

Is Amazon Prime worth it?

Whether a subscription service is worth it is, of course, down to personal preference. But, you do get a whole host of perks from being an Amazon Prime member. You’ll not only benefit from the Prime Day deals, but you will also have free next-day or same-day delivery on items, as well as access to thousands of free e-books and access to Prime Video and Amazon Music services.

All this for just £7.99 a month is pretty good going, so we’d recommend signing up.

Previous Prime Day dates

2015 – 15 July

– 15 July 2016 – 12 July

– 12 July 2017 – 11 July

– 11 July 2018 – 16 July

– 16 July 2019 – 15 July

– 15 July 2020 – 13 October

– 13 October 2021 – 21 June

– 21 June 2022 – 12 July

