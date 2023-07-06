Prime Day 2023 – live: Amazon sale news and early deals to shop
Bargain hunters, are you ready? Amazon Prime Day – the two-day annual bargain bonanza – is less than a week away now, and you’re soon going to be able to get everything from home appliances, tech and Amazon devices to laptops, fans, mattresses, beauty and so much more at cut-rate prices when the event rolls around on Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 July.
If you’re eager to shop the deals, be sure to mark the dates in your diary. Of course, if you’re a regular reader of IndyBest, we won’t let you forget it. Being one of the most highly anticipated shopping events of the year, Amazon Prime Day is the perfect chance to bag a bargain ahead of Black Friday.
As expert shoppers, we’re on hand to help you separate the good deals from the bad and help you spot stellar discounts, starting from now. So keep checking back for hourly updates on everything you need to know – from what’s included to the early bargain buys to shop now.
Sleep soundly with a £60 mattress discount
While stocks last, you can snap up a saving of more than 20 per cent on this medium-firm hydbrid mattress from Sweetnight.
Sweetnight 10in memory foam spring mattress: Was £264.93, now £209.99, Amazon.co.uk
Comprising foam and pocket springs, this Sweetnight mattress is said to combine comfort with support for the perfect night’s sleep. With memory foam to perfectly fit your body, and intelligent constant temperature to keep you cool as you sleep, this mattress also features a bamboo fibre fabric to make sure you wake up fresh.
There’s 23 per cent off this Ninja air fryer
Are you one of the last remaining hold-outs in the air fryer craze? This deal might be the one to make you crack.
Ninja foodi dual zone digital air fryer: Was £219.99, now £169, Amazon.co.uk
The Ninja foodi dual zone’s dual compartments mean you can cook the protein and carbohydrate element of your dinner at the same time, to speed up the process and ensure everything is served at the same temperature. Each drawer fits up to 1kg of fries or a 1.6kg chicken, making it ideal for large families or bulk meal preparation.
The Prime Day laptop deals to avoid
Let’s take a quick break from sharing deals we think you might like, to bring you a couple of deals our tech experts think you should avoid – namely, some of the very cheapest laptops you might be spotting at Amazon.
No-name brands such as ‘SGIN’ and ‘Jumper’ are offering giant discounts on their laptops that seem too good to be true, but a quick look at the specifications and you’ll see that these devices are running on cheap and underpowered hardware.
We doubt anyone was ever paying £999 for a laptop with a 1,080px screen running on an Intel Celeron processor – your smartphone is more powerful – and shoppers complain they can’t reach the manufacturer when something goes wrong.
If you want a very cheap laptop, it’s important to go with a known and trusted brand.
Asus Vivobook 14: Was £249.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk
This budget-friendly 14in laptop from Asus is designed for light everyday work, such as word processing, web browsing, emailing and juggling spreadsheets. It’s about as basic as laptops get, but battery life is decent, reliability is good, and Asus support is on hand should you need it
The Pixel Watch is cheaper than ever right now
Not one to wait around, the Pixel Watch has dipped to its lowest ever price ahead of the Prime Day sale.
Google Pixel Watch: Was £339, now £249, Amazon.co.uk
The search giant’s first true wearable, the Pixel Watch is the natural choice of smartwatch for Pixel owners. Our Pixel Watch review praised its style and functionality, calling it “an excellent Android smartwatch with health tracking powered by Fitbit – the best fitness-tracking platform for most users – and it looks sleek and stylish on the wrist”. The watch has improved even more since launching: a recent feature update added SpO2 tracking for better sleep-quality measurements.
Get £50 off the Pixel 7a
Looking for a phone upgrade? You can’t go wrong with the excellent Pixel 7a, which you can now pick up for less than £400 at Amazon.
Google Pixel 7a: Was £449, now £399, Amazon.co.uk
Ahead of Prime Day there’s £50 off the recently launched Google Pixel 7a. This is one of the best budget smartphones we’ve tested, and crams all of the best features of the flagship Pixel 7 phones into a much cheaper package. In our Google Pixel 7a review we said it “improved on last year’s A-series phone in all of the ways that matter. It has better camera hardware, runs on the best processor Google makes, and has a brighter screen with a smoother 90Hz refresh rate. It’s a superb mid-range phone with top-end features.”
Looking for home appliance deals?
Air fryers, vacuum cleaners and other home gadgets are among the most popular products flying off the virtual shelves during Prime Day. Though the sale is still a week away, we’re already spying generous discounts on brands like Ninja and Shark.
That’s why we’ve got a dedicated guide to shopping the best home appliance deals, which we’re updating with the most up-to-date offers as they arrive.
There’s a 23 per cent discount on this massage gun
Until you’ve had your tired muscles pummelled to pulp by one of these things, it’s hard to appreciate just how amazing they feel. Whether you’re a hardcore gymrat or you just want to treat your legs every now and then, there’s a £70 saving to be had this HoMedics massage gun.
HoMedics pro power handheld massager gun: Was £299.99, now £231.99, Amazon.co.uk
A deep tissue massage gun for the entire body, the HoMedica pro power comes with no fewer than six interchangeable massage heads designed to relieve tension across all of the large muscle groups. It comes with a storage bag with compartments for the accessories for easy travel.
Get £100 off a Shark cordless hoover
Been waiting for a cheap hoover deal before tackling the spring cleaning? Prime Day deals got you covered.
Shark cordless stick vacuum cleaner IZ300UKT: Was £429.99, now £329, Amazon.co.uk
There’s a 23 per cent saving on this Shark cordless vacuum cleaner, but you don’t have long left to bag it. Lightweight, easy to store, and with a flexible arm for reaching under furniture (amusingly named “the flexology wand”), this model has a battery life that lasts up to a full hour. This particular version also comes with a motorised pet tool, for cleaning up after your hairiest little friends.