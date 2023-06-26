Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

When it comes to the biggest sales of the year, Amazon Prime Day is hard to beat, coming in a close second to Black Friday (which will kick off later this year). Now, with the Prime Day dates set for Tuesday 11 July and Wednesday 12 July, we’re counting down the days until the deal klaxon sounds.

If you’re yet to be familiarised with the Amazon Prime Day sale, it’s essentially a major shopping event that will see sizable price cuts across a huge range of products, including TVs, laptops, tech and Apple products to mattresses, fans and home appliances.

A shopping event every deal hunter should have marked in their calendar, the stakes are high for Prime Day 2023, so, whether you’re on the hunt for a new cordless vacuum, coffee machine, or portable air conditioner, the two-day event is sure to have you covered. And, luckily, there’s not long to wait.

We’re here to share everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day, including what it is, the best deals you can expect, top tips for securing a bargain, and even discounts you can enjoy now. Happy shopping.

Best early Amazon Prime Day deals

Amazon fire HD 8 plus tablet: Was £139.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

We’ve spotted a stellar deal on one of Amazon’s own devices, the fire HD 8in plus tablet, which is now up for grabs with more than 40 per cent off. Praised for offering unbeatable value for money in our review, it’s a device you’ll use for streaming and accessing a variety of apps, including TikTok, Instagram and more. Far more pocket-friendly than tablets you might find from rival brands – Apple, we’re looking at you – its standout features include a 12 hours of battery life, 64 GB internal storage, gaming mode, along with built-in Alexa for virtual assistance wherever you are.

Buy now

Nespresso vertuo pop coffee pod machine: Was £99.99, now £59, Amazon.co.uk

(Nespresso)

Compact, pocket-friendly and now reduced by more than 40 per cent, Nespresso’s vertuo model would be ideal for small kitchens. Heating up in 30 seconds the machine can even pair with your smartphone using wifi or Bluetooth, to send you updates on descaling and more. You will need to use Nespresso’s capsules, but you will receive 12 of these to get you going when the machine arrives. In our review of the vertuo, our tester noted the various bright colourways, the machine’s tiny size and its “quick and easy coffee-making capabilities”.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy buds live wireless earphones: Was £139, now £69, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If it’s noise cancelling earbuds you’re after, Amazon has already halved the price of these Samsung Galaxy buds. Changing tracks or pausing your audio can be done easily by simply tapping the buds while they’re still in your ear. Charging can be done wirelessly too, with just five minutes providing an hour of playback. You’ll get a solid 21 hours of playback once they’re charged fully, which means you can leave the house knowing you won’t end up running out of juice. Better still, this stellar price drop applies to all three colourways – white, bronze and black.

Buy now

Ninja foodi dual zone digital air fryer: Was £219.99, now £169, Amazon.co.uk

(Ninja)

Popular as ever, air fryers are the must-have gadget of 2023, and this dual zone model from Ninja is now on sale with more than 20 per cent off. Roomy enough for up to six portions, it’s a wise pick for big households. Two drawers allow you to cook different foods simultaneously, while six cooking functions include baking, dehydrating and roasting and more. While we haven’t tested this model, a similar air fryer from Ninja was dubbed a luxury option in our round-up of the best, with our tester appreciating its impressive cooking power.

Buy now

Le Creuset signature enamelled cast iron oval casserole dish: Was £309, now £231.75, Amazon.co.uk

(Le Creuset)

Now reduced by a decent 25 per cent, the cult kitchenware will set you back far less, thanks to this deal at Amazon. Practical cast iron cookware that’s stood the test of time, Le Creuset’s oval casserole dish is best for one-pot cooking, simmering and keeping food warm. With room for up to six portions, it’s fine to put in the dishwasher and can be used both in the oven and on the hob, which makes this a versatile addition to any kitchen.

Buy now

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was £249, now £224, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Amazon is already slashing prices on Apple’s most coveted products, including the latest AirPods Pro 2, which are now at their cheapest-ever price. They offer extra features over the previous AirPods pro from 2021. As well as improved audio quality and battery life, you can now control the volume using the stems on the earbuds. The charging case now also has a loop on the side, to enable you to attach a lanyard, and there’s a speaker on the underside to help you locate it with the Find My app.

Buy now

Nip+Fab vitamin C fix concentrate extreme: Was £24.95, now £14.97, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Nip+Fab is known for affordable skincare, but its vitamin C fix concentrate extreme is now more of a steal, thanks to this Amazon deal. Working best when applied to freshly cleansed skin, the gel formula works to brighten, even out skin tone and ward off effects of everyday stressors. Claimed to be brimming with skin-loving vitamin C, which works alongside ferulic acid, allantoin, and niacinamide, there’s no better time to elevate your skincare routine, now that you can save almost £10.

Buy now

Tefal easyfry precision digital air fryer and grill: Was £134.99, now £79, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re in the market for an air fryer, take advantage of this Amazon deal on a Tefal appliance. Reduced by more than 40 per cent, the air fryer offers precise two-in-one cooking and grilling, with eight programs and a 4.2l capacity. From fries and nuggets to roasted chicken, pizza, meat and fish, rustle up a wide range of meals, using the easy digital touchscreen controls.

Buy now

Fitbit charge 5 activity tracker: Was £169.99, now £129, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With up to seven hours of battery life and a water-repellent design, this Fitbit will elevate your workouts in 2023. Better still, it’s reduced by more than 20 per cent right now. From built-in GPS and continuous heart-rate monitoring to 20 training modes and sleep recording, keep track of your progress and manage your health goals.

Buy now

Philips sonicare cordless power flosser: Was £119, now £70.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Philips)

While not the most glamorous sale purchase, it’s certainly an important one. If you need something that’ll supercharge your teeth cleaning, this will do the job. It took the top spot in our review of the best water flossers, owing to its ability to provide “maximum cleaning power in moments”. Our tester said it is “unbeatable” and made their teeth “noticeably cleaner”. What more could you want?

Buy now

De’Longhi pinguino compact portable air conditioning uni: Was £459.99, now £367.20, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Thanks to the hot weather, portable air conditioning units are selling out left, right and centre, which is why this 20 per cent saving on De’Longhi’s model is not to be missed. The compact portable air conditioning unit will keep you cool during a heatwave, with its 8,300 BTU cooling capacity, three-speed settings, remote control with display and timer and thermostat. Complete with dehumidifying capacity, it’s designed for year-round use. A similar De’Longhi pinguino model earned a spot in our round-up of the best AC units, so you’re in safe hands with the appliance brand.

Buy now

Ghd platinum+ hair straighteners: Was £229, now £181, Amazon.co.uk

(Ghd)

Earning a spot in our round-up of the best hair straighteners, Ghd’s platinum+ tongs impressed our reviewer with their smart technology that gives you a personalised touch. “The plates recognise the thickness of your hair and the styling speed, adjusting the heat accordingly – the heat is monitored constantly, so your hair is never compromised,” our tester said. Offering a “faultless performance” thanks to a speedy heat-up time, the tongs leave you with “sleek and shiny results”. Right now, you can save just over 20 per cent on the straighteners.

Buy now

UniBond aero 360 moisture absorber dehumidifier: Was £22.49, now, £12.85, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

A simple, affordable and non-electric solution to effectively absorb excess moisture and neutralise bad smells in your home, UniBond’s dehumidifier is reduced by more than 40 per cent. The brand earned a spot in our round-up of the best dehumidifiers, where our tester said: “It’s silent, doesn’t use any electricity and is easy to move around, so what’s not to love?”

Buy now

Tefal actifry advance snacking FZ729840 air fryer: Was £199.99, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

(Tefal)

Helping you save on energy bills while rustling up healthier meals, air fryers are a hot ticket right now. Reduced to half price, thanks to Amazon, this compact model from Tefal can cook up to 1.2kg of food at a time.

Buy now

Finish all-in-one dishwasher tablets, pack of 90: Was £26, now £10.57, Amazon.co.uk

(Finish)

Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to stock up on cleaning products. And these dishwasher tablets could be a surprise highlight of the early deals. This pack of 90 Finish all-in-one dishwasher tablets is better than half-price. That works out at just over 13p per load, and this offer should keep your wine glasses sparkling for a while.

Buy now

Oral-B smart 6 electric toothbrush: Was £219.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Reduced by nearly 70 per cent right now, Oral-B’s smart 6 electric toothbrush will supercharge your dental regime for more gleaming results. Touted as being able to remove up to 100 per cent more plaque, compared with a manual toothbrush, the device boasts five brushing modes, including daily clean, pro clean, sensitive, whitening and gum care, while the battery life can last more than two weeks.

Buy now

Apple Watch series 7: Was £599, now £399, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Reduced by £200, this rare deal on an Apple Watch series 7 is well worth snapping up if you’re in the market for a new smartwatch. “If you have a series 6, then the gorgeous new display, delicately upgraded design, and improved durability should be enough to tempt you to upgrade. If you have an earlier Apple Watch, or no smartwatch at all, then the temptation is hard to resist,” our reviewer said.

Buy now

Shark anti-hair-wrap upright vacuum cleaner: Was £299.99, now £169, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

You can save more than 40 per cent on this top-rated Shark vacuum cleaner right now. With two floor modes, the ability to transform into a portable vacuum, a crevice tool, 8m power cord and more, it will no doubt streamline your household chores.

Buy now

Amazon Music Prime Day deal

Prime Day isn’t just about deals on TVs, laptops, tech, Apple products and mattresses because the online giant is also offering four months of Amazon Music for free. From access to ad-free podcasts to thousands of songs and albums from your favourite artists, the membership allows you to listen to Amazon Music offline with unlimited skips. The deal is exclusive to Prime subscribers only and is available until 20 July. After your four-month trial, Amazon Music will cost just £8.99.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023 in the UK?

Amazon Prime Day is back, and it’s making a return to its usual July slot. On 21 June, Amazon announced that the two-day shopping bonanza will be taking place on Tuesday 11 July and Wednesday 12 July this year, so the countdown is very much on.

This year’s Prime Day sale is hot on the heels of Amazon’s special bonus event, the Spring Sale, which saw a huge range of discounts, including savings on its own-brand devices, Apple products, skincare and so much more.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual, two-day sale event that sees the retailer reduce the price of thousands of products from big-name brands, including Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, Shark, Simba, Ninja and many more.

Besides from product deals, you’ll also be able to buy experiences this year. Offering a unique selection of once-in-a-lifetime opportunities, you’ll be able to purchase these for the same price as a Prime Day deal. A host of famous faces is set to take part and the first experience has been revealed as a tour of the Neighbours TV show set in Melbourne, Australia.

As always, to access the whopping discountsand new experiences, you must have an Amazon Prime membership. Though, if you haven’t already signed up in the last 12 months, you can get a 30-day free trial that will allow you to shop the Prime Day deals before deciding whether to continue your subscription. Membership costs £8.99 a month while students can enjoy it for half price.

How long did the last Prime Day last?

The first of its kind took place in 2015 and lasted just 24 hours. But it wasn’t until 2019 that the event was extended to a full two days. Now, Prime Day is always 48 hours long.

Best Amazon Prime Day tips

Always on hand to make sure you bag a bargain, we’ll be your savvy shopping experts leading up to and during the event, highlighting the very best deals on everything from Apple Watches, Nintendo Switch consoles and earbuds to mattresses, air fryers and robot vacuum cleaners. Plus, we’ll even have a liveblog running for the two days, providing you with a minute-by-minute update on all the latest news and intel.

Aside from our expert help, though, we’d recommend being as prepared as possible by adding the items you’re desperate for to your wish list ahead of time, so you can checkout with ease. Similarly, it’s also worth downloading the Amazon app. During Prime Day, you’ll find what the retailer calls “lightning deals”, which are whopping discounts that are active for a few hours at a time. You can also set up alerts, so you’re pinged when a discount goes live.

Amazon Prime Day vs Black Friday: Should you wait?

When it comes to sales events, Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day are the biggest and the best. But, of course, there are differences between the two that might influence when you choose to shop.

One of the main differences is that during Black Friday you’ll see thousands of retailers partaking and offering big discounts across the board, so, in theory, you have more choice. This is in stark contrast to Prime Day, where the sale is limited (albeit not so much, considering the sheer number of products the retailer stocks) to just the items on Amazon’s website.

That being said, the perk of Prime Day is that the deals are all in one place, making it far easier to navigate than the beast that is Black Friday. And the discounts are exclusively for those with a Prime membership, so you may have more of a chance of snapping up an absolute bargain, because there’s less competition.

On Prime Day, the main deals you’ll see are across Amazon’s tech and own-brand devices, with discounts of up to 50 per cent off in previous years, so it’s the perfect time to benefit from huge savings.

To answer the question of whether you should wait, with Amazon’s previous track record in mind, you’ll get very similar, if not the same, deals, so we’d suggest shopping to your heart’s content on Prime Day.

How to sign up for Amazon Prime

As we’ve noted, the deals on Prime Day are exclusively for those with an Amazon Prime membership. It costs £8.99 a month or £95 for a year. Signing up couldn’t be easier, all you need to do is go to the Amazon Prime landing page and enter your details.

If you don’t want to pay the monthly fee, you can get a 30-day free trial, which will also gain you access to the sale, but we’d recommend doing this closer to the time. While you won’t be charged, you will need to input your card details when signing up, as Amazon automatically converts you to a paid membership after 30 days.

Is Amazon Prime worth it?

Whether a subscription service is worth it is, of course, down to personal preference. But, you do get a whole host of perks from being an Amazon Prime member. You’ll not only benefit from the Prime Day deals, you will also have free next-day or same-day delivery on items, as well as access to thousands of free e-books and access to Prime Video and Amazon Music services.

All this for just £8.99 a month is pretty good going, so we’d recommend signing up.

Amazon Prime Day dates

2015 – 15 July

– 15 July 2016 – 12 July

– 12 July 2017 – 11 July

– 11 July 2018 – 16 July

– 16 July 2019 – 15 July

– 15 July 2020 – 13 October

– 13 October 2021 – 21 June

– 21 June 2022 – 12 July

– 12 July 2023 – 11 July

