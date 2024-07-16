The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Amazon Prime Day 2024 – live: Top deals from Samsung, Ninja and more
Real-time updates of the big summer sale, including the best discounts
Bargain hunters, start your engines: Amazon Prime Day has landed. The two-day annual discount bonanza sees everything from the latest tech, including Amazon devices, laptops and TVs to home appliances, mattresses, beauty and so much more go on sale.
Taking place over two days (Tuesday 16 July and Wednesday 17 July), the retailer’s event is exclusive to Prime members. Amazon’s site-wide version of Black Friday, the deals are arguably just as good as the November sale.
Naturally, we’re on hand to take you through the very best deals that Amazon has to offer, plucking out the good discounts and chucking out the bad – starting now. From top shopping tips to the best bargains to shop now, consider this your Prime Day cheet sheet.
PSA: Apple Airpods are at their lowest price ever
Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, Apple’s wildly popular AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have fallen to just £179, the lowest price they’ve ever been. I’ve been covering Black Friday for years and this Prime Day deal has blown the former’s Apple deals out the water.
If you need further convincing to invest, our tech critic has more details below.
Apple AirPods pro 2nd generation: Was £229, now £179, Amazon.co.uk
The AirPods pro earbuds offer a “significant improvement over the already-splendid first-generation model,” praised our tech critic David Phelan in his review. “The case now includes Apple’s U1 chip, which means you can use the Find My app on your iPhone, say, to locate it when you’ve misplaced it,” he added.
They also featured in our review of the best wireless earbuds, with our tester noting they “fit the ear well and stay put securely, and there are now four sizes of silicone ear tips to ensure decent sound isolation”.
Apple AirPods Pro reduced to lowest price in Amazon Prime Day sale
This unmissable saving on the premium earbuds brings them down to just £179
Our tech writer loves the Google pixel 8 pro – and it’s on sale
Some of the best discounts during Prime Day can be found on tech. Case in point: this impressive saving on a Google Pixel 8 pro phone, as recommended by our tech expert.
Google Pixel 8 Pro: Was £759, now £531, Amazon.co.uk
Discounted by 30 per cent, Google’s flagship Pixel 8 Pro is one of the best smartphones our tech writer Steve has ever tested. “This year’s Pixel phones go hard on fancy generative AI features, but underpinning all of Google’s software cleverness is an excellent device boasting a significant hardware upgrade over last year’s model,” they said in their review.
“With a telephoto lens and extra RAM, as well as a Tensor G3 processor, AI-fuelled photo editing features and a glorious 120Hz display, it’s the Android device to beat.” I’m sold.
This is the best Prime Day deal on a Eufy robot vacuum
Taking the hassle out of cleaning your home, I’ve had a robot vacuum on the wishlist for a while – but they don’t come cheap. Prime Day has only just begin but I’ve potentially found the best deal on a model already. Reduced by more than 50 per cent, this Eufy model is tried and tested, and just over £100.
Eufy robovac 15C max: Was £244, now £109.99, Amazon.co.uk
When it comes to vacuum cleaners, suction is vital. In our round-up of the best robot vacuum cleaners, our expert tester noted that the Eufy robovac 15c has “good suction for the price, and handles dirt and dust on hardwood floors and medium-pile rugs with ease.”
If you have a mix of floors in your home, “the sensors can tell when the robot moves from carpet to hard floors and adjusts the suction strength to suit the situation.” The robot’s compact, slim 7.2cm height also allows it to glide under furniture effortlessly, tackling areas that you’d otherwise have to bend down to reach.
Tech fans, Amazon is dropping loads of tasty Apple discounts across the tech brand’s entire product line thanks to Prime Day.
A two-day shopping bonanza, the Prime Day sale is always an ideal time to shop the latest Apple products you’ve had your eye on, including new AirPods, iPhones, iPads, MacBooks and Apple Watches at cut-rate prices. Given that discounts on Apple products are a rarity at the best of times, it’s worth making the most of the deals.
The best early Apple deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2024
From AirPods to iPads, Apple’s suite of products are expected to fall in price
Amazon Prime Day 2024 is here!
Good morning shoppers, Amazon’s flagship sale event is back for another year – and it’s already shaping up to be the biggest Prime Day yet.
So far, we’ve got the lowest prices ever on Apple Airpods and mega savings on beauty brands like Colour Wow and Olaplex – plus deals on Ninja airfryers, Lego and Simba mattresses.
I’ll be sharing the top deals all-day as they drop in this blog while our guide below features the crème de la crème of Prime Day offers.
30 best deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale
Welcome to your cheat sheet to this year’s discount bonanza at Amazon
Clean up with these cordless vacuum deals
If there’s one home appliance we really can’t live without, it’s a good quality vacuum cleaner. While hoovering may be an unavoidable chore, there’s nothing quite like knowing you’ve made a saving on a quality gadget that makes light work of dealing with daily grime, and makes it faster too.
The good news is Amazon Prime Day is here, bringing with it a host of vacuum cleaner deals that will ensure you can keep your floors spick and span for less.
Best early vacuum cleaner deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2024
Keep your home spick and span, with offers on top-of-the-line vacuum cleaners
The best Amazon Prime Day power tool deals
If you’re hoping to tackle your next home improvement project with some discounted tools, you’ll be pleased to know that the Prime Day sale already has some stellar savings on power tools.
When it comes to power tools deals, the retailer has sliced the price of lawnmowers, pressure washers, home and garden tool sets and more. We’ve seen major players such as Ryobi, Bosch and Kärcher with prices slashed – and we’re hoping more deals drop throughout the event.
The best early power tool deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024
Update your toolbox for less, with these deals at Amazon
The best mattress deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale
Deal hunters, Amazon Prime Day is here and it’s the perfect chance to snap up a discounted mattress.
The sale, which is exclusive to Amazon Prime members delivers mattresses from premium brands such as Emma, Simba and Dormeo, all at reduced prices.
Best mattress deals to expect for Amazon Prime Day 2024
Replace your lumpy mattress for less, with Amazon’s Prime Day sale
A sizzling saving on a Ninja air fryer
Ninja foodi dual zone digital air fryer AF300UK: Was £219, now £169.99, Amazon.co.uk
A very similar Ninja foodi model earned a spot in our round-up of the best air fryers for 2024, so you’re in safe hands with this dual zone appliance. Complete with different functions, times and temperature settings in each drawer to create complete meals in just one appliance, it can cater for the whole household. There are also six cooking settings, from roasting to frying, and the capacity to cook between four to six portions. Now, you can save more than 20 per cent in the lead-up to Prime Day.
Best Amazon Prime Day tips
Myself and the IndyBest team have been covering the Amazon Prime Day since it started in 2015. We’ve been plucking out discounts and tracking prices for years, so, we know when something’s a good deal and when it’s a dud.
True to form, we’ll be highlighting the very best deals on all the most sought-after products in this non-stop liveblog, every waking (and sleeping) hour of the 48-hour sale.
To get prepared, if there are any items you’re desperate to get your hands on, we recommend adding them to your wish list ahead of time, so you can check out more quickly when the sale rolls around. It’s also worth downloading the Amazon app – the retailer will continue to drop “lightning deals” throughout the sale, and these are only around for a few hours at a time. You can also set up alerts, so you’re pinged when a discount goes live.