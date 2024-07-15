The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Amazon Prime Day 2024 – live: Top shopping tips and early deals
Real-time updates of the big summer sale, including early discounts
Bargain hunters, start your engines. Amazon Prime Day is hours away from kicking off. The two-day annual discount bonanza sees everything from the latest tech, including Amazon devices, laptops and TVs to home appliances, mattresses, beauty and so much more are about to go on sale.
Taking place over two days (Tuesday 16 July and Wednesday 17 July), the retailer has ben building excitement with a bunch of early deals. Exclusive to Prime members, the shopping event is Amazon’s site-wide version of Black Friday (and arguably just as good as the November sale)
Naturally, we’re on hand to take you through the very best deals that Amazon has to offer, plucking out the good discounts and chucking out the bad – starting now. From top shopping tips to the best early bargains to shop now, consider this your Prime Day cheet sheet.
This is the best early Apple Prime Day deal (so far)
If you’re considering a phone upgrade, look no further than this saving on an Apple iPhone. While it’s not the newest iPhone, the base iPhone 14 currently has 14 per cent off, thanks to Amazon.
Apple iPhone 14, 128GB: Was £699, now £599, Amazon.co.uk
“This is a fast and attractive smartphone, with Apple’s excellent design and build quality, boasting now-routine features, such as water resistance and strong screen, and a significantly improved camera,” our writer said in their review. “The iPhone 14’s internal upgrades, from camera to crash detection, are pretty extraordinary, all for a price less than the iPhone 13 pro, with which it shares the same processor.”
Good morning, deal hunters
Welcome back to our live coverage of Amazon Prime Day 2024! While the main event officially kicks off at midnight this evening, there are plenty of early deals to get you excited.
From viral beauty buys to air fryers and pricey tech, I’m hunting down the best deals as they drop throughout the event, while you can also find the creme de la creme in our ultimate Prime Day guide.
Household essentials Prime Day deals
Look, household essentials might be the most boring purchase ever, but they’re called essentials for a reason and Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to stock up. From dishwasher tablets to shampoo, the online giant has it all and even sells handy bundles of cleaning products that often come with enticing discounts.
Ella’s rounding up some of the best early Prime Day discounts on household essentials in her article below.
Prime Day portable air conditioner deals
This might be the weakest summer ever, but it’s finally starting to get hot again. Good for those of us skipping away outside, but not great for those sweating it out indoors, crying because of the unberable heat.
Thankfully for you, I’ve rounded up a guide to the best early Prime Day deals on portable air conditioners, so you can bring the temperature down several degrees inside your house-shaped oven.
Best Prime Day laptops deals
Laptops are always popular purchases during Prime Day, but in recent years, I’ve seen a huge uptick in cheap devices from unknown brands appearing in the sale. Finding the exact model of laptop you want at Amazon can be tricky, too, as there’s usually a mix of older and newer models listed alongside one another, usually with the same names.
Steve’s our laptops expert, and he’s busy compiling the best early Prime Day laptop deals in his article below. Think HP, Lenovo, Dell, Apple MacBooks, Microsoft Surface laptops and more.
Electric toothbrush Prime Day deals
For all the electric toothbrush converts out there, you know the feeling. Once you try an electric toothbrush, you never want to brush manually ever again, but they don’t come cheap. Thankfully, the Prime Day deals on the best electric toothbrushes from Oral-B, Philips and more get me really smiling.
I’ve got all the best early electric toothbrush deals in my article below, including on water irrigators:
Power tools Prime Day deals
Looking to get some work done on the house this summer? When it comes to home improvement and deals on power tools, Amazon has some good savings when it comes to Prime Day. I’ve seen it previously slice the price of lawnmowers, pressure washers, home and garden tool sets and more. I’ve seen major players such as Ryobi, Bosch and Kärcher slash prices by hundreds of pounds.
Again, Lois has all the details in her article below, including the best early power tools Prime Day deals:
Mattress Prime Day deals 2024
Bad back? You probably need a new mattress. On top of tech, Amazon Prime Day serves up some of the best offers on mattresses that the IndyBest team have tried, tested and loved. I’ve spotted mattresses from premium brands such as Emma, Simba and Dormeo slashed in price during previous Prime Day sales, and I expect much of the same for 2024.
Lois is already busy rounding up the best mattress Prime Day deals in her article below:
Best vacuum cleaner Prime Day deals
If you’re anything like me, coffee is one of life’s essentials. Whether you’re a lattelover, black coffee purist or someone who prefers to take a quick shot of espresso before rushing out the door, a barista-style coffee machine helps get my day off to the right start.
Thing is, they’re not cheap. Thankfully, the team have rounded up some of the best coffee machine Prime Day deals in our article below.
Save on air fryers this Prime Day
Air fryers are still the hottest kitchen gadget of the 2020s, and there are plenty of early deals to get your teeth into.
Tefal easy fry dual zone 8-in-1 air fryer, 8.3l: Was £179.99, now £124.99, Amazon.co.uk
With two drawers of different sizes, this Tefal model gives you plenty of versatility in the kitchen. Cook a single portion in the smaller drawer or combine the two to cater for up to eight people. Plus, you can use the dual drawers to whip up different foods at the same time, too. Featuring a range of settings, the appliance can roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate as well as air fry, giving you plenty of mealtime options. Right now, you can save more than 30 per cent.
More deals on gadgets for your home and kitchen lie ahead:
