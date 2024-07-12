The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Amazon Prime Day 2024 – live: News about the sale and early deals to shop
Real-time updates of the big summer sale, including early discounts
Bargain hunters, start your engines. Amazon Prime Day is almost here. The two-day annual discount bonanza is less than a week away now, and everything from the latest tech, including Amazon devices, laptops and TVs to home appliances, mattresses, beauty and so much more are about to go on sale.
Officially taking place on Tuesday 16 July and Wednesday 17 July next week, brands have already started dropping early Prime Day deals and more are due to land in the coming days. The shopping bonanza, which is only available to Prime members, is Amazon’s site-wide version of Black Friday and is arguably just as good as the November sale.
As expert deal hunters, we’re on hand to take you through the very best deals that Amazon has to offer, sniffing out the good discounts and chucking out the bad starting now. So keep checking back for all the updates on everything you need to know – from what’s included to the best early bargains to shop now.
Is Prime Day better than Black Friday?
I’m The Independent’s tech writer and am on liveblog duties today. I’ll be with you between now and this evening to answer all your burning questions, as well as find some of the best early deals (not just on tech, I promise – though that will be something I’ll be keeping an eye on).
I’ve been covering the Black Friday and Prime Day sales since 2017, and based on experience, Prime Day deals are usually as good as Black Friday deals. You’ll find even better discounts on Amazon devices on Prime Day, and all other tech, home and beauty buys will be discounted to roughly the same price on Black Friday, so don’t fret about whether you should wait or not.
Amazon uses Prime Day as a chance to spoil its Prime members, and it really does make a meal out of it.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Good morning!
Prime Day is just around the corner and The Independent’s shopping and deal experts at IndyBest are firing up the liveblog to bring you all the latest on Amazon’s exclusive member-only sale, including the best deals. We’ll be here throughout the entirety of Prime Day, including the lead-up. Here’s a couple of key bits of information for your diary.
Prime Day 2024 will begin on Tuesday 16 July and finish on Wednesday 17 July. The sale kicks off at midnight on Tuesday and ends at 11.59pm on Wednesday, giving you 48 hours to shop the discounts.
You need to be a Prime member to shop the discounts. It costs £8.99 per month or £95 when paying for a year up-front. If you haven’t been a Prime member in the last 12 months, you can get a 30-day free trial, which will still gain you access to the sale.