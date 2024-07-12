It’s the perfect time to snap up discounts on all of your favourite things ( The Independent )

Bargain hunters, start your engines. Amazon Prime Day is almost here. The two-day annual discount bonanza is less than a week away now, and everything from the latest tech, including Amazon devices, laptops and TVs to home appliances, mattresses, beauty and so much more are about to go on sale.

Officially taking place on Tuesday 16 July and Wednesday 17 July next week, brands have already started dropping early Prime Day deals and more are due to land in the coming days. The shopping bonanza, which is only available to Prime members, is Amazon’s site-wide version of Black Friday and is arguably just as good as the November sale.

As expert deal hunters, we’re on hand to take you through the very best deals that Amazon has to offer, sniffing out the good discounts and chucking out the bad starting now. So keep checking back for all the updates on everything you need to know – from what’s included to the best early bargains to shop now.