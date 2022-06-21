When you think of Amazon Prime Day, deals on tech, home appliances and, of course, its own devices may spring to mind first, but the online retailer actually has an impressive groceries section and offers a great range of discounted drinks.

Stocking everything from Veuve Clicquot champagne to budget-friendly beers, Amazon is ready to rival even your favourite off-licence. And, with Prime delivery, there’s no need to lug bottles home in triple-layered carrier bags or cleverly place them in the boot surrounded by coats – and certainly no worry of being judged by nosey shop goers.

Ordering from the online retailer has always been super simple – especially when using the app – and its range is pretty impressive too. So, whether you’re looking for your favourite wine, fancy getting creative with cocktails or are partial to a whiskey, it’s well worth taking a look at what’s on offer on Amazon as your first stop.

And, with Prime Day fast approaching– now confirmed to be taking place on Tuesday 12 July and Wednesday 13 July – huge savings across your favourite alcohol brands are on the way. One of the biggest savings we saw last year was a huge 45 per cent discount on Jack Daniels.

But if you can’t wait until then, we’ve got some good news. Amazon is getting ahead of the game as always and has started unveiling its early Prime Day deals – and there’s already a handful of bargains up for grabs as we speak.

If you’re planning to stock up ahead of a summer of picnics, barbecues and garden parties, or whether you’re looking for gifts for a lucky recipient, then keep reading below for everything you need to know about making the most of the 48-hour sale.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon has confirmed that it is sticking to its usual July slot, with the 2022 sale kicking off at midnight on Tuesday 12 July and running through to 23:59 on Wednesday 13 July.

The mammoth shopping event traditionally falls on a Monday, so this is an usual decision for the retailer. In another unprecedented move, Amazon has dropped a selection of early deals already, the earliest it’s ever done.

The best early Prime Day deals 2022

Opihr Gin Arabian edition, 70cl: Was £26, now £19, Amazon.co.uk

Spiced daiquiri anyone? Pairing citrus flavours and spice (and all things nice we’d expect) this smooth and rounded London dry gin is said to pack quite a punch with a hit of black Persian lemons and timut peppers, while also offering up a little sweetness. And right now, courtesy of Amazon’s early Prime Day deals, you can clink glasses to cocktail hour for less than £20.

Bombay Sapphire star of Bombay gin, 70 cl: Was £29.99, now £25, Amazon.co.uk

Whether you’re crafting smoky negronis at your next dinner party or an icy G&T, let the star of the show be Bombay Sapphire. Its star of Bombay gin has been distilled slowly to bump up the intensity and depth of flavour. Touted as especially smooth the tipple contains 12 botanicals including ambrette seeds and dried bergamot orange peel. Getting ahead of the game, Amazon has already pulled the price of this bottle down by £12 – we’ll cheers to that.

The Famous One Whisky 70cl: Was £23, now £19.55, Amazon.co.uk

There’s a sweet saving to be had on this iteration of The Famous Grouse whisky. Matured in American oak sherry casks and distilled in Scotland, this honey-flavoured scotch can be served on the rocks or dashed into an old fashioned when embodying your inner mixologist. And priced at under £20, this is an ideal find if you’re stocking up ahead of summer soirees.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day alcohol deals?

Anyone hoping to get any sort of deals during Prime Day – whether that be on fitness gear, tech or home appliances – will need an Amazon Prime membership, which seems pretty fair.

Amazon Prime membership costs £7.99 a month, or £79 for a full year. This drops down to just £3.99 for students, which isn’t bad at all considering you’ll have access to free next-day delivery, Prime video, Prime reading, Amazon music and even Deliveroo plus.

But, any true bargain-hunters will know you can sign up for a free 30-day trial once a year to reap the rewards of Prime Day for free. You do have to input your card details, though, so be sure to cancel your trial before the end of the time period to ensure you aren’t charged.

What to expect from Prime Day alcohol deals in 2022

Last year’s Amazon Prime Day saw some of the biggest discounts across a huge range of products, and we’re expecting the retailer to go even bigger this time around, hopefully seeing key brands drop to as low as half price (or more). Wine, gin, vodka, whiskey, beers and champagne should all be up for grabs, and it’s worth taking a look at the home appliances sale too for any wine fridges and ice makers too.

Last year’s best alcohol deals in the UK

Last year we were treated to a great range of deals from a variety of brands and alcohol types.

Highlights included nearly half price off the Glenlivet founder’s reserve single malt scotch whisky (£24, Amazon.co.uk), which saw the price drop down to £19.99. And there was also 45 per cent off Jack Daniel’s gentleman Jack Tennessee whiskey (£20, Amazon.co.uk), bringing it down to under £20.

On the spirit front, the Whitley Neill handcrafted raspberry gin and glass gift pack (£26.99, Amazon.co.uk) was reduced from £33.50 to £20, Tarquin’s handcrafted Cornish dry gin (£29.99, Amazon.co.uk) went from £32.50 to £22.20. Even Ciroc premium vodka (£28, Amazon.co.uk) got a decent discount, going from £35.99 to £25.

Champagne and wine also got a good slashing, with six bottles of Kiwi Cuvée sauvignon blanc (£48, Amazon.co.uk) falling from £41.94 to £30.30. Meanwhile, a classic bottle of Bollinger special cuvée champagne (£44.99, Amazon.co.uk) went from £43 to £35.99.

How to get the best deals

Here at IndyBest, you could call us sale experts – especially when it comes to the mammoth retailer that is Amazon. With thousands of products to sort through, and limited-time-only offers, our team knows exactly what to look for and what counts as a really good deal.

In the run-up to the event, you’ll see us start to drop explainers, such as this, on what we think Prime Day will include. Come the big day, there will be a liveblog of the best deals, continually updated shopping guides and sometimes even product reviews so you know if the savings are really too good to be true. So bookmark our Amazon Prime Day page for all the latest updates.

You’ll also need to activate your free trial soon if you haven’t already, but be sure not to do this more than 30 days ahead of the sale. And start adding items you really want to your wishlist for easy shopping.

