Amazon Prime Day is finally here. And while deals on tech, home appliances and its own Echo devices may spring to mind first, the online retailer actually has an impressive groceries section which offers a great range of discounted drinks – the more you know, hey?

Stocking everything from premium champagne to budget-friendly beers, Amazon is ready to rival your favourite off-licence this Prime Day. And, with Prime delivery, there’s no need to lug bottles home in triple-layered carrier bags or cleverly place them in the boot surrounded by coats.

So, with up to 45 per cent off beer, wine and spirits with brands including Ciroc, Absolut, Southern Comfort and Tarquin all featuring, it’s well worth taking a look at what’s on offer in the mammoth sales bonanza.

Our team of expert deal hunters are on hand to find you the best discounts on tasty tipples. Happy shopping!

Aviation American gin, 70cl: Was £35.95, now £21.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Aviation)

Calling all gin lovers: right now, you can save nearly 40 per cent on actor Ryan Reynold’s bestselling brand. Rather than being dominated by juniper like most gins, this Portland-based spirit boasts a balance of delicate and punchy flavours.

Chosen as one of our favourite celebrity alcohol brands, our (lucky) taster said, “The exceptionally smooth and complex small-batch gin is made with seven main botanicals, vaunting prominent aromas of sarsaparilla, sweet orange peel, coriander and lavender.” They praised it as an “outstanding” gin at an unexpectedly reasonable price point that’s now even cheaper thanks to Prime Day.

Buy now

Tarquin’s handcrafted cornish dry gin: Was £32.50, now £23.09, Amazon.co.uk

(amazon)

If you’re partial to a martini and are looking for a new tipple to try, this Tarquin’s dry gin featured in our review of the best, with our tester noting that it’s the best for summery martinis. It has a “delicious blend of low and high notes, earthy spice and heady florality”, which “gives it just the kind of complexity that we love in a very dry martini”. Thanks to Prime Day, this will set you back less than £25 – cheers to that.

Buy now

Aperol Spritz gift pack: Was £25, now £19.89, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Nothing says summer like an Aperol Spritz and now you can rustle up one at home with this gift pack. For Prime Day, there’s 20 per cent off the bundle that includes a 70cl bottle of Aperol and two glasses that help transport you to Italy. Simply combine the drink with equal parts prosecco and soda water, before garnishing your tipple with an orange slice – bellisimo.

Ciroc premium vodka, 70cl: Was £35.99, now £24.57, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

French brand Ciroc is the gold standard of vodka and now you can save more than 30 per cent on its signature spirit. The company uses more than a century of wine-making expertise to perfect its tipple; its vodka is distilled from French grapes for a smooth and fresh sip. With sweet notes and a crisp finish, there’s no better spirit to fuel your summer.

Buy now

Kraken black spiced rum, 1l: Was £33.50, now £23.45, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

A titan in the rum world for good reason, Kraken’s spirits are perfect for spicing up your tipples. Imported from the Caribbean and blended with spices, this much-loved rum has a jet black colouring and a bold, rich and smooth texture. Pour over cubed ice and top with a fiery ginger beer and a squeeze of fresh lime for a punchy cocktail. Or, channel your inner mixologist and rustle up a “pornstar darktini” with Kranken’s rum, passion fruit liqueur, vanilla syrup and prosecco. Either way, this tipple will make for some tasty beverages this summer and has a very delicious 30 per cent saving to match.

Buy now

19 Crimes red wine box cabernet sauvignon, 1.5l: Was £14, now £11.20, Amazon.co.uk

(19 Crimes )

Would you like over a litre of 19 Crimes’ bestselling cabernet sauvignon red wine for just over a tenner? Then this is the deal for you. This vibrant maroon-hued wine boasts sweet notes of vanilla and supposedly subtle flavours of chocolate and cedar spice that should give the tipple its rich taste. It’s best paired, according to the brand, with barbecue ribs, braised beef or smoked seitan steaks and can be served at room temperature or chilled. And with 20 per cent off right now there’s no better time to stock up on what could well become a dinner party staple.

Buy now

Wrecking Coast Cornish Clotted Cream Gin, 70cl: Was £35.95, now £25, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’ve never tried Cornish clotted cream gin, it’s likely because this is the only one in the world. Normally retailing at £35.95, it’s currently going for an enticing 30 per cent off.

Made in North Cornwall at the brand’s own distillery, the unique clotted cream flavour gives the botanical spirit a smoothness that pairs perfectly with a fresh tonic and ice, or as the base of a summery cocktail. And, if you’re feeling extra fancy, add a strawberry to garnish.

Buy now

Absolut voices limited edition Swedish vodka, 1l: Was £27.95, now £21.20, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This limited edition litre bottle of Absolut vodka is a steal at just over £20 this Prime Day. The ornamental-style bottle is made from more than 50 per cent recycled glass and will make for a great gift for vodka enthusiasts. Whether thrown in the shaker for an espresso martini, providing the base for a Moscow mule or giving your vodka tonics a kick, the smooth and mellow spirit is the perfect addition to your drinks cabinet.

Buy now

Passoã passion fruit liqueur, 70cl: Was £16.18, now £11, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With temperatures set to hit 30 degrees, most of us are going to be craving a cocktail. And one of the most craved cocktails going is the passion fruit martini. But how often is it you have the right ingredients for this sweet drink? Well we’ve got good news for you - this passion fruit liqueur has hit the sales, and is currently only £11, with a reduction of 32 per cent. So grab yourself some fresh passion fruit and prosecco and enjoy this martini from the comfort of your own home.

Buy now

Jawbox small batch ready to drink gin and ginger ale: Was £23.99, now £15.47, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk)

At just £1.30 a can, this 12-pack of ready mixed cocktail cans is a real steal. Perfect for picnics, festivals or summer sipping in the garden with friends, the summery ginger ale and gin is sure to be refreshing and lightweight for a warm-weather tipple.

Buy now

Southern Comfort Original Liqueur with Whiskey, 1 Litre: Was £28, now £18, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

On the rocks or neat? Whiskey lovers, we have good news for you. Southern Comfort’s original liqueur with whiskey is on sale with a discount of 36 per cent right now. So grab some eggs and shake it up into a whiskey sour, or sip on its own from a fancy glass. But if that’s not for you, this will make a much-appreciated present for a whiskey fan’s birthday.

Buy now

Mount Gay eclipse golden rum: Was £20.75, now £13.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This Mount Gay tipple costs just £13.99, and it featured in our review of the best rums, so it’s certainly one you should add to your basket. Our writer noted that it’s best served with a “dash of angostura bitters and some nutmeg”, which will transport you to a “Caribbean holiday in minutes”.

Buy now

Campari 25% ABV Bitter, 70cl: Was £17, now £13, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

It’s officially summer. Our gardens, local parks and favourite pubs are finally getting some use. And that calls for one thing and one thing only: a Campari spritz. And the best news? The Amazon sale has knocked it down from £17 to £12.50 – a tantalising saving of nearly 24 per cent. So grab yourself some prosecco and soda water and jump on this deal.

Buy now

Bristol distilling dark fruit gin 77, 70cl: Was £28, now £23.24, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This dark fruit gin currently comes with a 17 per cent saving, leaving cash to spend on the tonic or lemonade mixers recommended for a drinks pairing. Including blackberry and blackcurrant flavours, this is a vegan-friendly gin, distilled in a copper pot. Whether you favour dark fruit gin already or fancy an alternative to a classic G&T, this is a tasty discount.

Buy more

Adriatico bianco premium amaretto liqueur: Was £32.22, now £27.60, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk)

Currently 14 per cent off, this all-natural liqueur has really piqued our interest. Made in Italy with hand-picked roasted almonds from Puglia and a pinch of sea salt, it sounds rather delicious. Serve chilled or over ice for a fancy-looking apéritif.

Buy now

Naked Malt the ultimate experience pack blended malt scotch whisky, 70cl: Was £35, now £25.20, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Looking for a gift for a whisky lover? This experience pack could be a great choice. Currently 28 per cent off, the Naked Malt box includes a 70cl bottle of malt scotch whisky, two stainless steel collapsible cups, a Naked Malt double-walled flask and one live Naked experience booklet for ultimate outdoor adventuring with a tipple to hand.

Buy now

