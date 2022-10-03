Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

What’s that? A second Amazon Prime Day event? You read that right, your eyes aren’t deceiving you. For the first time in Prime Day history, Amazon is indeed having a second sales bonanza three months after its last one, and it’s all kicking off next week.

Following months of frenzied rumours, Amazon has confirmed its big sale event will be taking place on Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 October.

As always, it will be one of the best times to secure a bargain on a new TV, kitchen appliance, laptop, games console and peripheral or a new Amazon Echo smart speaker, but more importantly – if you’re on this page at least – a new Apple device.

The last Prime Day sale event took place in July 2022, and we saw everything from the Apple Watch series 7, the latest M1 iMac and AirTag to the AirPods pro, AirPods max and Beats fit pro go on sale.

To help you navigate the mammoth sale, we, your resident deal hunters, will be on hand to dig out the really good deals from the chaff, finding the best deals and discounts on the iPhone, AirPods, Apple Watch and more. Below, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about Amazon’s second Prime Day sale of the year, and what deals you can expect during the two-day shopping bonanza.

When will Prime Day Apple deals begin?

Prime Day will officially kick off on Tuesday 11 October and end at midnight on Wednesday 12 October. Back in July, we started seeing some early Prime Day deals dropping – including on the AirPods pro – before the big event itself that month, so we’re expecting the same this October as well.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day Apple deals?

You do indeed. The event is officially titled the “Prime Early Access Sale”, making it even clearer this year that this is a shopping event reserved for Amazon Prime subscribers. Amazon Prime costs £8.99 per month or £95 annually, but you can get a free 30-day trial if you have yet to join Prime, or haven’t been a member in the last 12 months.

If you took advantage of the free trial during the summer Prime Day event this year, you won’t be able to get another free trial during the sale event this month. You can register for an account or get a free trial through Amazon Prime’s main landing page.

What to expect from Prime Day Apple deals for the October 2022 event

The Apple deals during the Prime Day event in July weren’t as good as the deals in 2021, so we’re hoping for something a bit more appetising this October.

We always see Apple’s AirPods go on sale each year, and with a new second-generation AirPods pro out, we’re expecting an even bigger discount on the first-generation AirPods pro (currently £189, Amazon.co.uk) this time round, as well as discounts on the third-generation AirPods, without active noise cancellation.

There’s also a good chance the Apple Watch series 7 (currently £399, Amazon.co.uk) will go on sale again this October, with a new Apple Watch ultra, Apple Watch series 8 and Apple Watch SE having recently launched.

Will the iPhone 14 or the iPhone 14 pro go on sale? There’s always a possibility, but we think it’s very unlikely, seeing as both handsets have only just been released. There was only one iPhone 13 mini deal in the summer, and we didn’t see any discounts on the iPhone 12 or 12 pro during the July Prime Day event, but we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled, nonetheless.

While there weren’t any iPad deals in the summer sale, there were iPad deals in 2021, so we remain hopeful some will drop this autumn.

The best Apple deals from July’s 2022 Prime Day event in the UK

In July, the best Prime Day Apple deals could be found on the AirPods pro, so if you were hunting down some new earbuds, it was the best time to get some. The first-generation Apple AirPods pro with the magsafe charging case was reduced from £239 to £179, saving you a whopping £60.

You could also save nearly £20 on a pack of four Apple AirTags, with the retailer taking the price down from £99 to £80.15. This was the first time we’d ever seen the AirTag discounted on Amazon, so hopefully we’ll see the same again this month.

The Apple Watch series 7 was on sale during the July Prime Day event, with the retailer reducing it by a modest £40. Now that a new watch is out, we expect this saving to be even larger.

How to get the best Apple deals this Prime Day

There’s only one place you need to be this Prime Day if you want to get the best Apple deals, and that’s sitting yourself down in front of this page. Bookmark it now, as we’ll be updating it in the lead-up to the event. It will be your one-stop shop for all the best iPad deals, AirPods deals and more.

It’s also worth noting that Amazon reportedly changes prices 2.5 million times a day, including the RRP. The worst thing that could happen is thinking you’ve found a good Prime Day deal, only to realise the discount wasn’t as great as Amazon made it out to be, so make sure to check competitor prices elsewhere.

