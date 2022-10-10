Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Can you hear that? It’s the online stampede of savvy savers heading towards Amazon’s second Prime Day of the year – officially known as the Prime Early Access Sale – which is finally here.

If you’re an Apple fan, you’re not going to want to miss out. AirPods, Apple Watches, iPhones, MacBooks, iPads and more have received a healthy discount, and we’re keeping track of all the best offers as soon as they drop.

Apple rarely takes part in sales, which makes third-party retailers such as Amazon the best place to find slashed prices.

Of course, it’s not just Apple deals you’re going to be able to sink your teeth into this Prime Day. Other tech products, such as Bluetooth speakers, laptops and TVs are also on sale, as well as home appliances and household essentials.

As usual, your IndyBest shopping experts are here with you every step of the way, bringing you the best Prime Day Apple deals. So, before you get your calculators out to see whether something really is a good deal, rest assured we’ve already done all of that for you.

Apple iPhone 13 pro max: Was £1,149, now £1,069, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Looking to upgrade your iPhone during the Prime Early Access Sale? Amazon has just discounted the price of Apple’s premium iPhone 13 pro max from last year. While it’s only a modest £80 saving on the 256GB model (the 1TB version has a £150 saving, taking it down to £ 1,229), it’s more than a miracle for the tech giant, which has a notorious allergy to big-ticket sales events.

The iPhone 13 pro max has a large 6.7in OLED screen, perfect for watching films while you’re on the go, or editing photos and videos. “The swathe of photographic improvements alone is worth upgrading for, made possible by a faster processor and better camera sensors, but there’s plenty more under the hood,” our tester said in our review of the handset. The iPhone’s first 120Hz display is another highlight.

Apple Watch series 7, GPS and cellular, 41mm green aluminium case with a clover sport band: Was £408.82, now £369, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re looking to up your fitness game, then you’ll be pleased to know that last year’s Apple Watch series 7 is currently on sale this Prime Day. The Apple Watch series 7 is a subtle but powerful step up from 2020’s already-excellent series 6,” our writer said in their review . “It’s a highly personal device that is easy to use, offers mapping directions on your wrist so you don’t need to hold your phone aloft when walking in a city street at night, measures your heart rate, and calculates how many calories that yoga class burnt.” You can currently save 10 per cent on the fitness tracker.

Apple iPhone 12 mini: Was £629, now £549, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Disappointed that Apple didn’t launch a mini-sized iPhone this year? While the iPhone 13 mini isn’t on sale, the iPhone 12 mini is, and Amazon has given it the 128GB model an £80 price cut for the Prime Early Access sale. The iPhone 12 mini features a 5.4in OLED display with Face ID, making it much easier to hold than the larger iPhone 12, and is essentially the same as the iPhone 12, but shrunk down into a smaller form factor. “It has the same design, performance, Ceramic Shield, and 5G connectivity but in a much more compact case,” our writer said in their review of the handset .

The 64GB iPhone 12 mini has also had a £100 price cut, an ideal choice if you don’t mind having less storage.

Apple Watch SE, 2021, GPS and cellular, 44mm space grey aluminium case with a midnight sport band: Was £349, now £299, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Last year’s Apple Watch SE was already considerably cheaper than the flagship Watch series 7, but now you can get it for just under £300 thanks to this Prime Day deal. It features a 44mm watch face and is packed with activity, fitness and sleep tracking features, plus a heart rate monitor with irregular heart rate alerts and fall detection. It also works with GPS and supports cellular connectivity meaning you’re able to handle calls and messages via your iPhone. Everything you need with a flick of the wrist.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day Apple deals?

You do indeed. The event is officially titled the “Prime Early Access Sale”, making it even clearer this year that this is a shopping event reserved for Amazon Prime subscribers. Amazon Prime costs £8.99 per month or £95 annually, but you can get a free 30-day trial if you have yet to join Prime, or haven’t been a member in the last 12 months.

If you took advantage of the free trial during the summer Prime Day event this year, then we’re sorry to say that you won’t be able to get another free trial during the sale event this month. However, if you aren’t already a Prime member, you can register for an account or get a free trial through Amazon Prime’s main landing page.

How to get the best Apple deals this Prime Day

There’s only one place you need to be this Prime Day if you want to get the best Apple deals, and that’s sitting yourself down in front of this page. Bookmark it now, as we’ll be updating it throughout the event. It will be your one-stop shop for all the best deals on iPads, AirPods and more.

It’s also worth noting that Amazon reportedly changes prices 2.5 million times a day, including the RRP. The worst thing that could happen is thinking you’ve found a good Prime Day deal, only to realise the discount wasn’t as great as Amazon made it out to be, so make sure to check competitor prices elsewhere.

