Can you hear that? It’s the online stampede of savvy savers heading towards the second and final day of Amazon Prime Day‘s 2022 event.

If you’re an Apple fan, you’re not going to want to miss out on today’s offers. We’ve already seen AirPods , Apple Watches , iPhones, MacBooks, iPads and more have received a healthy discount. And we’re here the entire rest of today, keeping track of all of the best offers as soon as they drop. Apple rarely takes part in sales, which makes third party retailers like Amazon the best place to find slashed prices.

Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblog

Of course, it’s not just Apple deals you’re going to be able to sink your teeth into this Prime Day. General tech products, such as robot vacuum cleaners, bikes and Bluetooth speakers are also on sale, as well as homeware, alcohol, fitness equipment and more.

As usual, your IndyBest shopping experts are here with you every step of the way, filtering out the junk to bring you the finest deals on offer. So before you get your calculators out to see whether something really is a good deal, rest assured we’ve already done all of that for you.

The best Apple Prime Day deals 2022

Apple AirPods pro with magsafe charging case: Was £239, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This Amazon deal will save you £56 on the current-generation Apple AirPods pro noise-cancelling wireless earbuds. What’s more, this deal includes the Magsafe charging case, so the AirPods can be charged when placed on a wireless charging pad. Our reviewer said of the Apple earphones: “The AirPods pro are a high-end pair of earphones that are difficult to find much fault in… If you’re a member of the iOS family, the AirPods pro are the best in-ear earphones you can get on the market”. This is currently lower than last year’s Black Friday price.

Buy now

Apple iPhone 13 mini, 128GB: Was £679, now £629, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The mini version of Apple’s latest non-pro iPhone 13 smartphone has just received a 7 per cent discount, saving you £50. It features a smaller 5.4in super retina XDR display, great for smaller hands, an advanced dual-camera system and runs on the company’s snappy A15 bionic chip. In our iPhone 13 mini review, our writer said that the iPhone 13 mini is “immaculately designed and built, offers real power and makes good photography easy. If you’re not a fan of bigger phones, the iPhone 13 mini is the most powerful compact phone around, from any manufacturer.” The discount here applies to all colour variations.

Buy now

Apple Watch series 7 with GPS, 45mm midnight aluminium case with midnight sport band: Was £369, now £312.55, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

If you’re looking for a new smartwatch, then Apple’s latest and greatest Apple Watch series 7 has a cool 15 per cent discount this Prime Day. In our review, our tester was smitten by the improvements over the previous model, describing the Apple Watch series 7 as a subtle but powerful step up from last year’s already-excellent series 6. “The design changes are understated but a definite improvement, and the user interface has been tweaked to make the most of them,” they explained. “The display really gleams when you choose a favourite photo as the Watch face, for instance.”

The Apple Watch series 7 is also available with its own dedicated data connection, meaning you can pay for an eSim card to get full functionality even when the wearable isn’t paired with your iPhone (was £469, now £419, Amazon.co.uk).

Buy now (GPS) Buy now (GPS + Cellular)

Apple AirPods, 3rd gen: Was £169, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

The third-generation AirPods might lack some of the features of the AirPods pro (was £239, now £179, Amazon.co.uk), such as active noise cancellation, but they strike the perfect balance between comfort, function and audio quality.

In our AirPods 3 review, our tester noted that they were a “very big step up from the second generation model”, adding that the “improved audio is noticeable, especially with spatial audio and the new shape”. A deal on the all-new AirPods is rare, so grab this discount while you can.

Buy now

Apple iPad air, 2020, 10.9in, 64GB, space grey: Was £519, now £419, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

The 4th generation iPad air has just received a tidy £100 discount this Prime Day. While it’s recently been superseded by the 5th generation iPad air, which was released earlier this year, it’s still a worthy choice if you’re in the market for a new Apple tablet. The redesigned iPad air has a bright 10.9in display, features a USB-C connector instead of lightning and uses Apple’s powerful A14 bionic chip under the hood. It’s relatively light at 458g, and comes with 64GB of storage. In our review of the device, our writer said that “the redesigned iPad air is essentially an iPad pro with some of the settings dialled down.”

The 256GB iPad air (was £669, now £498, Amazon.co.uk) is also discounted this Prime Day if you feel 64GB isn’t enough storage for your needs.

Buy now

Apple AirTag Bluetooth item finder, four-pack: Was £99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Save 19 per cent on a four-pack of Apple’s clever AirTag possession trackers. Using a Bluetooth connection to your iPhone, these will help you locate lost items they are attached to and can even use the location of millions of other iPhones to help you track down dropped keys or a misplaced bag. Our reviewer said: “The AirTag is incredibly cheap for what it is, and it works like an absolute charm. For any iPhone owner prone to losing things, investing in a pack of four might be one of the best decisions you ever make.”

Buy now

Apple Watch SE with GPS, 44mm silver aluminium case with abyss blue sport band: Was £269, now £217, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

You can save £52 on the Apple Watch SE this Prime Day. The company’s more affordable smartwatch cuts out some of the expensive features you might not want or need, such as the ECG and blood oxygen monitoring, but leaves all the best bits intact. That means you get the same signature Apple design, a responsive and smooth touchscreen with clean watch faces, and enough health tracking features to satisfy runners, swimmers and weightlifters alike.

Buy now

Beats powerbeats pro wireless earbuds: Was £219.95, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Need an excellent pair of wireless earbuds for running? The powerbeats earphones come out as the top pick for sprinters in our round-up of the best wireless earbuds.

“The most comfortable, true wireless running earbuds have over-ear hooks, and in this category the powerbeats pros are the best workout earbuds you can buy,” our reviewer said. “Whether you’re rocking an iPhone or an Android, they deliver exceptional comfort and fit, decent all-round sound quality and a battery life that could outlast your latest resolution to take up running again.”

Buy now

Apple AirPods max, space grey: Was £549, now £449, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This deal sees a 19 per cent discount on Apple’s flagship headphones, the AirPods max. Introduced in late-2020, the AirPods max offer greater noise cancellation and improved sound quality over the smaller AirPods Pro (was £239, now £179, Amazon.co.uk), with our reviewer describing them as “an astonishing achievement”.

Battery life is stated as 20 hours and the headphones charge via an included USB-to-lightning cable; like other models of AirPods, the max use Apple’s H1 chip to quickly pair with iPhones, iPads and Macs. The headphones come with a matching magnetic case in the box.

Buy now

Beats fit pro wireless earbuds: Was £199.99, now £174.45, Amazon.co.uk

(Beats)

If you’re after a sportier version of the AirPods pro (was £239, now £179, Amazon.co.uk), look no further than the Beats fit pro, which are just as well-integrated into the Apple ecosystem. Released at the beginning of 2022, the Beats fit pro are a pair of noise-cancelling wireless earbuds that feature secure-fitting wingtips for better stability and contain Apple’s H1 chip so you can easily switch between devices.

In our review of the buds, our writer said that they “essentially deliver the exact same set of features and the same audio experience as the AirPods pro. The case is less bulky than the powerbeats pro, so it’s easier to fit into a pocket and they last longer than the AirPods when it comes to battery life too.” It might only be a saving of £25, but when it comes to anything in Apple’s wheelhouse we’ll take it as a win.

Buy now

Apple iMac M1, 2021, pink, 8GB RAM, 256GB: Was £1,449, now £1,149, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

This deal sees the current-generation Apple iMac reduced by 21 per cent. Offered in pink, this is the iMac with Apple’s speedy M1 processor, along with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of solid-state storage and four Thunderbolt/USB-C ports. The iMac comes with a matching mouse and keyboard, complete with Touch ID fingerprint reader for logging in and making online purchases with Apple Pay.

Buy now

Apple iMac M1, 2021, blue, 8GB RAM, 512GB: Was £1,649, now £1,499, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Another iMac M1 deal at Amazon, but this time for a blue model with twice the storage of the previous example, up from 256GB to 512GB. There’s the same 8GB of RAM, and this is also the model of M1 iMac with two USB-C/Thunderbolt ports, instead of just two, as it fitted to the entry-level model.

Buy now

Apple iMac M1, 2021, silver, 8GB RAM, 256GB: Was £1,449, now £1,299, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

This deal sees a handy 10 per cent saving on the retail price of the current-generation iMac with M1 processor. This specific model is silver, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It sits slightly above the entry-level iMac, which means it has an eight-core GPU instead of seven, and four USB-C/Thunderbolt ports instead of two. It also comes with a keyboard with integrated Touch ID button (which the base model also misses out on), as well as a Gigabit Ethernet port smartly integrated with the power cable. But, please do note that the delivery time for this item is currently stated to be between one and two months.

Buy now

Beats Studio3 wireless headphones: Was £299.95, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

After some noise cancelling headphones to help you go about your day in peace? Save a hefty 50 per cent off Beats studio3 headphones this Prime Day. And it’s not just the price that’s great, too - Beats‘ studio3 have 22 hours of battery life, audio-calibration and Apple’s W1 chip Bluetooth technology. These wireless headphones are also fast-charging with on-ear controls to sift through your music, or activate Siri. For just £149 you can pick up a pair in white, black, blue or red to take calls and jive on the move.

Buy now

Mac mini, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM: Was £699, now £627, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The 2020 Mac mini is the first Mac mini desktop computer to use Apple’s M1 chip. According to Apple, the CPU is three times faster and the GPU offers even better graphics, while the machine learning is improved by 15 times. There’s also an advanced cooling system, helping to sustain its breakthrough performance. We haven’t seen the price drop this low since March, when its price was slashed to £550 for one day only but this is already a very good deal.

Buy now

Apple MagSafe battery pack for iPhone 12/13: Was £99, now £81.01, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

This handy battery pack from Apple uses the company’s magnetic MagSafe technology to snap to the back of an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13, then wirelessly charge its battery. This can be used with any model of iPhone 12 and 13, from the small mini all the way up to the pro max. This Amazon deals sees the price cut from £99 to just over £80, and it’s in stock now for free next-day delivery – providing you are an Amazon Prime member.

Buy now

Apple pencil: Was £89, now £69, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This 22 per cent discount on the first generation Apple pencil is handy for everyone from writers to artists. The tech giant claims that having an Apple pencil can make your iPad much more versatile – with the pencil’s help you can use it as a notepad for a more natural flow to studying, or as a precise drawing canvas to help flex those creative muscles. This discounted sleek white pencil is compatible with most generations of iPads, using Bluetooth and a lightning connector - plus, your screen will stay smear and fingerprint free. Result.

Buy now

Apple magic keyboard, British English: Was £129, now £106.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

At 17 per cent off, this Apple keyboard has seen a very handy reduction for anyone who is looking to purchase a full new iMac set-up or who has sticky/missing keys. Sleek in design, as with all Apple products, it’s quite a necessity for a full computer set-up.

Buy now

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day is back baby – yep, after prepping our wish lists for weeks, the game is finally on as the event officially kicks off today.

The mammoth retailer announced way back on 16 June that the two-day shopping bonanza would start today, on Tuesday 12 July and carry through untill Wednesday 13 July.

For those who weren’t with us last year or the year before that, Amazon decided not to hold its Prime Day events in July as it usually does, instead opting to host the shopping event in October 2020 due to the global coronavirus pandemic, and in June in 2021, citing transportation concerns and the impact of the Olympics.

This is the first year that the event has been moved from its traditional Monday and Tuesday, to Tuesday and Wednesday. It’s also the first time we saw early deals three weeks early. In previous events we’ve seen early bird deals drop around 10 days prior to the main event.

Rumours also suggest that a second Prime Day event could take place in the autumn this year, potentially giving us two Prime Day-like events in a single year for the first time.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day Apple deals?

Sadly, yes. You need to be a Prime subscriber to take part in the Apple Prime Day sales. It’s not called Prime Day for any old reason.

An Amazon Prime membership costs £7.99 a month or £79 for a year. Signing up couldn’t be easier, too, all you need to do is go to the Amazon Prime landing page and enter your details.

Savvy shoppers who don’t have a Prime subscription yet will want to sign up for a 30-day free trial. This will still gain you access to the sale. Once you’re finished shopping, just cancel your membership and you won’t be charged. Thank us later.

How to get the best deals

There’s only one place you need to be this Prime Day if you want to get the best Apple deals, and that’s by sitting yourself down and bookmarking this page, as we update it in real-time with glorious new offers. It will be your one-stop shop for all the best iPad deals, AirPods deals and more.

But that’s not all. We’re also running a round-the-clock liveblog during the whole shebang, bringing you the best lightning deals and biggest discounts on all the hottest items. You won’t want to miss it.

Amazon reportedly changes prices 2.5 million times a day, including the RRP. The worst thing that could happen is thinking you’ve found a good Prime Day deal, only to realise the discount wasn’t as great as Amazon made it out to be, so make sure to check competitor prices elsewhere.

