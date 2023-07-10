Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Calling all beauty buffs: Amazon Prime Day 2023 has officially arrived. From make-up to skincare and hair tools, the annual sale is packed with savings from some of the biggest names in beauty.

Second only to Black Friday, the online giant’s 48-hour sale is one of the biggest shopping events of the year. As well as saving across tech, home appliances, gaming and more, the likes of Neal’s Yard, Sol De Janeiro, CeraVe, Paula’s Choice and Garnier are all up for grabs at reduced prices.

Kicking off today (11 July) and running until midnight on Wednesday 12 July, you’ve got just two days to shop the deals. As always, IndyBest’s team of seasoned shoppers will be handpicking the very best offers both in our dedicated guides and on our liveblog.

So, whether you’re looking to stock up on your favourite St Tropez fake tan, discover a new lipstick or pick up a reduced pair of Ghd hair straightners, find the very best in Amazon Prime Day beauty deals below.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 beauty deals

Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumiser: Was £55.99, now £29, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The TikTok-famous alternative to Dyson’s coveted airwrap, Revlon’s one-step dryer and volumiser helps create salon-quality hairstyles at home. Earning a spot in our round-up of the best hot brushes, our tester said: “It’s a brilliant budget buy, despite being quite noisy, and is very easy to get to grips with.” Working to detangle, dry and volumise hair simultaneously, the tool uses ionic technology to create less frizz and more shine. Right now, you can save nearly 50 per cent.

Buy now

Shark style iQ iconic hair dryer: Was £199.99, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

You can save 25 per cent on the newest iteration of the Shark style iQ hair dryer right now. Promising fast drying with minimal heat damage, create bouncy blow-dries, perfectly defined curls or straight styles with the salon-quality tool. Rapid air power and iQ technology generate high-velocity heated and ionised air, making it a healthier alternative to other hair dryers. Complete with a styling brush for a sleek look; a two-in-one concentrator for controlled and precise drying, and a diffuser for lifting and defining curls, it will help streamline your haircare regime.

Buy now

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm: Was £48, now £31, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Elemis’s pro-collagen cleansing balm is a cult favourite for a reason. When we tested it, our reviewer said that their “skin felt soft and smooth, with a subtle glow that you often find after having a facial. From start to finish, the experience is a luxurious treat, and the generous 100g tub will last months, as you only need a small amount.” Usually, it can be difficult to justify spending almost £50 on a product that will, quite literally, be washed down the drain. But is currently reduced by more than 30 per cent, so we think it’s more than justified.

Buy now

CeraVe moisturising cream for dry to very dry skin: Was £18.81, now £12.75, Amazon.co.uk

(CeraVe)

Stock up your bathroom cabinet with, arguably, CeraVe’s most-loved and iconic product: its moisturising cream. “Incredibly hydrating, it’s suitable for both face and body, so it’s a good one for travelling with,” our reviewer said. Praising how it absorbed fast and moisturised immediately, they said the cream “is truly the gift that keeps on giving.”

Buy now

Ghd glide hot brush for hair styling: Was £159, now £123.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This cult favourite hot brush is reduced by 22 per cent in Amazon’s Prime Day sale. Styling and drying hair simultaneously, it tames, smooths and straightens locks quickly and effortlessly. Using ceramic technology with ioniser, it remains at the optimum styling temperature of 185C to ensure frizz-free and healthy locks. Streamlining your haircare regime, the lightweight tool is a must-have for those looking to save time.

Buy now

Olay regenerist retinol23 night face cream moisturiser: Was £38, now £15.19, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This 60 per cent saving on Olay’s night face cream is well worth shouting about. Designed to achieve visibly smoother and glowing skin, the unique formulation of retinol and vitamin B3 hydrates skin for up to 24 hours. Penetrating up to 10 layers deep into the skin’s surface, the brand recommends nightly use for waking up with more radiant skin.

Buy now

CeraVe resurfacing retinol serum with ceramides and niacinamide: Was £21, now £15.50, Amazon.co.uk

(CeraVe)

Securing a spot in our round-up of the best skincare products under £20, CeraVe’s resurfacing serum is the perfect introduction to retinol for beginners. “It has been formulated to reduce all possible side effects – redness, peeling and itching – that retinol can cause, while still fading dark spots, post-acne blemishes and the appearance of large pores,” our tester said. Reduced by 26 per cent, there’s no better time to dip your toe into the world of retinoids.

Buy now

The Inkey List 10% niacinamide serum: Was £9.99, now £6.62, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

One of our favourite niacinamide serums for balancing out skin, The Inkey List’s formula is discounted by 34 per cent. “With a ten per cent concentration of niacinamide, this serum packs a real punch at the fraction of the cost of its competitors,” our tester said. Making a rapid difference in sebum production and the congestion of pores, the potent solution does its best work on already problematic or oily areas.

Buy now

This Works deep sleep pillow spray: Was £21, now £15.95, Amazon.co.uk

(This Works)

This Works’s deep sleep pillow spray has built a loyal following, thanks to its calming formula. Now, you can save more than 20 per cent on the sleep aid for Prime Day. Earning a spot in our round-up of the best sleep sprays, the award-winning formula uses a blend of lavender, camomile and vetiver oil to encourage calm and settling emotions – perfect for lulling busy minds to sleep. Our testers said they “not only fell asleep quicker than usual, but came to rely on it as part of our sleep routine and awoke more refreshed in the morning too.”

Buy now

Maybelline New York lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £11.49, now £6.14, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

You can save nearly 50 per cent on Maybelline’s TikTok-viral lash sensational mascara for Prime Day. Our favourite Maybelline mascara formula, the product promises full volume and limitless length. Our tester loved the soft and flexible long brush head, which catches every single lash, even the annoying teeny tiny ones. Our tester said their "short, straight lashes have truly never looked so elongated and fanned-out. You can believe the hype”.

Buy now

Elizabeth Arden eight hour lip protectant lip balm, SPF 15: Was £20, now £15, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Face and body SPF is non-negotiable but it’s easy to forget that your lips need protection too. Elizabeth Arden’s SPF 15 lip balm is a multi-tasking solution. The nourishing formula moisturises your lips while preventing chapping and cracking. Providing either a smooth sheen or a good base for lipstick, the formula is clear and non-tinted. You can save 25 per cent thanks to Amazon’s sale.

Buy now

Ghd helios hair dryer: Was £179, now £115, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Reduced by nearly 40 per cent, don’t miss out on snapping up ghd’s much-loved helios hair dryer for a fraction of its usual cost. Coming out on top when compared to Dyson’s supersonic tool, the dryer helps create salon-style looks at home, from bouncy blow dries to smooth, sleek locks. Our tester said it’s “reliable, powerful and easy to use” thanks to its internal aerodynamic design that translates to less drying time, smoother cuticles and shiny tresses.

Buy now

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day deals?

Yes, you do. Only Amazon Prime members can access the Amazon Prime Day discounts, so it’s worth signing up in advance of the sale to take advantage of the early deals and offers during the event itself.

An Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month, and unlocks free deliveries, access to Prime Video and other bonuses not available to regular shoppers. Signing up is easy, just pop over to the Amazon Prime sign-up page and enter your details.

You can also sign up for a 30-day free trial ahead of Amazon Prime Day, then cancel your membership if Prime isn’t right for you.

