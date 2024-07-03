Support truly

There are just two weeks to go until Amazon’s Prime Day 2024 sale gets going, and it’s shaping up to be one of the ecommerce giant’s biggest ever. Thousands of deals will drop on the retailer’s website, seeing discounts on the latest tech, the fanciest home appliances and the best beauty buys.

Taking place each summer, Amazon’s price-slashing Prime Day bonanza is one of the best annual sales in the calendar, only second to Black Friday. The sale is exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers, and always sees some of the biggest discounts land on mattresses, coffee machines, electric toothbrushes, laptops, headphones, TVs and Apple devices, so you won’t want to miss out.

Below, we’re are answering all your burning Prime Day questions, providing you with our top tips and highlighting the best deals to snag now, ahead of the big sale.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024 in the UK?

Amazon has announced that Prime Day 2024 will take place on Tuesday 16 July and finish on Wednesday 17 July. As expected, the sale will begin at 12am on Tuesday and end at 11.59pm on Wednesday.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual sale event that takes place over two days, seeing the retailer discount the price of thousands of products from big-name brands, including Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, Shark, Simba, Ninja and more.

Amazon has announced ahead of time that Prime members will receive exclusive access to thousands of deals on top brands (name-dropping a few specific ones) as well as big savings on Amazon’s own devices and services – we’re talking Ring doorbells, Fire TV sticks and offers on Audible books and memberships.

The retailer has confirmed we will see discounts on Elemis, ghd, Ninja and Samsung, and it will reduce products from Barbie, L’Oréal Paris, Shark and more to their lowest-ever price so far this year. Prime members will also get what Amazon calls “deep discounts” on products from Bose, Fitbit, Oral-B and Sony.

Amazon will also be releasing some early Prime Day discounts on Amazon devices. From 10 July, you’ll be able to save up to 50 per cent on select Ring cameras and doorbells, including Ring video doorbells, Ring indoor cameras, Ring’s stick-up cam, as well as 55 per cent on the Ring Intercom and up to 65 per cent on Blink’s range of security cameras. On 12 July, Amazon will drop deals on its Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED series of TVs, saving you up to 45 per cent.

In 2022, Amazon began hosting more than one Prime Day-style sale a year, starting with the Prime Early Access Sale in October. It now hosts three sales a year – the Amazon Spring Sale in March (which is open to non-Prime subscribers), Amazon Prime Day in July and the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale in October.

Amazon Prime Day is always the best of the three, offering up top savings on the biggest products. To access the discounts in the Prime Day sale, you need to have an active Amazon Prime membership.

Best Amazon Prime Day tips

The IndyBest team have been covering the Amazon Prime Day since it started in 2015. We’ve been sniffing out discounts and tracking prices for years, so, we know when something’s a good deal and when it’s a dud. In the lead-up and throughout the entirety of the event, we’ll be highlighting the very best deals on all the most sought-after products. We’ll even be running a non-stop liveblog every waking (and sleeping) hour of the 48-hour sale.

To get prepared, if there are any items you’re desperate to get your hands on, we recommend adding them to your wish list ahead of time, so you can check out more quickly when the sale rolls around. It’s also worth downloading the Amazon app – the retailer will continue to drop “lightning deals” throughout the sale, and these are only around for a few hours at a time. You can also set up alerts, so you’re pinged when a discount goes live.

Best early Prime Day deals to snap up now

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £379, now £284, Amazon.co.uk

Sony’s flagship wireless headphones launched in 2022 and still comfortably hold the top spot in our round-up of the best wireless headphones. We can attest to their quality, especially when it comes to noise cancellation, which is a cut above the competition. Right now, you can snap up a pair with a generous 25 per cent discount.

Maybelline lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £8.45, Amazon.co.uk

Available in a range of colourways, including black, brown, burgundy, blue and pink, as well as a waterproof version, Maybelline’s mascara is a viral hit for good reason. It’s lived in our writer’s make-up bag ever since the product first launched in 2021 – in their review, they found it to be a buildable formula that’s best for lengthening, with a flexible brush allowing the lashes to look instantly longer and more lifted. You can currently save up to a whopping 87 per cent on the price.

Amazon Fire 50in omni QLED series 4K TV: Was £649.99, now £449.99, Amazon.co.uk

For vibrant, clear and crisp pictures, you can’t go wrong with the Amazon Fire TV, which now has 30 per cent off the original price. Thanks to QLED technology, you can expect all your favourite movies and shows to be leaping off the screen, with vivid lifelike colours. You can also have it set to pose as a work of art, with the Ambient experience helping it to blend into your interior aesthetics. It supports all your favourite streaming services, has Dolby Atmos for surround sound and has built-in Alexa.

Lavazza A modo mio jolie & milk: Was £169, now £115.99, Amazon.co.uk

This coffee machine is perfect for those whose kitchen counter real estate comes at a premium. The compact machine comes with its own range of coffee pods that offer a decent range of delicious flavours. Our tester said: “We loved that this machine comes with a milk frother attached, which keeps things tidy, and you can make a speedy milky coffee without barista training.”

Lego wildflowers bouquet set: Was £54.99, now £43.99, Amazon.co.uk

Release your inner florist with this vibrant and intricate bouquet of wildflowers. The floral bundle features 16 height-adjustable stems, along with a dynamic array of flowers reflecting the vibrancy of wildflowers such as Welsh poppies, cornflowers and lavender. Perfect for arranging before displaying in a vase as you would a fresh bouquet of flowers, they’ll brighten up any windowsill (without worrying about wilting and watering). You can save 20 per cent with this deal at Amazon.

Philips air fryer 5000 series XL: Was £179.99, now £94.99, Amazon.co.uk

This smart Alexa and wifi-enabled air fryer is currently sliced in price by a tempting 47 per cent. Complete with a sizeable 6.2l capacity pan to cater for up to six people, there’s also a 1.2kg capacity basket. There are preset settings and a digital touch screen for ease, while its rapid-air-technology feature makes fried dishes with fewer calories and 90 per cent less fat. If you’re lacking inspiration for what to cook, you can find plenty of culinary ideas on the accompanying app.

Samsung Galaxy tab A9+: Was £239, now £185, Amazon.co.uk

The Galaxy tab A9+ is already a great deal at full price but you can now pick one up with 20 per cent off. The latest in Samsung’s budget-friendly A-series impressed us with its bright display and premium-feeling metal frame. It runs on a decently powerful chip, and, while you get less storage and RAM than you would in more expensive tablets, performance never feels sluggish.

Amazon Prime Day vs Black Friday: Should you wait?

When it comes to big-ticket sales, Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day are the biggest and the best, but there are differences between the two that might influence your decision on whether you should wait to snap up a deal.

The biggest difference is that during Black Friday you’ll see thousands of retailers slashing prices across their product ranges. So, in theory, you’ll have more choice. This is in contrast to Prime Day, where you’ll only be able to shop for discounts at Amazon.

The benefit of Prime Day is the deals are all in one place, making it much easier to shop than having to visit every single website for the best deal. Because it’s a Prime member-exclusive sale, you should technically have less competition, so your favourite air fryer won’t sell out as quickly as it did during the Amazon Spring Sale, in which people who aren’t Prime members were able to take advantage of the discounts, too.

The biggest deals and discounts you’ll see during Prime Day will be on Amazon’s tech and own-brand devices, including Kindle ereaders, Amazon Echo smart speakers and Ring video doorbells.

Having covered both Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day for too many years to count, the size of the discounts are always roughly the same during both sales, so we wouldn’t fret too much.

How to sign up for Amazon Prime

As we’ve noted, the deals on Prime Day are exclusively for those with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs £8.99 per month or £95 when paying for a year up front. Signing up couldn’t be easier, all you need to do is go to the Amazon Prime landing page and enter your details.

If you don’t want to pay the monthly fee, you can get a 30-day free trial, which will also gain you access to the sale, but we’d recommend doing this closer to the time.

Is Amazon Prime worth it?

Whether a subscription service is worth it is, of course, down to personal preference. You do get a whole host of perks from being an Amazon Prime member, though. You’ll not only benefit from the Prime Day deals, you will also have free next-day or same-day delivery on items, as well as access to thousands of free ebooks, Prime Video and Amazon Music services.

Previous Prime Day dates

2015: 15 July

15 July 2016: 12 July

12 July 2017: 11-12 July

11-12 July 2018: 16- July

16- July 2019: 15-16 July

15-16 July 2020: 13-14 October

13-14 October 2021: 21-22 June

21-22 June 2022 : 12-13 July

: 12-13 July 2023: 11-12 July

