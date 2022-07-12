Like the changing of the tides or the phases of the moon, Amazon Prime Day is one of life’s few certainties. Now that the annual two-day shopping bonanza is finally here, the deals are aplenty.

Gadgets aren't all that's discounted on Amazon Prime Day, though. We've found head-turning deals on homeware, fitness equipment, games consoles and alcohol from leading brands, too.

As we do every year, our team of IndyBest experts are on hand to filter through the deal-chaff and bring you the bargain-wheat. Whether you're shopping for a new telly or a pair of headphones, we can spot a good discount on a laptop from a mile off, and sniff out those offers that look too good to be true, saving you time and those hard-earned pounds.

Sony WH-1000XM4: Was £350, now £238.31, Amazon.co.uk

The Sony WH-1000XM4 previously topped our round-up of the best wireless headphones before they were succeeded by the new Sony WH-1000XM5 a couple of months ago. Boasting extreme comfort, a portable and sleek design and stellar active noise cancellation, these are still some of the best wireless headphones we’ve ever tested. “The audio quality on offer is top of the tree, with barely a foot put wrong,” our writer said in their review of the headphones. “It’s rare to experience a pair of wireless headphones with this level of audio subtlety and technical prowess.” Save a massive 40 per cent on the headphones in this Prime Day deal.

Apple watch series 7 with GPS, 45mm midnight aluminium case with midnight sport band: Was £369, now £329, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re looking for a new smartwatch, then Apple’s latest and greatest Apple watch series 7 has a cool 11 per cent discount this Prime Day. In our review, our tester was smitten by the improvements over the previous model, describing the Apple watch series 7 as a subtle but powerful step up from last year’s already-excellent series 6. Our writer said that “the design changes are understated but a definite improvement, and the user interface has been tweaked to make the most of them.” They also added that “the display really gleams when you choose a favourite photo as the Watch face, for instance.”

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G, 128GB: Was £999, now £599, Amazon.co.uk

Last year’s flagship Samsung Galaxy S21+ smartphone has 42 per cent off in this Prime Day deal. Featuring a 6.2in dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate, a 4,800mAh battery and an Exynos 2100 5nm processor, this smartphone packs a punch. It also boasts a 64MP telephoto camera, a 12MP front-facing camera and a 12MP wide camera. We compared this handset to the iPhone 13 pro max, and our writer said “user experience is snappy and hassle-free, and the screen quality in some instances outboxes its rival, especially with the impressive dynamic refresh rate”.

Samsung Galaxy buds pro: Was £219, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

Samsung’s premium earbuds have been sliced by more than half in this Prime Day deal. They’re essentially the Apple AirPods pro (£183, Amazon.co.uk) but for team Samsung, featuring active noise cancelling, dual drivers, waterproofing, wireless charging and a very Apple-like quick-pairing system exclusive to Galaxy phones. “For the majority of people they produce good enough sound and impressive noise cancelling, while packing in lots of useful software features for Samsung Galaxy device owners,” our writer said in their review.

Apple iPad air, 2020, 10.9in, 64GB: Was £519, now £419, Amazon.co.uk

The 4th generation iPad air has just received a tidy £100 discount this Prime Day. While it’s recently been superseded by the 5th generation iPad air, which was released earlier this year, it’s still a worthy choice if you’re in the market for a new Apple tablet. The redesigned iPad air has a bright 10.9in display, features a USB-C connector instead of lightning and uses Apple’s powerful A14 bionic chip under the hood. It’s relatively light at 458g, and comes with 64GB of storage. In our review of the device, our writer said that “the redesigned iPad air is essentially an iPad pro with some of the settings dialled down”.

Beats studio 3: Was £299.95, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re looking for a pair of over-ear wireless headphones this Prime Day, then the Beats studio 3 headphones are currently 50 per cent off, taking the price down to £149. While these aren’t the newest Beats headphones around, having been released in 2017, they still pack a punch. They feature Apple’s W1 chip for easy pairing to all Apple devices, active Noise Cancellation so you can listen to your music in peace on the train and 22 hours of playtime on a single charge. This is a pretty good discount for a reliable pair of headphones.

Arlo essential wire-free video door bell and chime: Was £209.99, now £124.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you’ve been staring enviously at your neighbour’s fancy video doorbell and have been waiting for an excuse to take the plunge, this is it. Arlo’s wire-free video doorbell is currently £85 cheaper than usual. When someone rings the bell, you’ll get a direct call to your smartphone, as well as alerts when the doorbell detects motion, letting you speak to visitors at the front door.

In our review of the Arlo wire-free, our writer said, “This wire-free option from Arlo has one of the best viewing ranges of any of the video doorbells we tested, utilising a unique square viewing angle and 180-degree width so it can capture the entirety of a person as well as any parcels they’ve left on the ground.”

Ultimate Ears wonderboom 2 Bluetooth speaker: Was £89.99, now £51.51, Amazon.co.uk

Save over £35 and play your favourite tunes wherever you like with this portable Bluetooth speaker. Though small, the Ultimate Ears wonderboom produces big sound through its 360 degree design, plus, it’s outdoor-friendly which means it’s waterproof, dust-proof and drop-proof. To use, simply connect wirelessly via Bluetooth and best of all, you can control it from up to 33m away. It’s not the newest UE speaker around, having been released in 2019, but it’s a trustworthy brand that continues to deliver the musical goodness.

Bang & Olufsen beosound A1 portable bluetooth speaker, 2nd-gen: Was £239, now £169, Amazon.co.uk

Looking for a portable Bluetooth speaker that you can bring with you to the beach this summer? Look no further than this second generation A1 speaker from premium audio brand Bang & Olufsen. Featuring a waterproof design, three microphones for Alexa support and up to 18-hours of playtime, you’ll be listening to your tunes for hours on end, come rain or shine. In the review of the A1, our writer said “It’s difficult to find anything wrong with it: gorgeous design, supreme audio for a portable speaker of this size, and a sturdiness that makes this more than reasonably priced.” And now it has a 29 per cent discount, what more could you want?

Anker power bank 20000mAh: Was £54.99 now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

Does your phone keep running out of juice at the worst times? Grab yourself a new portable power bank from Anker, one of the most trusted names in battery packs. While this exact model doesn’t appear in our list of the best portable chargers and power banks, two similar Anker products do. This 20,000mAh pack holds enough power to recharge an iPhone 13 four or five times over, giving you peace of mind while camping, hiking, or at home when you’re sitting slightly too far away from your usual charger and can’t be bothered getting up.

Apple watch SE with GPS, 44mm silver aluminium case with abyss blue sport band: Was £299, now £219, Amazon.co.uk

You can save £80 on the Apple watch SE this Prime Day. The company’s more affordable smartwatch cuts out some of the expensive features you might not want or need, such as the ECG and blood oxygen monitoring, but leaves all the best bits intact. That means you get the same signature Apple design, a responsive and smooth touchscreen with clean watch faces, and enough health tracking features to satisfy runners, swimmers and weightlifters alike.

OnePlus 10 pro, 8GB RAM, 128GB: Was £799, now £649.99, Amazon.co.uk

OnePlus’s 2022 flagship smartphone has just received a 17 per cent discount this Prime Day. Featuring a bright 6.7in AMOLED QHD+ display made from Gorilla Glass Victus and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, the OnePlus 10 pro is already a good-looking phone, but it also has a stunning three-camera system made in collaboration with Hasselblad. “The 10 pro is an excellent premium handset with a splendid camera setup, an unbelievable battery life with neat ultra-fast charging capabilities and a top of the range processor,” our writer said in their review of the phone. “While the Oppo touches are definitely there, we can’t find many – if any – faults with it.”

Sony WF-1000XM4: Was £250, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

Having topped our list of favourite wireless earbuds, this noise-cancelling offering from Sony is tough to beat and they’re now at 21 per cent off. In our review of the WF-1000XM, we said: “Sony’s latest in-ears are the company’s best yet. And that’s saying something, since the previous versions – the WF-1000XM3s – were already sensational. The new model is completely redesigned with a distinctive look. The noise cancelling here is subtle but effective – Sony says the quiet it produces should be alive, like the silence between movements in a concert hall. Done badly, noise-cancelling can make the ears feel under pressure, but there’s little of that here.”

Amazon Echo dot (4th generation): Was £49.99, now £29, Amazon.co.uk

This deal sees the current-generation Echo dot smart speaker reduced by an impressive 42 per cent. As with all Echo products, the Echo dot features the Alexa voice assistant, which can be used to play music, set timers, control smart home devices and much more besides.

We featured the dot in our round-up of the best smart speakers, with our reviewer saying: “If you’re an Alexa user, or dipping your toe into the world of smart speakers, it is a great choice for a non-invasive speaker that produces great sound and slots nicely into the Amazon ecosystem.”

Philips hue smart lights (E27 bulbs, two-pack): Was £49.99, now £34.77, Amazon.co.uk

This two-pack of Philips hue smart lights has been reduced by 30 per cent, which means that each bulb works out at just over £17. These are the latest hue bulbs with Bluetooth, so they can be controlled from the hue app (or by speaking to Alexa or Google Assistant) without needing to buy the hue bridge first. Specifically, these are screw-in 60W E27 white ambience bulbs. This means they can’t change to colours like red, blue and green, but can have their brightness and temperature adjusted from a warm, orange glow to a bright, cool white light.

Apple AirPods pro with Magsafe charging case (2021): Was £239, now £183, Amazon.co.uk

This Amazon deal will save you £55 on the current-generation Apple AirPods pro noise-cancelling wireless earbuds. What’s more, this deal includes the Magsafe charging case, so the AirPods can be charged when placed on a wireless charging pad. Our reviewer said of the Apple earphones: “The AirPods pro are a high-end pair of earphones that are difficult to find much fault in…If you’re a member of the iOS family, the AirPods pro are the best in-ear earphones you can get on the market”. This is currently last year’s Black Friday price,meaning that you’re not missing out on better deals.

SanDisk extreme pro 128GB microSDXC card: Was £56.99, now £24.95, Amazon.co.uk

OK, so there’s nothing sexy about microSD cards, but everybody’s got to put their data somewhere. This 128GB storage expansion from industry-leader SanDisk has a whopping 56 per cent off in Amazon’s Prime Day deals. If your phone, camera, tablet or laptop supports expandable microSD storage and you’re forever running out of space, grab these cheap gigs while you can.

Huawei watch 3: Was £349.99, now £201.69, Amazon.co.uk

Got an Android phone and a hankering for the equivalent of an Apple Watch? You’ve got a few to choose from, including the Huawei watch 3, which featured in our round-up of the best smartwatches and now has 42 per cent off at Amazon’s Prime Day sale. Huawei’s range of wearables is enormous, and this fashion-first, mid-range device sits slap bang in between the fitness tracking Huawei watch fit 2 (£159.18, Amazon.co.uk) and luxury Huawei watch GT 3 pro (£291.52, Amazon.co.uk). It’s a great everyday Android watch, with a two-week battery life, mobile data, hands-free calling, and continuous health-tracking built in.

Amazon Echo dot x2 and smart plug bundle: Was £118.97, now £42.98, Amazon.co.uk

We’re big fans of the tiny Echo dot smart speaker. It crams all of Alexa’s intelligence into a tennis ball-sized device that plays music, controls your smart home, and much more besides - plus, this deal sees a pair of Echo dot speakers bundled with a Meross smart plug. This will allow you to have Alexa in two rooms and either hold intercom-style calls between them, or create a stereo pair of speakers, and use either to switch on or off anything connected to the smart plug. As first steps into smart home automation go, this is a pretty good place to start.

Amazon Fire TV cube: Was £109.99, now £54.99, Amazon.co.uk

The Fire TV cube is Amazon’s premium TV-streaming device. This compact box sits next to your TV and streams 4K content from services like Netflix, iPlayer, Disney+, YouTube and Amazon’s own Prime Video. As well as Ultra HD resolution, the Fire TV cube supports the Dolby Vision and HDR10+ video standards, plus Dolby Atmos audio, providing your TV and sound system can also handle it.

The cube appeared in our round-up of the best TV streaming devices where our reviewer said: “There are eight microphones so you don’t need to use the remote to control it, just say, ‘Alexa, play Modern Love,’ for instance. You can also control compatible smart-home products by telling Alexa what to do, again using your voice.” With 50 per cent off, you’ll want to add it to your basket fast.

Amazon eero 6 mesh wifi: Was £249, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk

If your wifi could do with a boost, a mesh system is the way to go and luckily, the eero 6 is currently 40 per cent off. It featured in our review of the best wifi extenders where our technology critic, David Phelan, noted that it’s “capable of putting data through at very high speeds”. Set up is done via an app, which is easy to use, and “it has decent security features so you can be alerted if there’s a new gadget connected to your network”. And luckily, the “design is good enough to have on show”.

Beurer TL41UK compact LED SAD lamp: Was £74.99, now £59.33, Amazon.co.uk

Turns out that seasonal-affective-disorder lamps – those blindingly bright white LED desk lamps that blast away your winter blues – aren’t in huge demand in July. That means you can pick up a great deal while the sun is shining, such as this 21 per cent discount on a 10,000 lux lamp from Beurer. When the long dark nights inevitably draw in, this simulated sunlight has been shown to regulate natural circadian rhythm and improve your mood. It’s also the strongest lamp Beurer makes.

Razer opus X wireless low latency headset: Was £99.99, now £38.95, Amazon.co.uk

Razer is the leading brand when it comes to competitive gaming and e-sports accessories, and as such its niche, high-end kit doesn’t come cheap. The Razer opus X is the company’s most affordable headset however, and incorporates the tech brand’s low-latency Bluetooth connection and active noise-cancellation technology into a pair of headphones costing less than £100.

Philips shaver series 9000 wet and dry electric shaver with SkinIQ: Was £519.99, now £224.19, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re looking to invest in a new electric shaver then why not invest in one of Philips’ more premium models which currently has a huge near £300 saving. In our round-up of the best electric shavers, we said it is “beautifully designed – it looks and feels super-luxe – it’s engineered to provide an incredibly smooth shave with minimum irritation.”

Our reviewer added that, “The construction of the blade guards makes their passage over the skin incredibly smooth, while an inbuilt sensor “reads” skin and stubble and adjusts accordingly. It really does glide over the skin and can even tackle five days worth of growth with relative ease.”

