The wait is over, Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally here. For the first time in the sale event’s history, the retail giant started its early deals a whole three weeks ahead of the main event, and we’ve been busy covering it ever since.

Running through until midnight tomorrow, there’s a huge array of deals across some of our favourite brands and products, including Apple, Shark, Lego, ghd, Olaplex and Google.

Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblog

While Amazon’s own devices and Nintendo Switch are also always popular in the sale, we know it’s also one of the best times of the year to find a bargain on air fryers, robot vacuums, mattresses, gaming consoles and laptops.

Helping you to save hours of scrolling, our expert deal hunters here on the IndyBest team are busy finding the crème de la crème offers for you. So keep reading below for the best deals to add to your basket right now.

Read more:

The best Prime Day deals 2022

Apple AirPods pro: Was £239, now £183, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

When it comes to savings on Apple products, Prime Day is the perfect time to upgrade your tech. If it’s earbuds you’re after, you can currently save £56 on the Apple AirPods pro. In our review, it was noted that they are a “high-end pair of earphones that are difficult to find much fault in”, with our tester adding that if you’re a “member of the iOS family, the AirPods pro are the best in-ear earphones you can get on the market”.

Buy now

Amazon Echo dot (4th generation): Was £49.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This deal sees the current-generation Echo dot smart speaker reduced by an impressive 60 per cent. As with all Echo products, the Echo dot features the Alexa voice assistant, which can be used to play music, set timers, control smart home devices and much more besides. This offer includes all three colour options for the Echo dot, which are white, grey and blue. The Echo dot was included in our round-up of the best smart speakers, with our reviewer saying: “If you’re an Alexa user, or dipping your toe into the world of smart speakers, the echo dot is a great choice for a non-invasive speaker that produces great sound and slots nicely into the Amazon ecosystem.”

Buy now

Emma original mattress, double: Was £699, now £349.50, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

When it comes to mattresses, Emma really is one of the best brands to know. The original mattress featured in our review of the best, with our tester noting that it’s “very comfortable” and provides “solid support beneath the memory foam layer”, which is “thanks to the heavy-duty foam at the bottom of the mattress”. The upper layer of foam also gently relieves “all pressure points in the body”, and it suits “both side and back sleepers”. Currently reduced by 50 per cent, now’s the time to invest in a better night’s sleep.

Buy now

Shark cordless stick vacuum cleaner IZ201UKT: Was £349.99, now £229, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re looking to cut ties with cumbersome wires, you’ve got to try cordless. Having tested a very similar version in our best cordless vacuum cleaners – the only difference being the model we tested has a pet tool included – we were a sucker for the brand’s anti hair wrap technology which helps with tangle-free hoovering, while our tester was seriously impressed at the cleaner’s flexibility, making it ideal for tackling hard to reach spots.

Buy now

Xbox series S, refurbished: Was £229.99, now £209.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Xbox series S would typically set you back £249.99, and while this is a refurbished unit it will save you £40 off a brand new model. Refurbished consoles have been put through a rigorous certification process, tested to confirm it’s working properly, and inspected for hardware and cosmetic quality. Like the PS5 digital edition, the Series S does not have a disc drive, meaning all games and media must be purchased digitally in order to be used.

While its technical specs might not match the more expensive series X, you still get access to the same selection of games and it even utilises the same controller, helping it land a spot in our round-up of the best games consoles. It’s a perfect gaming machine for downloadable titles such as Rocket League and Fortnite, or if you already own a Playstation 5 and want to experience some of Microsoft’s exclusive titles, this is the most affordable point of entry.

Buy now

Apple iPhone 13 mini, 128GB: Was £679, now £629, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The mini version of Apple’s latest non-pro iPhone 13 smartphone has just received a 7 per cent discount, saving you £50. It features a smaller 5.4in super retina XDR display, great for smaller hands, an advanced dual-camera system and runs on the company’s snappy A15 bionic chip. In our iPhone 13 mini review, our writer said that the iPhone 13 mini is “immaculately designed and built, offers real power and makes good photography easy. If you’re not a fan of bigger phones, the iPhone 13 mini is the most powerful compact phone around, from any manufacturer.” The discount here applies to all colour variations.

Buy now

Ghd helios hair dryer: Was £179, now £139, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This powerful hair dryer is seriously impressive. So much so, when we put it head-to-head against Dyson’s supersonic, it was the helios that came out on top, largely thanks to its incredibly powerful motor – it has a wattage of 2200w, which is 600w higher than the Dyson equivalent.

“While there are fewer manual temperatures or speed options, you can rest easy knowing that you can sit back and trust the hair dryer to do what’s best for your hair, without consciously changing the settings,” praised our writer. And now with over 20 per cent off in the Prime Day sale, it’s a no-brainer.

Buy now

Lego 42125 technic Ferrari: Was £169.99, now £109.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Zooming into our edit of the best Lego sets for adults as the “best challenging build”, this technic Ferrari is now 35 per cent cheaper. Each part of the 1,677-piece build is designed to champion the seminal OG racer, from the back suspension and moving pistons in the engine to the moveable steering wheel, bonnet and doors. Our tester noted that these details particularly appealed to their teen testers, who “enjoyed customising the car exactly as they wanted and then used it once it was built.”

Buy now

Apple iPad air, 2020, 10.9in, 64GB: Was £519, now £419, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The 4th generation iPad air has just received a tidy £100 discount this Prime Day. While it’s recently been superseded by the 5th generation iPad air, which was released earlier this year, it’s still a worthy choice if you’re in the market for a new Apple tablet. The redesigned iPad air has a bright 10.9in display, features a USB-C connector instead of lightning and uses Apple’s powerful A14 bionic chip under the hood. It’s relatively light at 458g, and comes with 64GB of storage. In our review of the device, our writer said that “the redesigned iPad air is essentially an iPad pro with some of the settings dialled down.”

Buy now

Foreo UFO mini smart mask treatment device: Was £115, now £50, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Here at IndyBest, we’re no stranger to Foreo – the beauty-tech brand featured in our best facial massage tools and we’ve raved about its cleansing brush too, with our tester dubbing it an “invaluable asset” to their skincare routine. So naturally we jumped at this 57 per cent saving on this smart device. It works by using heat to open your pores and helps the serum in the face mask work even harder, while the RGB LED light is said to tackle signs of tiredness and aging. A high-tech skincare tool for just £50? Sign us up.

Buy now

Amazon Fire TV cube: Was £109.99, now £54.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Fire TV cube is Amazon’s premium TV-streaming device. This compact box sits next to your TV and streams 4K content from services like Netflix, iPlayer, Disney+, YouTube and Amazon’s own Prime Video. As well as Ultra HD resolution, the Fire TV cube supports the Dolby Vision and HDR10+ video standards, plus Dolby Atmos audio, providing your TV and sound system can also handle it. The cube appeared in our round-up of the best TV streaming devices where our reviewer said, “There are eight microphones so you don’t need to use the remote to control it, just say, ‘Alexa, play Modern Love,’ for instance. You can also control compatible smart-home products by telling Alexa what to do, again using your voice.” With 50 per cent off, you’ll want to add it to your basket fast.

Buy now

Neom wellbeing pod essential oil diffuser: Was £115, now £97.75, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

When we reviewed Neom’s wellbeing pod, our writer praised its “beautiful design”, as well as the gentle light that is emitted when it’s turned on. “Guests complimented the scent in the room at the end of a dinner party after just a couple of minutes of it being on,” noted our tester before giving it an impressive 9/10 and identifying it as being best for ambient lighting and diffusing in one. Owing to its high praise, now really is the time to invest and luckily for you, it currently has 20 per cent off. Prepare for some serious calm and tranquillity.

Buy now

Google Pixel buds A-series: Was £99, now £73.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The price of these Google Pixel earbuds has plummeted to lower than its Black Friday price of £79. While a range of other retailers have price matched, if you want them tomorrow, we’d recommend buying them at Amazon with your Prime membership. “The A-series integrate seamlessly with Android devices, feature Google’s fast pair tech, plus it’s got that fancy real-time translation feature, and the Google Assistant is always at hand if you need something when the buds are in your ears,” our reviewer said.

Buy now

Instant Pot vortex 4-in-1 air fryer: Was £99.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Want to cook healthier food in half the time? An air fryer is the answer and Instant Pot’s 4-in-1 model is a bestseller for good reason. In our review of the kitchen gizmo, our tester said: “It’s handy and does what it says it will. It’s also quiet and easy to clean, and performs a number of other functions which helps it earn its keep in your cupboards.” They were not only impressed with the flavour of the food they cooked, but also the texture and crispiness. Right now for Prime Day, there’s 40 per cent off – meaning there’s no better time to invest.

Buy now

Sony WH-1000XM4 noise cancelling wireless headphones: Was £350 now £209, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Searching for a new pair of cans? Then these are for you. Featuring in our review of the best noise-cancelling headphones, our writer said they were “the best example of wireless headphones” they’d “ever tested”. High praise indeed. They also noted that the “sound profile is delicate and impressive”, while the “ANC is supreme, immediately shutting off almost all ambient noise, and leaving you with your own thoughts and your music”. And now with more than £140 off the regular retail price, there’s no better time to invest.

Buy now

Ninja BN495UK Auto-IQ stand food blender: Was £99.99, now £66, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk)

Named best overall in our food blender round-up, this Ninja blender is now an impressive 34 per cent off on Amazon. “This is a brilliant blender which won’t just churn out your favourite smoothies, but a wide range of other drinks, too (we were particularly impressed with its ability to produce delicious milkshakes),” raved our tester. They also added that “the powerful 1,000W motor and precision-engineered blades result in some seriously quick blending, and made light work of items such as nuts and grains.”

Buy now

Philips lumea advanced IPL: Was £300, now £240, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Zapping its way into our best laser hair removal review, the Philips lumea essentially stops hair regrowth with soft pulses of light to the root. Our tester dubbed it the best device for fast results, saying: “It’s surprisingly lightweight and, despite being corded, being tethered doesn’t stop you reaching trickier areas, like the back of the legs.” It took just three treatments to see the density and thickness of hair reduce too, which was notably speedy.

Buy now

Nespresso vertuo plus coffee machine: Was £199.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Catering for different cup sizes, whether you like an espresso or an americano, there’s no hanging about as this high-tech coffee machine heats up in around 40 seconds. Barcode technology offers adjustable brewing settings - meaning the individual brewing blend of each coffee pod is cleverly recognised by the machine - and the electronic open and close function automatically ejects capsules after use.

We featured a similar vertuo model in our best coffee pod machine round-up, which our reviewer described as “ridiculously easy to set up, operate and maintain" meaning this is a brand you can trust. You could even use the £130 saved to stock up on a range of tasty compatible vertuo pods. Life is too short for bad coffee, after all.

Buy now

Olaplex hair perfector no.3 repairing treatment, 100ml: Was £28, now £15.15, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

As the OG home hair treatment from Olaplex, this formula is a best seller and we can see why. In our review our tester found that after using the formula alongside the no.0 intensive bond building hair treatment (was £28, now £25.18, Amazon.co.uk), the formula “worked wonders” on their split ends and created noticeably shinier locks – the best results they’d seen from at-home hair treatment, so it’s safe to say we’re fans. And with 50 per cent off thanks to Amazon Prime Day’s sale, this is not a deal to be missed.

Buy now

Furbo dog camera: Was £245, now £129, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re looking for a way to keep an eye on your four-legged friend while you’re out and about, this Furbo device took the top spot in our review of the best pet cameras. Our writer praised it for being a “neatly built machine with good design”. The lid releases dog treats, but it’s “secure enough to prevent canine interference but easy enough to be removed by humans”. It features an “effective 1080p HD camera and good two-way audio”, which “means you can see and hear clearly, even in darkened rooms, though night vision is monochrome only”. With a whopping £115 saving thanks to Prime Day, now’s the time to snap this up before it’s too late.

Buy now

Ring video doorbell: Was £89.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Ring)

This wireless video doorbell features a 1080p Full HD camera and wifi for connecting to your router. When the doorbell is rung, your smartphone is alerted via the free Ring app, and you can then have a live video call with the visitor. The Ring also acts as a security camera, recording a portion of video when movement is detected, and there’s infrared technology for clear nighttime video when there’s no ambient light. The doorbell is powered by an included and removable rechargeable battery, and it works with Alexa too, so you can the assistant to show you who’s at the door. We named the Ring the “best for video quality” in our round-up of the best video doorbells of 2022, so it’s safe to say we’re big fans.

Buy now

Huawei watch 3: Was £349.99, now £201.69, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Got an Android phone and a hankering for the equivalent of an Apple Watch? You’ve got a few to choose from, including the Huawei watch 3, which featured in our round-up of the best smartwatches and now has 40 per cent off in Amazon’s Prime Day sale.

Huawei’s range of wearables is enormous, and this fashion-first, mid-range device sits slap bang in between the fitness tracking Huawei watch fit 2 (£129.99, Amazon.co.uk) and luxury Huawei watch GT 3 pro (£299.99, Amazon.co.uk). It’s a great everyday Android watch, with two-weeks battery life, mobile data, hands-free calling, and continuous health-tracking built-in.

Buy now

Gtech airRAM MK2 cordless upright vacuum, grey: Was £229.99, now £138.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Our reviewer was nothing short of praise for Gtech’s airram MK2 cordless vacuum when she put it to the test on her floors. “We were won over by the cordless vacuum’s performance – cleaning both carpets and hardwood flooring to a very high standard,” they said. Praising the LED lights along the front which helped them suck up otherwise missed dust and debris, they also loved the easily emptied and detachable bin – not to mention the lightweight stick that helped clean tricky-to-reach places. “Designed with a power brush head and AirLOC technology it’s also really powerful – not leaving anything behind as we picked up food, dirt and even cat hair from the floor.” Right now, you can save a sizeable 40 per cent for Prime Day. You can thank us later.

Buy now

Oral-B iO9 electric toothbrush: Was £499.99, now £250, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re searching for a new toothbrush, chances are you’ve realised that they don’t come cheap. But thanks to Amazon, this Oral-B option is currently 50 per cent off. It featured in our review of the best electric toothbrushes with our writer noting that the “oscillating action feels like it’s cleaning the teeth very thoroughly” and it performed particularly well when “clearing and cleaning braces”. You can even connect the toothbrush to an app via Bluetooth so that you can assess how well you’re brushing your gnashers.

Buy now

Huawei matebook 1: Was £949.99, now £499.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Huawei has been making a name for itself with its range of matebooks and its flagship 2021 model has seem a huge price cut of 47 per cent. This model comes with a 2K display as well as a fingerprint sensor.

Not to mention that the matebook 14 also made our list for best high-end laptops that you can buy. Our reviewer said of the product: “The high-resolution display on the matebook 14 looks sensational and has an impressively narrow bezel around it. It’s also light, thin and very fast.”

Buy now

The best Prime Day deals on Amazon services

Amazon Prime Video

(Amazon)

Amazon’s streaming service Prime Video is included within a Prime membership, and thanks to its Prime Day deals you can currently get up to 60 per cent off a selection of films and TV shows, either to rent or buy. With some films available to rent for as little as £1.99. Perhaps you’re yet to see Spider-Man: No Way Home or Yellowstone: Season 2, whatever your preference, stream to your heart’s content.

Browse Prime Video now

Amazon Music Unlimited

(Amazon)

If you’re yet to try Amazon Music Unlimited – the online giant’s music streaming platform – it’s currently offering Prime customers four months of access for free. You can stream more than 70 million songs ad-free, listen to millions of podcasts and, even if your connection drops, you can still play your favourites offline. Should you wish to have it for free for longer (we don’t blame you), if you buy an Amazon Echo device today (was £49.99, now £29, Amazon.co.uk), you’ll get Amazon Music Unlimited for six months without paying a penny.

Browse Amazon Music Unlimited now

Amazon Prime Gaming

(Amazon)

Calling all gamers, Amazon hasn’t forgotten about you in its sale, there are a whole host of deals you can snap up now. What’s more, you can currently download more than 30 games for free from Prime Gaming, be that Mass Effect Legendary Edition or Star Wars Jedi Academy. Depending on the game you choose, it’ll be available to play on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 and your PC.

Browse Amazon Prime Gaming now

Kindle Unlimited

(Amazon)

If you’re a bookworm, you need to know about this. Amazon is giving Prime members access to Kindle Unlimited for three months at no cost. The service, which allows you to download more than two million books, magazines and audiobooks on any device with the Kindle app, usually costs £7.99 per month, so you should definitely give it a whirl while it’s completely free.

Browse Kindle Unlimited now

Audible

(Amazon)

If you prefer to listen to your books, meet Audible, the online library that allows you to enjoy a vast collection of recorded tomes. Prime members can currently enjoy a three-month trial for free thanks to Amazon.

Browse Audible now

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022 in the UK?

The online sale is already well underway – taking place from Tuesday 12 and Wednesday 13 July. Deals on big-ticket brands kicked off on 21 June, which is notably earlier than last year, where deals started trickling in around 10 days before.

Discounts on Amazon’s own devices started on 8 July, with savings of up to 60 per on select devices including the Echo dot (3rd and 4th gen), the Echo show 5 (2nd gen), Fire TV cube, Blink cameras, Ring home security and the Fire 7 kids pro tablet. Other Prime Day discounts include up to 30 per cent off video games, kitchen appliances, toys and sports accessories, with Oral-B toothbrushes also up to 70 per cent off.

Is Amazon hosting two Prime Day events this year?

Amazon is rumoured to be planning a second major sales event on the scale of Prime Day later this year. According to leaked internal messages seen by Business Insider, the retail giant is reportedly inviting third-party sellers to submit deals for a “Prime Fall Deal Event”. If the second sale goes ahead, it would be the first time Amazon has hosted two Prime Day-style events in a single year. Invited sellers suggest that the follow-up Prime Day appears to be scheduled for October.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual, two-day sale event that sees the retailer reduce the price of thousands of products from big-name brands, including Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, Shark, Philips, Bosch, Rimmel, Miele and so many more. This year’s event will see Amazon’s lowest prices ever on products from Sony and Bose.

The first of its kind took place in 2015 and lasted just 24 hours. But it wasn’t until 2019 that the event was extended to a full two days.

Just remember, in order to access the whopping discounts, you must have an Amazon Prime membership.

Best Amazon Prime Day tips

Most importantly, we’ll be your savvy shopping experts during the event, highlighting the very best deals on everything from Apple Watches, Nintendo Switch consoles and earbuds to mattresses, air fryers and robot vacuum cleaners.

And our liveblog is on hand to provide you with a minute-by-minute update on all the latest news and intel.

Aside from our expert help, though, we’d recommend being as prepared as possible by adding the items you know you’re desperate for to your wishlist ahead of time, so you can check out with ease.

Similarly, it’s also worth downloading the Amazon app. You’ll find what the retailer calls “lightning deals”, which are whopping discounts that are active for a few hours at a time. You can also set up alerts so that you’re pinged when a discount goes live.

Amazon Prime Day vs Black Friday: Should you wait?

When it comes to sales events, Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day are the biggest and the best. But of course, there are differences between the two that might influence when you choose to shop.

One of the main differences is that during Black Friday you’ll see thousands of retailers partaking and offering big discounts across the board, so in theory, you have more choice.

This is in stark contrast to Prime Day, where the sale is limited (albeit not so much considering the sheer number of products the retailer stocks) to just the items on Amazon’s website. That being said, the perk of Prime Day is that the deals are all in one place, making it far easier to navigate than the beast that is Black Friday. And the discounts are exclusively for those with a Prime membership, so you may have more of a chance of snapping up an absolute bargain because there’s less competition.

On Prime Day, the main deals you’ll see are across Amazon’s tech and own-brand devices, with discounts up to 50 per cent off in previous years, so it’s the perfect time to benefit from huge savings.

To answer the question of whether you should wait, with Amazon’s previous track record in mind, you’ll get very similar, if not the same, deals, so we’d suggest shopping to your heart’s content on Prime Day.

How to sign up for Amazon Prime

As we’ve noted, the deals on Prime Day are exclusively for those with an Amazon Prime membership. It costs £7.99 a month or £79 for a year. Signing up couldn’t be easier, all you need to do is go to the Amazon Prime landing page and enter your details.

If you don’t want to pay the monthly fee, you can get a 30-day free trial, which will also gain you access to the sale, but we’d recommend doing this closer to the time. While you won’t be charged, you will need to input your card details when signing up, as Amazon automatically converts you to a paid membership after 30 days.

Is Amazon Prime worth it?

Whether a subscription service is worth it is, of course, down to personal preference. But, you do get a whole host of perks from being an Amazon Prime member.

You’ll not only benefit from the Prime Day deals, but you will also have free next-day or same-day delivery on items, as well as access to thousands of free e-books and access to Prime Video and Amazon Music services.

All this for just £7.99 a month is pretty good going, so we’d recommend signing up.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on tech, gadgets and more, try the links below:

Read more on Amazon Prime Day 2022

The best home and kitchen Prime Day deals – We’re seeing huge savings across big-name brands such as Shark, Dyson, Nespresso and Philips

Your ultimate guide to tech Prime Day offers – Our experts share insight into the gadgets to shop, from tablets to headphones

The top gaming discounts to shop this Amazon Prime Day – Any gaming heads will want to bookmark this guide, where we detail the best deals to shop

Best Amazon device deals this Prime Day – The tech giant is offering huge discounts on its own-brand devices, and we’ve got all the best deals rounded up

Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch offers – Following the release of the latest Switch OLED late last year, we share the top deals for this year’s sales event

The Prime Day Apple deals to know – Whether you’re in the market for a MacBook or a shiny new iPad, read our guide for all the details

The fitness deals to snap up this Prime Day– From New Balance trainers to Sweaty Betty gym leggings, update your sports wardrobe for less

Best alcohol deals to shop this Amazon Prime Day – Whether you’re a vodka lover or whisky fanatic, we’re seeing some serious price cuts in the booze department

The top laptop discounts for Prime Day 2022 – We’ve spotted some unmissable savings on Dell, Lenovo, Surface and more

The best Amazon Prime Day TV deals – The shopping bonanza is the perfect time to snap up a seriously discounted 4K or OLED telly