Amazon Prime Day 1 2023 – live: Best UK deals on Fitbit, Kindles, AirPods and more
All the best deals you need to know in the summer sale, delivered in real-time
Bargain hunters, assemble: Amazon Prime Day – the two-day annual bargain bonanza – has officially kicked off, and everything from the most sought-after home appliances, tech and Amazon devices to laptops, fans, mattresses and beauty buys are on sale.
The event launched at 00.01am today (Tuesday 11 July), and will end at 11.59pm on Wednesday 12 July. Being one of the most highly anticipated shopping events of the year, Amazon Prime Day is the perfect chance to bag a bargain ahead of Black Friday.
As expert shoppers, we’re on hand to help you separate the good deals from the bad and help you spot stellar discounts, starting now. So keep checking back for the latest lightning deals and bargain finds on this blog, as well as in our curated guides.
Read more:
Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day deals?
Yes, you do. Only Amazon Prime members can access the Amazon Prime Day discounts, so it’s worth signing up in advance of the sale to take advantage of the early deals and offers during the event itself.
An Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month, and unlocks free deliveries, access to Prime Video and other bonuses not available to regular shoppers. Signing up is easy, just pop over to the Amazon Prime sign-up page and enter your details.
You can also sign up for a 30-day free trial ahead of Amazon Prime Day, then cancel your membership if Prime isn’t right for you.
Sizzling savings on Ninja air fryers
Ninja foodi max dual zone digital air fryer: Was £219.99, now £169, Amazon.co.uk
If you haven’t yet invested in an air fryer, now’s the time to do it because Ninja’s dual zone device has been reduced by more than 20 per cent. The large capacity is teamed with six cooking functions and two independent cooking zones that enable food to be ready at the same time. With room for up to eight portions, this go-to appliance for home chefs earned a spot in our round-up of the best air fryers. “If you love fried food and are after a quicker, healthier option, it’s worth making room for”, our tester said.
Ninja air fryer, 3.8l, 4-in-1: Was £149.99, now £74.99, Amazon.co.uk
This nifty Ninja air fryer is a great entry-level appliance – and it’s now half price for Amazon Prime Day. Using little to no oil, it’s a fast track to healthier meals with its four cooking functions and 3.8l capacity. From crispy chips to roasted veg or meat, the air fryer will make light work of meal times or snacks, serving between two to four people at one time.
Get three months of Audible for free this Prime Day
From immersive thrillers to historical fiction, memoirs or romantic comedies, soundtrack your summer with Amazon’s Audible. This Prime Day deal offers three months for free, giving you access to thousands of audiobooks and original podcast series.
If you’re looking for suggestions, our edit of the best books to dive into this summer has plenty of inspiration – from the latest Booker winner to a World War One epic.
Fitness fans, there’s 30% off the Fitbit charge 5 right now
Fitbit charge 5 activity tracker: Was £169.99, now £118.99, Amazon.co.uk
Reduced by a sizeable 30 per cent, Fitbit’s charge 5 smartwatch is a must-have for fitness fanatics. Boasting a 1.04in display mounted on a steel body with a rubber strap, the model boasts seven days of battery life and water resistance. With built-in GPS, the wearable can be used to track daily steps, running, activities, swimming and more.
Other handy features include heart-rate monitoring and sleep tracking. Although intended for adults, too, we included the charge 5 in our round-up of the best Fitbit devices for kids and teenagers, with it being named the best for “wellness on a budget”.
Apple AirPods are at their lowest prices ever for Prime Day
Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was £249, now £209, Amazon.co.uk
Apple’s wireless Pro 2 earbuds are currently the cheapest they’ve ever been. The earbuds offer extra features over the previous AirPods pro from 2021. As well as improved audio quality and battery life, you can now control the volume using the stems on the earbuds. The charging case now also has a loop on the side, to enable you to attach a lanyard, and there’s a speaker on the underside to help you locate it with the Find My app.
Apple AirPods with wired charging case, 2nd generation: Was £139, now £99, Amazon.co.uk
Discounted by 29 per cent, Apple’s 2nd generation AirPods are back at their lowest ever price (last seen more than a year ago). Despite launching back in 2019, they still pack a punch, with our reviewer noting they “are some of the very lightest in-ears you can find.” The design is unchanged since day one, “but improved electronics inside mean that, like on the Pro model, you can say, ‘Hey, Siri’ to invoke the virtual assistant without even touching the earbuds,” our tester added.
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 have been reduced to lowest ever price
Amazon Prime Day sees The Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds reduced to lowest ever price – saving you a whopping 16%
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is an annual, two-day sale event that sees the retailer reduce the price of thousands of big-hitters, including everything from tech, laptops, TVs and Apple products to home appliances, mattresses, fans, coffee machines and household essentials.
In order to access the whopping discounts during Amazon Prime Day you must have an Amazon Prime membership.
Alexa, what’s the best deal on Amazon Echo dot smart speakers?
Amazon Echo dot, 5th gen: Was £54.99, now £21.99, Amazon.co.uk
In lieu of Alexa, we’ll answer this one. You can currently save 60 per cent on the 5th generation Echo dot, taking its price down to just over £20. Listen to music, podcasts, audiobooks and more using Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming services, as well as via Bluetooth connected to your phone. The smart speaker features a room-temperature sensor, which can be synced up with compatible smart home devices, such as a fan or heater. Plus, in-built privacy controls include a button to disconnect the microphone.
For more stellar savings on Amazon’s own-brand tech, including Kindle e-readers, Fire tablets, Echo Dot speakers, Ring doorbells and Fire TV Sticks, head to our guide to the best deals:
Best Prime Day Amazon devices deals 2023
These are the best Prime Day 2023 deals to shop on Amazon devices, including Echo, Kindle, Fire TV Stick, Fire tablets, Ring and more
Save £70 on Apple’s latest Watch series 8
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS 45mm): Was £449, now £379, Amazon.co.uk
This rare saving sees £70 slashed off the price of Apple’s most recent smartwatch. Said to be its most powerful watch yet, new features include temperature sensing, crash detection and sleep-stage monitoring. A huge upgrade on the Series 7, it still contains step-counting as well as workout- and calorie-tracking.
In our review of the smartwatch, our tester said: “Apple Watch series 8 is slick and easy to use, and is very responsive and fast, whether you’re launching an app, getting directions on your Watch so you can keep your iPhone in your pocket, or setting a timer.”
Looking for more Apple deals? We’ve rounded up the best offers in our guide below:
Amazon Prime Day Apple deals 2023: Apple Watch, AirPods and more
Amazon Prime Day 2023 has arrived. Here are the best Prime Day Apple deals on AirPods, iPhones, Apple Watch, MacBooks and more
Le Creuset is nearly half price for Prime Day
Le Creuset signature enamelled cast iron oval casserole dish with lid: Was £309, now £165.99, Amazon.co.uk
Loved by home cooks and professional chefs alike, Le Creuset’s enamelled cast iron oval casserole dish is reduced by nearly 50 per cent for Amazon Prime Day. The 29cm oval design is complete with a lid and 4.7l capacity for rustling up everything from stews and casseroles to meat, one-pot roasts, pasta, soup, curry and more. If this cult pot has been on your wish list for a while, now’s the time to buy (you won’t look back).
Bag this saving on Shark’s top-rated cordless vacuum
Shark stratos cordless stick vacuum cleaner: Was £549.99, now £349.99, Amazon.co.uk
Taking the crown in our round-up of the best cordless vacuums for 2023, Shark’s stratos model is now reduced by nearly 40 per cent in Amazon’s Prime Day sale. “Suction power on carpet and hard floor is a dream,” our reviewer said, adding that “all you have to do is steer, and it uses clean sense IQ technology to automatically sense the mess you can’t see and adjust cleaning power for up to 50 per cent more dirt pick-up.”
Praising the LED lights, handheld vacuum function and dual battery pack that offered 120 minutes of runtime, it’s a no-brainer.
Find more cordless vacuum Prime Day deals below:
Best vacuum cleaner deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023
Amazon Prime Day is finally here and you can bag bargains across vacuum cleaners, including Shark, Hoover and more