Amazon Prime Day – live: Best early discounts in the Big Deal Days sale
Shop pre-Prime Day offers on laptops, Echo devices, Ninja air fryers and more
In classic Amazon style, the online giant has confirmed a third Prime Day sale in the space of a year. Although the event doesn’t kick off until Tuesday 10 October (running right through to the end of Wednesday 11 October), early deals are already dropping daily.
Officially dubbed the Prime Big Deal Days sale, the 48-hour bonanza will see everything from tech and beauty to Apple products, Amazon devices and air fryers discounted. The perfect preamble to Black Friday, Amazon’s autumn sale will help you tick off your shopping list for less.
As always, our IndyBest team of seasoned shoppers will be on hand throughout the event, to handpick the creme de la creme of offers. Whether you’re after a dehumidifier, a new moisturiser, a Dyson airwrap alternative or a new smart speaker and Kindle, consider our dedicated guides your cheat sheets for the event.
With pre-Prime Day deals ramping up the excitement, you can find all the best early offers in our liveblog (you’re welcome).
This Ring doorbell is reduced by 40% right now
Ring video doorbell (second gen): Was £99.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk
A saving of 40 per cent will certainly leave you feeling smug, especially when you never need miss a parcel again. Named the best premium buy in our video doorbell guide, our tester only had good things to say about this snazzy piece of home security. “The HD camera is sharp, with a fish-eye view of your doorstep – and beyond. We found we could easily make out faces on the camera, even when using night vision. The live view was handy, as was the two-way talk function – we often spoke to couriers remotely from our app when we were away from home.”
Save 30% on this IndyBest-approved heated airer
Black & Decker heated airer: Was £155, now £109.99, Amazon.co.uk
Earning a spot in our round-up of the best heated airers, Black & Decker’s useful appliance is now reduced by nearly 30 per cent at Amazon. “The rails are spaced out more than on other rail-based airer models, which makes arranging clothes over it fast and simple,” our tester said. Powered by a 300W motor, drying times are “respectable”. Our tester added that you don’t have to wait for the airer to heat up, as it can reach full power in less than a minute. “Should you need to move it, the lightweight aluminium frame weighs just 4.5kg, making it impressively portable, given its size.”
Amazon’s Echo dot 5th gen speaker is back to its lowest price
Echo dot (5th generation, 2022 release): Was £54.99, now £21.99, Amazon.co.uk
This the latest generation of the Echo dot (the 2022 release) so the Amazon device has had a few upgrades since the release of its predecessor. Now, you can expect better sound experience with the retailer describing the speaker’s audio as offering clearer vocals and deeper bass.
The echo dot can still be paired with various compatible smart devices in your home so that you can control the lighting, wifi and, now with the new temperature sensor it can trigger smart devices like smart fans and thermostats depending on the temperature in your home. There’s also the option to listen to Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer, while Alexa will still be on hand to set timers and reminders, answer all your burning questions and more. Get it now while it’s back at its cheapest price.
Here’s nearly 30% off Shark’s Dyson airwrap-inspired tool
Shark flexstyle 4-in-1 air styler and hair dryer: Was £269.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk
Reduced by nearly 30 per cent, thanks to this Amazon limited-time deal, Shark’s four-in-one flexstyle offers similar versatility to Dyson’s cult airwrap. Complete with four attachments, this version of the viral styler is designed for those with curly and coily hair. Our tester can vouch for its lightweight and powerful design, noting the tool really comes “into its own with its hair dryer function”.
“By rotating the nozzle, you can snap Shark’s tool into a more traditional-looking hair dryer, complete with a curl-defining diffuser and styling concentrator,” they said. The inclusion of coanda airflow technology limits heat damage, while auto-wrap curlers and an oval brush help streamline your hair routine for a salon-quality look.
Supercharge your dental regime with the discounted Oral-B Pro 3
Oral-B Pro 3 electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £55, Amazon.co.uk
Ahead of the main event, you can save 55 per cent on Oral-B’s pro 3. Securing the top spot in our round-up of the best electric toothbrushes, our tester said it “left [their] teeth with that trademark ‘just been to the dentist’ feeling”. Adding that it has everything you really need and none of the frills, they said that “it’s compatible with the standard Oral-B brush heads, it has a timer with 30 second pacing buzzes, three modes, a pressure sensor and a two week battery life.”
Snap up this sizzling 50% saving on a Tefal air fryer
Tefal easy fry classic 2-in-1 air fryer and grill: Was £99.99, now £49, Amazon.co.uk
If you’ve been eyeing up an air fryer for some time but are yet to invest, now’s the time, as this model is currently reduced by just over 50 per cent. Tefal’s model boasts a 4.2l capacity, eight cooking programs and a grill function for all your culinary needs. Saving you both time and energy, you’ll be able to rustle up everything from crispy chips and juicy burgers to grilled halloumi and vegetables.
Get an Amazon Echo pop for just £17.99
Amazon Echo pop: Was £44.99, now £17.99, Amazon.co.uk
There’s a whopping 60 per cent off an Amazon Echo pop right now, taking its price down to less than £20. This Bluetooth smart speaker complete with Alexa can be used to stream music, set timers, ask random questions and much more. This current saving is available on all four colours, including black, white, lavendar and teal, so you can shop according to your shade preference.
In our review of the Amazon Echo pop, our writer said: “The Echo pop is a fun, pretty cute-looking Alexa device with a slanting fabricated speaker-front and a plastic rear.” Plus, the sound quality is “decent for such a small device.”
