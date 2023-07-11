Amazon Prime Day 1 2023 – live: Best deals on Ring, Samsung, Ninja and more
Bargain hunters, assemble: Amazon Prime Day – the two-day annual bargain bonanza – has officially kicked off, and everything from the most sought-after home appliances, tech and Amazon devices to laptops, fans, mattresses and beauty buys are on sale.
The event launched at 00.01am today (Tuesday 11 July), and will end at 11.59pm on Wednesday 12 July. Being one of the most highly anticipated shopping events of the year, Amazon Prime Day is the perfect chance to bag a bargain ahead of Black Friday.
As expert shoppers, we’re on hand to help you separate the good deals from the bad and help you spot stellar discounts, starting now. So keep checking back for the latest lightning deals and bargain finds on this blog, as well as in our curated guides.
Don’t sleep on these Prime Day mattress deals!
A good night’s sleep can be the difference between waking up like a Disney princess or, well, Shrek. Okay, the contrast might not be that big but a full eight hours does make all the difference for both mood and performance, and one of the most important things for a swift drift off to dreamland is comfort.
Firm-yet-comfortable mattresses can be quite the financial setback, but during Prime Day there’s some stellar savings to be had on big-name brands such as Simba, Emma, SilentNight and more. Check out our deal guide to find the best offers as they drop.
Apple’s latest standard iPad is it’s lowest price yet in Amazon’s Prime Day sale
Apple iPad, 10.9in, 2022: Was £499, now £439, Amazon.co.uk
The 10th-generation iPad is now on sale with a £60 discount for Prime Day. This standard iPad is the first to have curved edges, similar to the design of the iPad Air and iPad Pro. Our reviewer was impressed by this model and said: “The new design, faster processor, batter and bigger display are easily worth the price, and the new iPad is a real rival to the iPad Air, which costs £170 more.”
Upgrade your kitchen set-up with Ninja’s Prime Day air fryer deal
Ninja air fryer, 3.8l, 4-in-1: Was £149.99, now £74.99, Amazon.co.uk
If there’s one kitchen appliance that requires minimal effort in use, it’s an air fryer. Those who’ve already had the pleasure of using or owning one will not shut up about it, and with good reason. Food is cooked crips in no time and it’s a lot healthier too as there’s little to no oil needed.
This one from Ninja has four cooking functions and 3.8l capacity and can cook up everything from crispy chips to roasted veg or meat. And the best part is, it’s currently half price for Amazon Prime Day.
This Prime Day Poloraid deal is just picture perfect
Polaroid Now+ instant camera: Was £139.99, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk
Our generation loves taking photo’s, and did you even go on holiday if there isn’t at least one Insta drop at the end of it? However, it’s also nice if those images aren’t just sitting in your phone. Well, with this Polaroid Now+ instant camera deal you can actually print those photos so you can pin them on your wall, instead of your social media page.
The analog camera connects to your phone, so you can adjust the aperture, double exposure and more. It also comes with five different filters for more instant photography experimentation. This model wasn’t tested by our team, but the older Polaroid Now made it into our round-up of the best instant cameras.
Our best buy cordless vacuum from Shark has almost 40 per cent off
Shark stratos cordless stick vacuum cleaner: Was £549.99, now £349.99, Amazon.co.uk
This is a deal you’ll want to hoover up, as the Shark stratos cordeless stick vacuum cleaner too top spot in our round-up of the best for a reason, and it’s reduced by almost 40 per cent in Amazon’s Prime Day sale.
“Suction power on carpet and hard floor is a dream,” our reviewer said, adding that “all you have to do is steer, and it uses clean sense IQ technology to automatically sense the mess you can’t see and adjust cleaning power for up to 50 per cent more dirt pick-up.” Praising the LED lights, handheld vacuum function and dual battery pack that offered 120 minutes of runtime, it’s a no-brainer.
Attention to all gamers: A rare PS5 deal has been spotted in Amazon’s Prime Day sale
The gaming device that was famously hard to get hold of at the start of the year has just been entered into the sale. But with a 16 per cent saving, we expect it will sell out fast. Not only is this deal a great way to cop the console for less, it also comes with our top-rated PS5 game: God of War Ragnarök... Read on below for everything you need to know to get ahead of the curve.
Save £200 on a Hisense smart TV
Hisense 50A6BGTUK 4K UHD smart TV: Was £499, now £299, Amazon.co.uk
Immerse yourself in the best films and TV shows with this 50in screen with 4K UHD. The TV will automatically switch to sports mode when it detects a sports signal so you can enjoy the game stadium-style, and most importantly, all your favourite streaming services are supported; from Netflix and Apple TV to Disney Plus and, of course, Prime Video.
Amazon’s DJI mini 3 pro drone offer will fly off the shelves
DJI Mini 3 Pro drone: Was £918, now £700, Amazon.co.uk
There’s a huge £209 saving on one of DJI’s latest and greatest pocked-sized drones this Prime Day. The Mini 3 Pro can shoot 4K video and 48MP images for super cinematic shots. It can also rotate 90-degrees to shoot in portrait for TikTok and Instagram stories and has a new RC controller with an integrated display. “It’s hard to overstate just how impressive the DJI Mini 3 Pro is, given how compact the drone and its camera system are,” our writer said in their review. “It flies up to 35mph while recording 4K footage with HDR, and shoots RAW 48MP images, while packing smart tech like obstacle avoidance and object tracking.”
Get three months of Audible for free
Amazon Audible membership: Was £7.99 per month, now free for three months, Amazon.co.uk
Audiobooks are having their moment, if you want to see what the fuss is about, you can currently get a three-month free trial of Amazon’s Audible membership. The subscription will get you three audiobooks for free, as well as unlimited listening to thousands of select audiobooks, podcasts and originals. Audible usually costs £7.99 per month, and if you cancel before your three months is up, you won’t be charged.
Stock up on household essentials this Prime Day
The Cheeky Panda bamboo toilet roll bulk buy 24 Rolls: Was £25.99, now £15.92, Amazon.co.uk
Made from bamboo, this is a sustainable alternative to traditional loo roll, as the production of The Cheeky Panda’s offering produces 65.5 per cent fewer emissions. And now, thanks to Prime Day, doing your bit for the environment costs less, with a 31 per cent saving on this bulk pack of 24 rolls.
UniBond aero 360 moisture absorber neutral refill, pack of 4: Was £12, now £7.99, Amazon.co.uk
Save 33 per cent on this pack of four UniBond refills, which use innovative two-in-one technology to not only absorb excess moisture but also neutralise bad odours. The wave-shaped tabs last one to three months in normal room conditions, depending on temperature and humidity, and the advanced moisture absorption and patented anti-odour agents mean the air you breathe will be healthy and fresh.
