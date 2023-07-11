Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1689090335

Amazon Prime Day 1 2023 – live: Best deals on Ring, Samsung, Ninja and more

All the best deals you need to know in the summer sale, delivered in real-time

Daisy Lester,Dominique Boulan
Tuesday 11 July 2023 16:45
<p>Save on Amazon Fire sticks, Fitbits, laptops, air fryers, tablets, mattresses and more </p>

Save on Amazon Fire sticks, Fitbits, laptops, air fryers, tablets, mattresses and more

(The Independent )

Bargain hunters, assemble: Amazon Prime Day – the two-day annual bargain bonanza – has officially kicked off, and everything from the most sought-after home appliances, tech and Amazon devices to laptops, fans, mattresses and beauty buys are on sale.

The event launched at 00.01am today (Tuesday 11 July), and will end at 11.59pm on Wednesday 12 July. Being one of the most highly anticipated shopping events of the year, Amazon Prime Day is the perfect chance to bag a bargain ahead of Black Friday.

As expert shoppers, we’re on hand to help you separate the good deals from the bad and help you spot stellar discounts, starting now. So keep checking back for the latest lightning deals and bargain finds on this blog, as well as in our curated guides.

Read more:

1689090335

Don’t sleep on these Prime Day mattress deals!

A good night’s sleep can be the difference between waking up like a Disney princess or, well, Shrek. Okay, the contrast might not be that big but a full eight hours does make all the difference for both mood and performance, and one of the most important things for a swift drift off to dreamland is comfort.

Firm-yet-comfortable mattresses can be quite the financial setback, but during Prime Day there’s some stellar savings to be had on big-name brands such as Simba, Emma, SilentNight and more. Check out our deal guide to find the best offers as they drop.

Best mattress deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023

Prime Day is finally here and Amazon has a range of mattresses reduced in price in its annual sale, from Simba, Silentnight and more

Dominique Boulan11 July 2023 16:45
1689089735

Apple’s latest standard iPad is it’s lowest price yet in Amazon’s Prime Day sale

Apple iPad, 10.9in, 2022: Was £499, now £439, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple )

The 10th-generation iPad is now on sale with a £60 discount for Prime Day. This standard iPad is the first to have curved edges, similar to the design of the iPad Air and iPad Pro. Our reviewer was impressed by this model and said: “The new design, faster processor, batter and bigger display are easily worth the price, and the new iPad is a real rival to the iPad Air, which costs £170 more.”

Buy now

Dominique Boulan11 July 2023 16:35
1689089135

Upgrade your kitchen set-up with Ninja’s Prime Day air fryer deal

Ninja air fryer, 3.8l, 4-in-1: Was £149.99, now £74.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If there’s one kitchen appliance that requires minimal effort in use, it’s an air fryer. Those who’ve already had the pleasure of using or owning one will not shut up about it, and with good reason. Food is cooked crips in no time and it’s a lot healthier too as there’s little to no oil needed.

This one from Ninja has four cooking functions and 3.8l capacity and can cook up everything from crispy chips to roasted veg or meat. And the best part is, it’s currently half price for Amazon Prime Day.

Buy now

Dominique Boulan11 July 2023 16:25
1689088535

This Prime Day Poloraid deal is just picture perfect

Polaroid Now+ instant camera: Was £139.99, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

Our generation loves taking photo’s, and did you even go on holiday if there isn’t at least one Insta drop at the end of it? However, it’s also nice if those images aren’t just sitting in your phone. Well, with this Polaroid Now+ instant camera deal you can actually print those photos so you can pin them on your wall, instead of your social media page.

The analog camera connects to your phone, so you can adjust the aperture, double exposure and more. It also comes with five different filters for more instant photography experimentation. This model wasn’t tested by our team, but the older Polaroid Now made it into our round-up of the best instant cameras.

Buy now

Dominique Boulan11 July 2023 16:15
1689087935

Our best buy cordless vacuum from Shark has almost 40 per cent off

Shark stratos cordless stick vacuum cleaner: Was £549.99, now £349.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Shark)

This is a deal you’ll want to hoover up, as the Shark stratos cordeless stick vacuum cleaner too top spot in our round-up of the best for a reason, and it’s reduced by almost 40 per cent in Amazon’s Prime Day sale.

“Suction power on carpet and hard floor is a dream,” our reviewer said, adding that “all you have to do is steer, and it uses clean sense IQ technology to automatically sense the mess you can’t see and adjust cleaning power for up to 50 per cent more dirt pick-up.” Praising the LED lights, handheld vacuum function and dual battery pack that offered 120 minutes of runtime, it’s a no-brainer.

Buy now

Dominique Boulan11 July 2023 16:05
1689087335

Attention to all gamers: A rare PS5 deal has been spotted in Amazon’s Prime Day sale

The gaming device that was famously hard to get hold of at the start of the year has just been entered into the sale. But with a 16 per cent saving, we expect it will sell out fast. Not only is this deal a great way to cop the console for less, it also comes with our top-rated PS5 game: God of War Ragnarök... Read on below for everything you need to know to get ahead of the curve.

We’ve found a PS5 deal in the Amazon Prime Day Sale

Still want to pick up a PS5? Well, now may be your chance to bag a bargain in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Dominique Boulan11 July 2023 15:55
1689086735

Save £200 on a Hisense smart TV

Hisense 50A6BGTUK 4K UHD smart TV: Was £499, now £299, Amazon.co.uk

(Hisense)

Immerse yourself in the best films and TV shows with this 50in screen with 4K UHD. The TV will automatically switch to sports mode when it detects a sports signal so you can enjoy the game stadium-style, and most importantly, all your favourite streaming services are supported; from Netflix and Apple TV to Disney Plus and, of course, Prime Video.

Buy now

Dominique Boulan11 July 2023 15:45
1689086135

Amazon’s DJI mini 3 pro drone offer will fly off the shelves

DJI Mini 3 Pro drone: Was £918, now £700, Amazon.co.uk

(The Independent)

There’s a huge £209 saving on one of DJI’s latest and greatest pocked-sized drones this Prime Day. The Mini 3 Pro can shoot 4K video and 48MP images for super cinematic shots. It can also rotate 90-degrees to shoot in portrait for TikTok and Instagram stories and has a new RC controller with an integrated display. “It’s hard to overstate just how impressive the DJI Mini 3 Pro is, given how compact the drone and its camera system are,” our writer said in their review. “It flies up to 35mph while recording 4K footage with HDR, and shoots RAW 48MP images, while packing smart tech like obstacle avoidance and object tracking.”

Buy now

Dominique Boulan11 July 2023 15:35
1689085518

Get three months of Audible for free

Amazon Audible membership: Was £7.99 per month, now free for three months, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Audiobooks are having their moment, if you want to see what the fuss is about, you can currently get a three-month free trial of Amazon’s Audible membership. The subscription will get you three audiobooks for free, as well as unlimited listening to thousands of select audiobooks, podcasts and originals. Audible usually costs £7.99 per month, and if you cancel before your three months is up, you won’t be charged.

Buy now

Daisy Lester11 July 2023 15:25
1689084918

Stock up on household essentials this Prime Day

The Cheeky Panda bamboo toilet roll bulk buy 24 Rolls: Was £25.99, now £15.92, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Made from bamboo, this is a sustainable alternative to traditional loo roll, as the production of The Cheeky Panda’s offering produces 65.5 per cent fewer emissions. And now, thanks to Prime Day, doing your bit for the environment costs less, with a 31 per cent saving on this bulk pack of 24 rolls.

Buy now

UniBond aero 360 moisture absorber neutral refill, pack of 4: Was £12, now £7.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Save 33 per cent on this pack of four UniBond refills, which use innovative two-in-one technology to not only absorb excess moisture but also neutralise bad odours. The wave-shaped tabs last one to three months in normal room conditions, depending on temperature and humidity, and the advanced moisture absorption and patented anti-odour agents mean the air you breathe will be healthy and fresh.

Buy now

Find more household essential Prime Day deals below:

Best Amazon Prime Day household essentials deals 2023

Prime Day is finally here and Amazon has a range of household essentials reduced in price in its annual sale, from pet food to dishwasher tablets and more

Daisy Lester11 July 2023 15:15

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in