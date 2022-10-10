Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

For the first time, Amazon has chosen to host two of its Prime Day shopping bonanzas in 2022, and we couldn’t be more excited.

The 48-hour October event – officially called the Prime Early Access Sale – is well underway, offering you the perfect opportunity to snap up a discount across tech, laptops, TVs, household essentials, and more.

The Prime Day sale event also serves as a great time to pick up cheap homewares and kitchen appliances, with everything from air fryers and mattresses to cordless vacuums and coffee machines being reduced.

Better still, Amazon has treated us to some impressive deals on all of our favourite cleaning and homeware brands, including Shark, Simba, Ninja, Tower, Eufy, Swan, and Nespresso.

Thanks to our crack team of shopping experts, getting the best Prime Day deals on home appliances just got a whole lot easier. Below, you’ll find a curated edit of the biggest and best discounts to shop now.

Read more:

Tefal actifry genius XL 2in1 YV970840 air fryer: Was £200, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Make life easier in the kitchen with Tefal’s nifty air fryer. Not only will it use far less energy than your cooker, the kitchen appliance will also help rustle up healthier meals in half the time. Its six-portion capacity makes it a great option for families and large households while the one-pot cooking design means you can make everything from stir-frys to paellas, curries, or casseroles. And when you’re feeling peckish between meals, the actifry’s snacking tray helps create nuggets, chips, and more. Right now, you can save 25 per cent on the appliance.

Buy now

Shark cordless handheld vacuum cleaner WV200UK: Was £123, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Here at IndyBest, we’ve often sung Shark’s praises, and you can now get this handheld for an impressive £40 off as part of Amazon’s Prime day sale. With an eight-minute run time, this miniature vacuum cleaner can be used for smaller kitchen clean-ups, zipping around stairs, cleaning the curtains and even clearing up crumbs in the car, while the crevice and pet tool will come in handy when de-fluffing homes with four-legged friends. Helpfully, the dust compartment can be emptied by simply pressing a button, which should make life much easier in between cleans.

Buy now

Instant Pot pro crisp 11-in-1 electric multi cooker: Was £249.99, now £159.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Thanks to the Prime Early Access sale, you can save nearly 40 per cent on Instant Pot’s famed 11-in-1 electric multi cooker. In our review of the kitchen appliance, our tester said they loved the results from the pro crisp. Praising the durable stainless steel pot, “the intuitive and easy to use control panel” and the quick pressure time, they added that the tall and compact design is perfect for smaller spaces. It works as (deep breath now) an air fryer, slow cooker, steamer, saute pan, food warmer, roaster, mini grill, oven and grill. Plus, the do-it-all appliance also remembers the settings from the last use, so there’s no need to reprogram it every time.

Buy now

Bosch KGN39VWEAG fridge freezer: Was £729.99, now £500, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Hoping to save big on a fridge freezer? Now could be your chance, while Amazon has sliced the price of this Bosch freestanding fridge freezer by more than £200. Owing to what Bosch calls “NoFrost” technology, this 368l model prevents the need to defrost the freezer manually, with humidity control and separate compartments for locking in the freshness of your fruit and veg.

While we haven’t tested this particular fridge freezer, our reviewer praised the temperature regulation technology of a similar model from Bosch, the serie 6 integrated 60/40 fridge freezer, which landed in our best fridge freezer round-up, so it’s safe to say you’re in good hands.

Buy now

Le Creuset signature cast iron soup pot with lid, 24 cm: Was £209.84, now £134, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The darling of French kitchens for more than a century, Le Creuset’s signature cast iron pots are a must-have for any home cook. For Prime Early Access, you can save nearly 40 per cent on the cookware brand’s soup pot. Even though it’s shaped especially for soups, you can still rustle up various meals in this pot, from slow-cooked stews to bouillabaisse. Endlessly versatile, the one-pot wonder can be used in the oven, on the hob, under the grill or even on a barbecue, with its tight-fitting domed lid locking in moisture and heat. Available in five colours, we love the shell pink that’s perfect for brightening up your kitchen counter this winter.

Buy now

Proscenic robot vacuum cleaner: Was £229, now £160.30, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’d be very happy never picking up a vacuum cleaner again, you need to know about robot options. This one from Proscenic is controlled by either remote control, Alexa and Google Home voice command, or the Proscenic app, which means sparkling floors with minimal effort, and it currently has almost 40 per cent off. The vacuum features three suction levels, while the water tank and dustbin make for a nifty mop and vacuum hybrid – just create the machine’s cleaning schedule and you’re all set. While we haven’t tested this particular model, a similar Proscenic vacuum cleaned its way into our edit of the best robot vacuum cleaners, where it was crowned the best hybrid model.

Buy now

Panda the topper: Was £159.95, now £127.95, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

One of our favourite mattress toppers, this one from Panda is reduced by 20 per cent for the Prime Early Access Sale. After overdoing it at the gym, the topper helped our tester’s aches, pains and discomfort disappear: “I’m assuming this is due to what Panda refers to as the hydro-foam core, but whatever term marketing decided to use, I love it,” they said. “It supported hips and lower legs in all the right places, and provided just the right amount of support for my head and neck.” They also praised the “staggering range of sizes – nine in total – and additional shout-outs go to the sustainable bamboo cover and the anti-slip straps in each corner, which ensure the topper stays put.”

Buy now

Simba hybrid mattress, double: Was £999, now £549.45, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

One of our go-to mattress brands, we’ve already done a thorough review of the Simba hybrid mattress – and it’s safe to say we were impressed. “The Simba hybrid mattress is one that gives an instant and cloud-like balance of comfort and support right up to the edges,” shared our tester. They recommended it for “medium firmness fans, side and front sleepers, back-pain sufferers, and people who get hot at night”. Now, with an impressive 45 per cent saving, you’re sure to like it even more.

Buy now

Nespresso vertuo next 11719 coffee machine by magimix: Was £146.91, now £68, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Enjoy barista-quality brews in the comfort of your kitchen, with Nespresso’s vertuo next coffee machine, which is now reduced by more than 50 per cent for the Prime Early Access Sale. Promising a perfect cup every time, the capsule appliance works exclusively with Nespresso vertuo pods. From double espressos to long blacks, the appliance has a capacity for five different cup sizes.

In our review of a similar Nespresso pod machine, our tester said: “Each of the vertuoline pods is recognised by the machine, so it adjusts the brew time and water:coffee ratio to make the perfect beverage, and all you need to do is press one button.” They loved how it looked on the counter, as well as how “ridiculously” easy it was to set up.

Buy now

Cosi Home luxury heated throw electric blanket: Was £74.99, now £50.97, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re looking to stay snug this winter, an electric blanket such as Cosi Home’s is well worth adding to your wish list while it’s 32 per cent off. Big enough for keeping two adults snug as a bug on frosty nights, the covering features nine heat settings, advanced overheat protection, and the ability to switch off automatically – ideal for absent-minded snoozers who often forget to unplug their stuff. In our review of the best electric blankets, our tester praised this one for feeling “dreamily soft” while boasting the most temperature settings of all blankets they tried.

Buy now

Ninja foodi zerostick 5-piece cookware pan set: Was £200, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re looking to replace your old saucepan set, now’s your chance, as Ninja’s bestselling three-piece cookware set is reduced by 25 per cent in the Prime Early Access sale. Earning the top spot in our round-up of the best saucepan sets, our reviewer said: “It’s the closest we’ve come to cooking with our eyes closed.” Complete with three saucepans – 16cm, 18cm, and 20cm – all feature heat-tempered glass lids and have a chip, flake and peel-resistant finish. Touted to be durable and long-lasting, the pans are suitable for all hob types, including induction.

Buy now

Eufy robovac 15C MAX robot vacuum cleaner: Was £244.00, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Reduced by nearly 40 per cent, eufy’s robot vacuum will make light work of your floors. With two of the brand’s models earning a spot in our guide to the best robot cleaners, you know you’re in safe hands. The model features 100 minutes of run time, a powerful automatic suction function, quiet operating, and wifi convenience with the eufy app, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistance.

Buy now

Bosch 06008B1071 electric leaf blower and vacuum: Was £109.95, now £68.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

To keep your garden looking pristine this autumn, swap the garden rake for a mightier beast – a garden leaf blower. This model from Bosch is currently reduced by almost 40 per cent and works not just for blasting fallen leaves but vacuuming and shredding them too. It has an airflow speed of 165-285kph and the collection bag holds a whopping 50l of leaves and debris. In our review, we crowned this leaf blower best on test for shredding and, luckily for the neighbours, our reviewer added that it ran “relatively silently”, considering its power.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts, and more offers, try the links below:

Read more on the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale:

Your complete guide to Amazon Prime Day 2 – For all the very best deals, from the Apple Watch 7 to Simba mattresses and the Instant Pot

Top tech in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale – These are the best gadgets to shop, whether you’re looking for a new tablet or headphones

October Prime Day laptop deals– We’ve rounded up the best savings on top brands, including Dell, Lenovo and Microsoft Surface

Amazon Prime Early Access Apple deals– Our experts have found some top savings on the Apple iPhone 13, the Apple Watch SE and more

Need to stock up on home essentials? The Amazon Prime Day sale has discounts on everything from dishwasher tablets to dog food and bin liners

The Prime Early Access Sale TV deals to know: Amazon is offering some top savings on OLED and QLED screens

Amazon devices deals: The Early Access Sale is the perfect time to snap up savings on the Echo Dot, Ring doorbell, Kindle and more