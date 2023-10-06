The sale officially kicks off on Tuesday 10 October (The Independent)

Amazon’s third Prime Day sale in the space of a year, the Big Deal Days sale is almost here. Although the event doesn’t kick off until Tuesday 10 October (running right through to the end of Wednesday 11 October), early deals are already dropping daily.

Like all of the online giant’s shopping events, the 48-hour bonanza will see everything from tech and beauty to Apple products, Amazon devices and air fryers discounted. The perfect preamble to Black Friday, Amazon’s autumn sale will help you tick off your shopping list for less.

As always, our IndyBest team of seasoned shoppers will be on hand throughout the event, to hand-pick the crème de la crème of offers. Whether you’re after a dehumidifier, a new moisturiser, a Dyson airwrap alternative or a new smart speaker and Kindle, consider our dedicated guides your cheat sheets for the event.

With pre-Prime Day deals ramping up the excitement, you can find all the best early offers in our liveblog (you’re welcome).

