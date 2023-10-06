Amazon Prime Day – live: Best early discounts in the Big Deal Days sale
Shop pre-Prime Day offers on Apple iPads, Echo devices, Ninja air fryers and more
Amazon’s third Prime Day sale in the space of a year, the Big Deal Days sale is almost here. Although the event doesn’t kick off until Tuesday 10 October (running right through to the end of Wednesday 11 October), early deals are already dropping daily.
Like all of the online giant’s shopping events, the 48-hour bonanza will see everything from tech and beauty to Apple products, Amazon devices and air fryers discounted. The perfect preamble to Black Friday, Amazon’s autumn sale will help you tick off your shopping list for less.
As always, our IndyBest team of seasoned shoppers will be on hand throughout the event, to hand-pick the crème de la crème of offers. Whether you’re after a dehumidifier, a new moisturiser, a Dyson airwrap alternative or a new smart speaker and Kindle, consider our dedicated guides your cheat sheets for the event.
With pre-Prime Day deals ramping up the excitement, you can find all the best early offers in our liveblog (you’re welcome).
Read more: Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days has been confirmed for October 2023
Welcome back, shoppers
Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale is still a few days away but the online giant has been dropping early deals that give us a taster of what’s to come.
If you can’t wait until the sale offiicially starts, you can find the very best of the early offers on everything from Amazon TV Fire sticks to air fryers in this blog and in our dedicated guides – run, don’t walk.
Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Big Deals Days
The deals bonanza is landing next week, so it’s time to start preparing
Ren’s ready steady glow tonic is a bestseller – and you can save 30% right now
Ren ready steady glow tonic: Was £28, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk
Trust us, you need Ren’s tonic in your skincare regime. Designed to brighten, exfoliate and hydrate tired skin, the multi-purpose product is formulated with gentle, yet powerful lactic acid (AHA) and salicin (BHA). In our review, our tester said: “Fitting easily into your existing evening routine, REN’s toner is designed for daily use, with the product effortlessly gliding on with a cotton pad. Not only does it help clean your face at the end of the day, it leaves skin visibly more radiant.” Better still, you can save nearly 30 per cent on the staple right now.
Secure this sizzling saving on a Philips air fryer
Philips essential air fryer: Was £129.99, now £124.99, Amazon.co.uk
Grab this entry-level air fryer from Philips while there’s more than 30 per cent off at Amazon. Featuring a sizeable 4.1l capacity pan to cater for up to four people, there’s also a 0.8kg capacity basket. The preset settings and digital touchscreen should make it easy to use, while the rapid air technology ensures all fried dishes contain fewer calories and 90 per cent less fat, according to the brand.
Amazon has slashed its price on a Firestick 4K
Amazon Fire TV stick 4K: Was £59.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk
With 33 per cent off, this streaming stick brings 4K movies and TV shows to your television or computer monitor. Like all versions of the Amazon Fire TV stick, it connects to your TV’s HDMI port and hooks up to the internet via your wifi router. You then have access to apps such as Disney+, Apple TV+ and Amazon’s own Prime TV (as long as you have a subscription to each of these services).
The stick comes with a remote that can be programmed to control the power and volume of your TV, as well as the stick itself. The remote has a microphone for speaking to the Alexa voice assistant. Just press a button and ask Alexa to put a film on, or continue your new favourite TV show from where you left off.
Save 20% on an Xbox series S console and EA Sports FC24 bundle
Xbox series S console and EA Sports FC24: Was £319.98, now £249.99, Amazon.co.uk
The successor to the long-running Fifa series, EA Sports FC 24 is finally here. EA Sports FC 24 is basically ‘Fifa 24’, but packaged in a shiny new outfit. Where it stands apart from Fifa is that, for the first time, both women’s and men’s players are selectable and able to play alongside each other in Ultimate Team. Right now, you can covet the game alongside an Xbox series S console with 20 per cent off thanks to Amazon.
Love Lego? Save nearly 30% on this botanical orchid set
LEGO 10311 icons orchid set: Was £44.99, now £32.99 Amazon.co.uk
Included in Lego’s floral bundle are six large flowers and two newly opened flowers reflecting the stems, blooms, roots and leaves of orchids. Perfect for displaying as you would a fresh bouquet of flowers, the set is complete with a blue vase. Right now, you can save nearly 30 per cent.
Amazon’s Echo dot smart speakers are half price right now
Echo dot (5th generation, 2022 release): Was £54.99, now £21.99, Amazon.co.uk
This the latest generation of the Echo dot (the 2022 release) so the Amazon device has had a few upgrades since the release of its predecessor. Now, you can expect better sound experience with the retailer describing the speaker’s audio as offering clearer vocals and deeper bass.
The echo dot can still be paired with various compatible smart devices in your home so that you can control the lighting, wifi and, now with the new temperature sensor it can trigger smart devices like smart fans and thermostats depending on the temperature in your home. There’s also the option to listen to Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer, while Alexa will still be on hand to set timers and reminders, answer all your burning questions and more. Get it now while it’s back at its cheapest price.
Good morning deal hunters
Kicking off on Tuesday 10 October, Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale will run through to midnight on Wednesday 11 October. While the main event is still a week away, the online giant is busy trickling out early deals, giving us a taster of what’s to come.
If you can’t wait until the sale offiicially starts, you can find the very best of the early offers on everything from Echo devices to air fryers in this blog and in our dedicated guides – run, don’t walk.
Signing off!
If you didn’t manage to score a saving during our early-Prime Day coverage, fear not, as we’ll be back again bright and early tomorrow.
In the meantime, you can find all the information you need about Amazon’s Prime Big Deals Day in our main guide below – plus early deals that give us a taster of what’s to come.
Save a huge 40% on a Le Creuset dish at Amazon
Le Creuset signature enamelled cast iron round casserole dish: Was £195, now £117.08, Amazon.co.uk
If the brand’s iconic cast iron casserole dish has been on your wishlist for a while, look no further than this Amazon discount. Featuring handles and cooking verstaility (it can cook in the oven and on all hob types) it should retain the temperature of your food effectively, and is oven safe up to 260C.
The best saving at Amazon applies to the smallest size in the brand’s signature volcanic hue, but several other colourways and sizes are also on sale.