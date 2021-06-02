Amazon Prime Day is back again soon, and will run from 21 June to 22 June. Millions of deals are expected across every corner of the site, from fashion and appliances to smart home tech and children’s toys.

Of course, Amazon’s own range of devices traditionally enjoys some of the very best discounts on Prime Day. Last year, there were huge savings across some of our favourite and most highly recommended tech, including Echo speakers, Ring doorbells and Kindle eReaders.

On this page, you’ll find the best deals on Amazon devices as they’re announced, as well as what we expect to see on offer at this year’s sale. The killer Prime Day deals are kept firmly under wraps until the big day, so be sure to check back for the most up-to-date discounts as they appear.

Last year’s Prime Day was delayed until October by the pandemic, and while this year’s edition returns to its usual summertime slot, we expect to see some lasting impact on offers on consumer electronics. Covid-19 converged with global supply chain issues to limit production of pretty much anything containing a microchip, and this will include smart speakers and tablets. Read on for everything you need to know about Prime Day deals on Amazon devices.

Read more:

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When will Prime Day Amazon devices deals begin?

The official dates for the Amazon Prime Day event are 21 June and 22 June, according to a press release from the retailer. The two-day shopping extravaganza will see discounts on everything from tech to fashion and home appliances.

In true Amazon fashion, you’ll notice early discounts on games and bundles ahead of the big shopping event. Keep this page bookmarked to make sure you’re always in the know, as we’ll be updating it.

How to get the best Prime Day Amazon device deals

While we expect to see great offers on the most recent slate of Amazon devices, the very best deals are likely to be found on the previous generations of Echo speakers, Fire tablets and Kindle eReaders. To catch the biggest discounts, we recommend adding any products you’re interested in to your Amazon wish list, to be notified of price drops as they happen.

The Amazon shopping app is the best way to be alerted to Lightning Deals, which can last for just a few hours at a time or while stocks last. And to be certain the deal you’re seeing is actually good value, you can check a product’s complete price history on CamelCamelCamel.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day deals?

Yes. Prime Day deals are only available to Amazon Prime customers, but you can start a free 30-day trial any time before the sale starts to access the deals. A subscription costs £7.99 a month or £79 a year, and, as well as unlocking discounts on Prime Day you’ll get premium features such as same-day delivery, movies and TV streaming on Prime Video, and Amazon Music.

If you’ve already used up your free trial, keep an eye out for deals on restarting or extending your membership. Amazon usually makes these available in the run up to Prime Day to ensure as many customers as possible can take part.

Last year’s best Amazon devices deals in the UK

Prime Day 2020 saw massive discounts across Amazon’s entire range of devices, not only giving shoppers a chance to pick up great deals on Kindles, Echo speakers, Ring doorbells and Fire tablets, but also giving us an impression of what to expect from this year’s sale.

The previous generation of the puck-sized Amazon Echo dot (£39.99, Amazon.co.uk) was discounted down to just £18.99. Those looking to beef up their home security without breaking the bank were in luck too, as the pro-version of the Ring smart video doorbell (was £188, now £169, Amazon.co.uk) had £80 off.

Prime Day was awash with smart home offers. The display-enabled Amazon Echo show 5 (was £79.99, now £64.99, Amazon.co.uk) was half-price at £39.99, while Amazon’s premium smart speaker, the Echo studio (£189.99, Amazon.co.uk) could be picked up for £139.

The Kindle wasn’t forgotten about, with cheap eReaders to be found across the entire range. For our money, the best deal was on the top-end Amazon Kindle oasis (£229.99, Amazon.co.uk), which dropped to £159 on Prime Day.

Early Amazon devices Prime Day deals in the UK

You don’t have to wait until Prime Day to find deals on Amazon devices. Ahead of the main event, there are already discounts to be found on smart home devices and Echo speakers. Here are some juicy ones.

Fire HD 10 Tablet: Was £179.99, now £124.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This is the previous generation of Amazon’s flagship 10in tablet, with a Full HD display and 64GB of memory to play about with. It’s a versatile and stylish device for everyday use, with a sharp, richly coloured screen that’s ideal for binging on Netflix and browsing the web. The Fire HD 10 features in our list of the best tablets, where our reviewer describes it as “a sleek and effective machine, with plenty of power and strong battery life.”

Buy now

Kindle kids edition: Was £99.99, now £64.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The children’s version of Amazon’s bestselling eReader comes with a hard-wearing cover and a year’s subscription to Amazon Kids+ with more than 1,000 books to choose from. Included are classics such as the Harry Potter series, as well as titles to suit a wide range of reading levels. We recommended the Kindle kids edition in our roundup of the best eReaders. Our reviewer particularly appreciates the Kindle’s warranty, saying it “offers remarkable peace of mind thanks to Amazon’s no-quibble guarantee: if it breaks within the first two years, Amazon will replace it.”

Buy now

Amazon Echo show 5 (1st gen, 2019 release): Was £79.99, now £64.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The smallest version of Amazon’s smart home hub is ideal for the kitchen, the bedside, or anywhere in the home where surface space is at a premium. It can function as a live feed to your Ring doorbell, take and make video calls to family and friends, control your lights and music, and read recipes out loud while your hands are covered in kitchen mess. The Amazon Echo show 5 features in our list of the best smart speakers — “of all Amazon’s echo devices with a screen, this one is the best balance of size and capability,” says our reviewer.

Buy now

Amazon Echo show 8, (1st gen, 2019 release): Was £119.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The 8in Echo show is your smart home’s dashboard, acting as a nerve centre for your lights, thermostat, speakers, television and anything else you’ve hooked up. An updated version of the Echo show 8 launches this month with an improved camera for video calls, but this 2019 model will continue to be supported with new Alexa features as they’re rolled out.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on tech, home appliances and more, try the links below:

For more deals on Amazon Prime Day, read our guide to the best gaming deals or the best tech deals and the best alcohol deals

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.