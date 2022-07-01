Savvy savers, Amazon shoppers and anyone who loves a bargain will know by now that Amazon Prime Day is on the way. The shopping bonanza is taking place on 12 and 13 July this year and it’s set to be a seriously big one.

We’re still waiting for the exact deals to be announced, so check back in with us regularly for all of the latest updates. For those who can’t wait until the main event, there’s some good news. Amazon dropped a whole host of early offers on 21 June and there’s some real bargains up for grabs already on smart watches, walking shoes, goggles and more.

When it comes to sportswear and home gym equipment, we’ll welcome any discount with open arms, as the cost of staying fit with sports leggings, equipment and running shoes, to name but a few items of our mounting fit kits, can quickly rack up.

Brands such as Nike, Fitbit, Adidas and NutriBullet are all featured on the site, alongside hundreds of others. So although we don’t know everything that will be in this year’s 48-hour long sale, we’re expecting big things – especially considering last year’s event was Amazon’s biggest yet.

And, as always, we’re here to answer all your questions about the what, when, how and why of Amazon Prime Day so you can get a head start before anyone else.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

This year’s sale will start on Tuesday 12 July, running until Wednesday 13 July. The event usually falls on a Monday, so this is an unusual move for Amazon. In another Prime Day first, early deals dropped on 21 June, with up to 50 per cent off top brands. This is the earliest the retailer giant has ever unveiled Prime Day deals ahead of the shopping bonanza itself.

Amazon is also rumoured to host a second Prime Day event in October. We’re yet to find out if this “Prime Fall Deal Event” will actually happen, but as you’re shopping guide experts we’ll keep you posted on any developments.

The best early Prime Day deals 2022

Fitbit inspire 2 health and fitness tracker: Was £89.99, now £58, Amazon.co.uk

Take your fitness regime up a gear with this Fitbit tracker, which is currently reduced by a sizeable 36 per cent. The sleek-looking smartwatch is available in rose, white and black, and we particularly like this summery pink pastel shade. It comes with a free one-year Fitbit premium trial, so you can make the most of personalised stats, as well as keeping an eye on your heart rate, activity goals and sleep stages. A similar model was rated best overall in our round-up of the best fitness trackers with our tester praising the “lightweight, durable and sophisticated” piece of tech.

Renpho R3 active massage gun: Was £104.99, now £84.99, Amazon.co.uk

We all get sore after a workout from time to time, and a massage gun can help relieve our tired muscles. And this battery-powered machine – which comes from a brand we featured in our best massage guns round-up – has five different heads for targeting specific areas and muscle groups and can reach 1800 t0 3200rpm/min. Its motor is also relatively quiet, sporting noise reduction and keeping the level of decibels within 45dB (only slightly higher than a whisper). Plus, it also comes with a handy carry case and charger.

Zoggs predator flex goggles: Was £38, now £28, Amazon.co.uk

Taking the top spot in our round-up of the best adult swimming goggles, Zoggs’s pair were said to be a “great buy if you’re looking for a high-quality product that’ll fit you swim after swim.” At £38, they cost a little more than your average pair of goggles, so this discount of over 25 per cent is worth shouting about. “We had a decent field of vision in these goggles and could see around 15 metres in front of us in the pool without an issue, while the anti-fog technology worked as expected,” praised our reviewer. They also liked the curved polarised lenses which helped reduce glare and made everything look that bit sharper.

Liforme travel yoga mat: Was £89.95, now £76.45, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re more of a yogi than a swimmer, chances are you’re in the market for a new mat. Our reviewer was really impressed with the grip of this Liforme mat and said it “stays grippy, even when sweaty-wet” in our round-up. At 180cm x 66cm, this travel model is slightly smaller than the regular version our tester tried, but other than measurements there isn’t really any difference, and it also comes with its own bag for easy carrying. While it’s still on the expensive side for a yoga mat, even with the 15 per cent discount, our reviewer assured us it’s worth the investment.

Salomon sensibelt hydration belt with 600ml water bottle: Was £40, now £28, Amazon.co.uk

With the rising temperatures of summer, it’s more important than ever to stay hydrated during your workout. This can be especially tricky when you’re off on longer runs, as you unfortunately still can’t bank on a water fountain everywhere. That’s where this handy hydration belt comes in.

Our reviewer had nothing but kind words for the brand in our best hydration pack round-up. Wear it as a waistband or tie it across your shoulder, whichever feels most comfortable, and it’ll hold a 600ml water bottle and has a storage compartment for keys, phone as well as other essentials.

Bluefin sup inflatable stand-up paddle board 12ft: Was £699, now £524.95, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re heading to the coast, a lake or basically any body of water this summer, chances are you’ve been looking into paddle boards. It’s a fun, relatively easy water activity that the whole family can enjoy, and with many boards being inflatable it’s quite easy to bring them with you, too. They are an investment, though, with most quality boards starting at around the £400 price mark.

This 12ft version now has 25 per cent off, just in time for your next holiday. It can be converted into a sup kayak in seconds and comes with its own travel backpack and fibreglass paddle, too. If 12ft is too big for you, the 10.8ft version also has almost 20 per cent slashed off its price right now.

Merrell women’s Nova 2 walking shoe: Was £125, now £52.76, Amazon.co.uk

With more than £50 off the RRP (in certain sizes), these Merrell walking shoes look to be a great investment. Whether you’re tackling tough ground on a hike or simply taking the dog for a walk, the shoes claim to be breathable, cushioned and lightweight. The faux-leather outer is complete with a rubber sole, lace-up closure and a sleek orange, black and grey finish. A similar pair of Merrell walking shoes earned a spot in our round-up of the best women’s hiking shoes so you’re in safe hands with the outdoor brand.

FitBeast 2-in-1 foam rollers, set of 4: Was £29.99, now £16.14, Amazon.co.uk

Most of us know recovery is an essential part of exercise, which is why we’re on the look out for deals on massage guns, foam rollers and other aids to help relieve post-work out muscle aches. Ahead of Prime Day, Amazon slashed almost 50 per cent off this set from FitBeast. It includes two foam rollers and two massage balls which the brand claims help with effective pain relief and will reduce tension respectively.

JX Fitness power tower adjustable dip station: Was £159.99, now £97.70, Amazon.co.uk

The power tower is perfect for a full-body workout, allowing you to target all areas on one simple machine with the option for pull-ups, push-ups and various abs exercises. As it can hold up to 120kg, you can either rely on body weight alone or use a weight belt (not included) to add some extra kilos. With a discount of almost 40 per cent, it’s a good time to start building towards those unassisted pull-ups. We’re no stranger to the brand either, as it featured in our round-up of the best pull-up bars, so you can definitely trust its credentials.

Maximo Fitness foam roller: Was £22.99, now £17.99, Amazon.co.uk

This foam roller is now reduced by 33 per cent, and the multi-tasking buy is ideal for back and leg massages, as well as relieving muscle tension. The textured surface suits physio techniques and sports massage, while helping with circulation. It’s available in six bright colour options and the transportable 45cm x 15cm roller weighs just 358g meaning you can carry it to the gym or use for handy home workouts.

Folding mini pedal exercise bike: Was £71.99, now £33.11, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re coming back from injury and can only manage some light exercise or if you try and get more movement in, a mini pedal exercise bike can help. It’s small enough to fit underneath your desk, so you can keep moving while you work, or you can put it in front of the sofa and pedal away during TV time. It has a little LCD screen, telling you your rotations per minute, calories burned and time and has adjustable speed levels too. It’s nothing too fancy, but an easy way to get the legs moving for those stuck behind a desk all day.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day deals?

In short, yes, Amazon Prime Day is only available to those who pay for Prime membership. But, there is a cheeky way around this...

Amazon Prime membership costs £7.99 a month, or £79 for a full year – which, if you ask us isn’t bad at all when considering that gives you access to free next day delivery, Prime Video, Prime Reading, Amazon music and even Deliveroo plus.

But, any true bargain-hunters will know you can sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial once a year to reap the rewards of Prime Day for free. You do have to input your card details though, so be sure to cancel your trial before the end of the time period to ensure you aren’t charged.

What to expect from Prime Day fitness deals in 2022

Last year everything from treadmills to trainers were included in the Prime Day discounts, with huge savings on big-ticket items, so nothing is really off the table when it comes to what could be on offer. And remember, when it comes to fitness it’s always worth looking in tech and home appliances sales too as headphones, speakers and blenders can all aid your fitness journey.

Last year’s best fitness deals in the UK

With an impressive £103 price cut, this Bluefin Fitness kick 2.0 folding treadmill was one of the best big-ticket items in last year’s sale dropping from £479 to £376.02 (£439, Amazon.co.uk). It’s an impressive machine that can connect to your phone or tablet via the Kinomap app, has two integrated Bluetooth speakers and it neatly folds away if you’re tight on space.

But it’s not just exercise equipment that can enhance a workout, handy gadgets like Apple’s airpod pros (£184, Amazon.co.uk) are also a must-have for avid gym-goers.

Last year we saw an impressive 25 per cent discount on them, but our tech writer predicts that this year’s saving will be even greater – especially given that they’re almost three-years-old and a second-gen AirPods pro are heavily rumoured to arrive in the autumn.

Similarly, the Apple watch series 6 (£325.76, Amazon.co.uk) got a generous price cut of £50, which is quite a big deal when it comes to Apple. And. with a new model out, this saving should only get better this year. You can keep a closer eye on all Apple discounts on our dedicated page for the brand.

Turning to gymwear, there were great savings to be had on everything from trainers to T-shirts. These Adidas men’s galaxy running shoes were reduced from £41.84 to £29.99 (from £60.10, Amazon.co.uk) while you could also save £6 on Under Armour’s performance polo men’s shirt (from £18.95, Amazon.co.uk).

How to get the best deals

We have a whole team dedicated to staying on top of the latest Prime Day news, deals and updates, so one of the easiest things you can do to stay in the know is to check back in with us regularly.

In the run-up to the event, you’ll see us start to drop explainers such as this on what we think Prime Day will include, but, come the big day, there will be a liveblog of the best deals, continually updated shopping guides and sometimes even product reviews so you know if the savings are really too good to be true.

You also need to activate your free Prime membership soon if you haven’t already, but be sure not to do this before 30 days of Prime Day. And start adding items you really want to your wishlist for easy shopping.

