We're now into the second and final day of one of the biggest shopping events of the year, Amazon Prime Day.

The 48-hour bonanza sees prices slashed across tech, gaming, clothing, beauty, alcohol, fitness, TVs and plenty more. It’s also your last chance to save on homewares and kitchen appliances that are often expensive purchases.

We’ve already seen some great deals on tower fans, air fryers, robot vacuums, coffee machines and steam mops to name just some of the great offers. And don’t think that the final day of the sale means you’re only left with the dregs, Amazon continually brings out new deals from big brands including Shark, Simba, Ninja, Tower, Eufy, Swan and Nespresso throughout the event.

Our IndyBest shopping experts are hunting down the top discounts throughout the event so you don’t have to. Below are the best home appliance deals to shop this Prime Day 2022.



The best home and kitchen Prime Day deals 2022

Simba hybrid double mattress with foam & Aerocoil spring: Was £999, now £549.45, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If your back is sore, chances are investing in a new mattress has been on your to-do list for a while. But we all know that mattresses can be a pricey purchase. If that is the case, however, there might not be a better day to tick that job off than today, as the Simba hybrid mattress has almost 50 per cent off for Amazon Prime Day. This brings the price of its UK double (135cm x 190cm) down from £999 to £549.45, which is a sizable chunk off. The mattress has open cell foam, with five layers in total, and comes with a 10-year guarantee.

But it looks like you might not need it, as we’ve put Simba’s hybrid mattresses to the test not once but twice, and both the hybrid and the hybrid pro received glowing reviews. Our reviewer said of this model: “The Simba hybrid mattress is one that gives an instant and cloud-like balance of comfort and support right up to the edges.” They also added that it is perfect for back pain sufferers. You can’t argue with that!

Buy now

Shark cordless stick vacuum cleaner IZ201UKT: Was £349.99, now £229, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Offering a massive 35 per cent saving the Queen of clean, Mrs Hinch, loves Shark, and so do we. This cleaning tool was featured in our review of the best cordless vacuum cleaners, and it seriously impressed our tester. It features a flexible wand that bends to make like work of cleaning under sofas and coffee tables, while the LED headlight works to “illuminate hidden dust in every corner”, noted our writer. They “found the vacuum effortlessly sucked up everything in sight, making this one of the best” that they tested.

Buy now

Pro Breeze oscillating 30in tower fan: Was £79.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

In case you hadn’t noticed, a heatwave is upon us and if you’re huddled behind a laptop like us then you may be looking for a tower fan. Thankfully, Pro Breeze’s premium-priced floor fan is on sale for Prime Day, and while the black is currently sold out, you can still get your hands on the fan in white. With a powerful 60W motor, remote control for ease-of-use, a 7.5 hour timer and three cooling fan modes, this might just be the perfect addition to your home office or living space. The corded model boasts wide oscillation coverage which helps cool large parts of your home while also circulating refreshing scents using the built-in essential oil tray (a nice touch). With 35 degree weather on the forecast, it’s a no brainer.

Buy now

KitchenAid stand mixer “classic” silver 5K45SSBSL: Was £530.00, now £349.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

KitchenAid’s cult stand mixers are a staple of the Great British Bake Off tent and now, you can pick one up for yourself this Prime Day. Reduced by more than 30 per cent, the kitchen brand’s classic mixer boasts a smooth tilt-head design and 4.3l stainless steel bowl. In our review of the similar KitchenAid artisan mixer, our tester said: “From the robust attachments to the super-solid bowl, this is a machine that, when properly cared for, can be baking with you for decades.” They also praised the impressive performance, the high-quality attachments and the mixing speeds. If you’ve had your eye on the appliance for a while, now’s the time to invest.

Buy now

Nespresso vertuo plus XN903140 coffee machine by Krups, white: Was £128.35, now £60.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Nespresso)

This white Nespresso machine is a limited-edition model exclusive to Amazon, making the massive 52 per cent Prime Day saving even more special. Catering for different cup sizes, whether you like an espresso or an americano, there’s no hanging about as this high-tech coffee machine heats up in around 40 seconds. Barcode technology offers adjustable brewing settings – meaning the individual brewing blend of each coffee pod is cleverly recognised by the machine – and the electronic open and close function automatically ejects capsules after use.

We featured a similar vertuo model in our best coffee pod machine round-up, which our reviewer described as “ridiculously easy to set up, operate and maintain" meaning this is a brand you can trust. You could even use the £139 saved to stock up on a range of tasty compatible vertuo pods. Life is too short for bad coffee, after all.

Buy now

Panda mattress topper: Was £134.95, now £94.47, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you want to make your nights more comfortable without breaking the bank, then you need to invest in a mattress topper. This one from Panda is made using memory foam that claims to regulate your body temperature and adds a layer of orthopedic support so you’re less likely to wake up with aches and pains.

This specific topper is so good, we named it our best buy in our best mattress toppers roundup. Talking about the extra layer, our reviewer said, “It gave brilliant cushioning, and genuinely offered memory-foam style support. The thickness feels just right at 5cm and transformed our mattress, giving us a luxurious and very comfy night’s sleep.”

So if you’re ready to get excited about going to sleep, then take advantage of the 30 per cent discount that’s currently on offer at Amazon.

Buy now

Ninja BN495UK Auto-IQ stand food blender: Was £99.99, now £66, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk)

Named best overall in our food blender round-up, this Ninja blender is now an impressive 34 per cent off on Amazon. “This is a brilliant blender which won’t just churn out your favourite smoothies, but a wide range of other drinks, too (we were particularly impressed with its ability to produce delicious milkshakes),” raved our tester. They also added that “the powerful 1,000W motor and precision-engineered blades result in some seriously quick blending, and made light work of items such as nuts and grains.”

Buy now

Le Creuset signature enamelled cast iron round casserole dish: Was £270, now £188.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

When it comes to kitchenware, Le Creuset is hard to beat. So much so that the brand’s oval dish, which is very similar to this one, took the top spot in our review of the best casserole dishes. Our writer noted that it’s “a one-in-a-lifetime investment you won’t regret, thanks to its versatile shape, easy-clean interior and curiously manageable weight”. The round dish here currently has a whopping 30 per cent saving, and a capacious 4.2l capacity, making it ideal for every type of meal – from pasta bakes and lasagnes to roasts and bread and butter puds. Buy it for yourself, or as a housewarming gift for someone you really like, either way, its recipient will certainly be in for a treat.

Buy now

Sage barista express espresso machine: Was £629.95, now £399.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Fuel your mornings with Sage’s barista express espresso machine, now reduced by 35 per cent for Prime Day. The bean-to-cup model will help you achieve barista-quality brews from the comfort of your own home, with expert grinders delivering just the right amount of freshly ground coffee into your cup. There’s also optimal water pressure and precise espresso extraction to ensure your coffee is delivered at the perfect temperature. If you like your cups of joe frothy, there’s also a powerful steam wand while its sleek black and grey design is just begging for a place on your kitchen counter. Another Sage barista machine earned a spot in our round-up of the best espresso machines, where we were nothing short of praise for the brand.

Buy now

iRobot roomba s9+ robot vacuum: Was £1,499, now £999, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk)

Taking the crown in our robot vacuum cleaner round-up, the iRobot roomba s9+ is a much-loved gadget here at IndyBest. And with a whopping saving of £500, we’re putting it back on the radar for anyone who was in two minds about it before. “If you’re fastidiously clean, then the roomba s9+ is for you. It got every floor in our house spotlessly clean – from thick-pile carpets to hardwood. It even left satisfying track marks in our carpet,” shared our tester. If that doesn’t have you convinced – along with the impressive 33 per cent discount – then we’re not sure what will.

Buy now

De’Longhi ECAM 350.15.B fully automatic coffee machine: Was £499.99, now £375, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk)

Two De’Longhi coffee machines featured in our best bean-to-cup coffee machine round-up, so although we haven’t yet tried this model, we can attest to the brand being pretty great. And with a discount of 25 per cent, this one is even more tempting. Claiming to make all coffee shop favourites – and two cups in a single brew – as well as frothing milk for flat whites and cappuccinos, it seems hard to fault at first sight. So, if you’re a coffee connoisseur, it may be well worth giving this machine a go.

Buy now

Kärcher K5 premium high pressure washer: Was £479.99, now £314.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Kärcher)

Looking for something that’ll clean cars, bikes and even garden furniture? Enter Kärcher K5, which took the top spot in our review of the best pressure washers. Our writer praised the fact that it’s “incredibly powerful and a joy to use”, and noted that the “brilliant tech” (Bluetooth capability) can “slash cleaning times” and also means getting to “grips with it doesn’t require hours spent studying an encyclopedic-like manual”. A wise investment for blasting through stubborn mud and mildew, especially while it’s more than 30 per cent off.

Buy now

Weber compact kettle charcoal grill: Was £114.99, now £68.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Weber)

Embrace the (albeit unpredictable) summer sun by investing in a brand new barbecue this Amazon Prime Day – without breaking the bank. Save a sizzling 46 per cent on this compact kettle charcoal grill barbecue, suitable for all of your grillling needs. This model features a plated steel cooking grate, porcelain-enamelled bowl and lid, and a lid handle complete with heat shield. The black 53.1cm x 54.1cm x 87.9cm BBQ is on wheels for easy outside manoeuvring (meaning you can bask in the sun while you cook up a storm) and also has a heavy-gauge steel fuel grate.

We included a limited-edition Weber kettle barbecue in our best charcoal BBQs guide, which our reviewer highlighted as “a fantastic barbecue that cooks hot and fast.” Plus, this £46 reduction leaves money in the barbecue budget for both fuel and food, making this year’s summer party your best yet.

Buy now

Flymo speedi-Mo 360C electric wheeled lawn mower: Was £134.99, now £82.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Flymo)

Helping you cut the cost of buying a new lawnmower is this Flymo electric wheeled model. It has 39 per cent off right now and while we’ve not yet taken it for a spin ourselves, the Flymo cordless lawnmower featured in our round-up of the best lawnmowers. Our reviewer was “impressed with the storage system for the mower”, saying it “deserves a place in any garden shed”. That tried and tested insight shows this is a brand you can trust, and the reduced mower has a carry handle, removable grass box and five cutting height settings.

Buy now

Shark air purifier 4 HE400UK: Was £279.99, now £178, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With summer well and truly here, an air purifier can be a great bit of kit to reduce sweaty smells, pollen, shedding pet fur and pollution. This Shark option was named best for the kitchen in our air purifier round-up and now with 36 per cent off it really is quite the steal. Our tester shared multiple reasons as to why they loved it so much, including the fact that “it removes allergens, mould and bacteria, cleaning the air and circulating it through the room following multi-stage filtration”.

Buy now

Morphy Richards mixstar compact stand mixer: Was £189.99, now £129, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk)

Named best for alternative design in our stand mixer round-up, this Morphy Richards model is now an impressive 32 per cent off. Our tester was very honest in their review, sharing, “we’ll be upfront: when we first saw this stand mixer next to the lineup of cool retro-styled models, we weren’t sure if we liked it. But as we used it, it grew on us very, very quickly”. The weight and easy to store design both topped the list of why they loved it, as did the price point – and now that it’s even cheaper, surely it’s a no brainer.

Buy now

Tower ceraglide 2800W steam iron black and gold: Was £39.99, now £28.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Tower Housewares)

Iron out any creases with this cordless appliance, featuring a steam burst function, 350ml water tank, and ceramic plate. Currently 28 per cent off, the 2800W iron is said to ensure a speedy warm-up and cover thick materials. We featured this exact model in our best steam irons round-up, with our tester praising the “smooth gliding action” and “freedom of movement.”

Buy now

Furbo dog camera: Was £245, now £129, Amazon.co.uk

(Furbo)

If you’re looking for a way to keep an eye on your four-legged friend while you’re out and about, this Furbo device took the top spot in our review of the best pet cameras. Our writer praised it for being a “neatly built machine with good design”. The lid releases dog treats, but it’s “secure enough to prevent canine interference but easy enough to be removed by humans”. It features an “effective 1080p HD camera and good two-way audio”, which “means you can see and hear clearly, even in darkened rooms, though night vision is monochrome only”. With a whopping £115 saving thanks to Prime Day, now’s the time to snap this up before it’s too late.

Buy now

Shark bagless cylinder vacuum cleaner CV100UKT: Was £249.99, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

As Shark discounts go, this 60 per cent saving is seriously impressive. Coming complete with a 5-year guarantee, the vacuum cleaner is designed to handle pet hair and move between carpet and hard floor modes. Standout features include the three suction settings, 360 degree wheels, height adjustable telescopic wand and attachable upholstery, pet and crevice tools. A similar model was included in our best bagless vacuum cleaners round-up, and our tester praised the “manoeuvrability” before adding, “there’s not a lot we don’t love about this vacuum”.

Buy now

Philips steam iron series 5000: Was £84.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

There’s a sizeable 53 per cent off this Philips steam iron, which has a powerful 2600 wattage and handy steam boost blast function. You’ll find a scratch resistant soleplate for extra durability as well. Meanwhile the drip stop feature should keep prevent marks, and the vertical steaming option offers added ironing versatility too.

Buy now

Vax blade 4 pet and car cordless vacuum cleaner CLSV-B4KP: Was £299.99, now £189, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This cordless vacuum cleaner currently has 37 per cent off, saving you over £100. Created with home and car cleaning in mind, the model has a motorised pet tool and flexible powered hose. The handheld vacuum has an interchangeable battery offering up to 45 minutes run time, and it includes a stretch hose attachment too.

Buy now

Instant Pot vortex 4-in-1 air fryer: Was £99.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Instant Pot)

Want to cook healthier food in half the time? An air fryer is the answer and Instant Pot’s 4-in-1 model is a bestseller for good reason. In our review of the kitchen gizmo, our tester said: “It’s handy and does what it says it will. It’s also quiet and easy to clean, and performs a number of other functions which helps it earn its keep in your cupboards.” They were not only impressed with the flavour of the food they cooked, but also the texture and crispiness. Right now for Prime Day, there’s 40 per cent off – meaning there’s no better time to invest.

Buy now

Gtech airram MK2 cordless upright vacuum, grey: Was £229.99, now £138.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Gtech)

For Prime Day, you can save 40 per cent on one of our favourite cordless vacuums: Gtech’s airram MK2. Our reviewer said they were “won over by the model’s performance – cleaning both carpets and hardwood flooring to a very high standard.” They praised the handy extras such as LED front lights which “illuminated the floor ahead as we cleaned,” the detachable bin that was “extremely easy to empty” and the cordless model’s very affordable price point. And now, it’s even cheaper thanks to Amazon.

Buy now

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Savvy shoppers will be happy to know that the event is already full steam ahead, officially kicking off yesterday on 12 July, and carrying through until 23:59 tonight, 13 July.

Eagle-eyed savers may have spied some early Prime Day deals which started from 21 June onwards, the earliest that discounts have ever dropped for the event. In previous years, the early bird offers usually began around 10 days prior to the main event.

More recently, rumours have even been circulating of a second Amazon Prime Day. The event could take place in October, according to leaked memos reported by Business Insider, and while talk of Prime Day No.2 has flown around before, it has never actually taken shape – this year, though, it’s all still to play for.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day kitchen appliances and cleaning deals?

The deals on Amazon Prime Day are exclusively for those with an Amazon Prime membership, which you can easily sign up for here. It costs £7.99 a month, or £79 for a year, and you’ll not only benefit from Prime Day deals, but you’ll also be able to enjoy free next-day or same-day delivery on items, as well as access to thousands of free e-books, Prime Video and Amazon Music streaming services.

If you don’t want to pay the member fee, you could sign up for a 30-day free trial prior to Prime Day, which will give you access to the sale. You won’t be charged but you will need to fill in your details, and Amazon will automatically charge you when the month is up.

