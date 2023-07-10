Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The big day has finally arrived: Amazon Prime Day has officially landed and there are many savings to be snapped up across the household essentials category.

Starting today (11 July) and running until midnight on Wednesday 12 July, you’ve got just two days to shop the deals. Savvy shoppers, it’s keyboards at the ready if you want to make the most of the savings online.

Whether you have a list of items that you need to stock up on or you simply want to bag yourself a bargain, there are many deals and discounts across the likes of TVs, mattresses, Apple products and even weekly staples.

While it’s no secret many of us love to scoop up a discount, we understand that they can be a little tricky to navigate during the sale. But fear not, as our team of IndyBest experts are on-hand to help you find the best deals.

To find out more about what household essentials deals are available during the Amazon Prime Day sale, keep reading.

Best Amazon Prime Day household essentials deals

The Cheeky Panda bamboo toilet roll bulk buy 24 Rolls: Was £25.99, now £12.74, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Made from bamboo, this is a sustainable alternative to traditional loo roll, as the production of The Cheeky Panda’s offering produces 65.5 per cent fewer emissions. And now, thanks to Prime Day, doing your bit for the environment costs less, with a 51 per cent saving on this bulk pack of 24 rolls. The brand claims this tissue paper is stronger per sheet than traditional toilet roll and, because bamboo traps fewer dust particles, it’s also a great option for people with allergies. Worried about the packaging? Don’t be, as this bulk-buy toilet roll pack comes with zero plastic, helping you reduce waste.

Buy now

UniBond aero 360 moisture absorber neutral refill, pack of 4: Was £12, now £9.55, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Save 20 per cent on this pack of four UniBond refills, which use innovative two-in-one technology to not only absorb excess moisture but also neutralise bad odours. The wave-shaped tabs last one to three months in normal room conditions, depending on temperature and humidity, and the advanced moisture absorption and patented anti-odour agents mean the air you breathe will be healthy and fresh. The UniBond aero 360 damp absorber refill tabs easily fit in most humidity absorber devices with a capacity of at least 450g.

Buy now

Dettol antibacterial floor wipes, multipack of 6: Was £28.80, now £11.91, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Worried about what germs might be lurking on your floors? You’re going to want to snap up this multipack of six Dettol floor wipes, which have a huge saving of 59 per cent. Designed to tackle kitchen grease, burnt food and bathroom dirt, the wipes are said to leave your floor with a visible shine and a fresh fragrance. As well as leaving your surfaces sparkling, the wipes are also designed to kill harmful bacteria such as E. coli, salmonella and listeria.

Buy now

Dreamies cat treats, 8 pouches of 60g: Was £15.60, now £7.39, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If your cat can’t get enough of Dreamies, now is the time to stock up, as you can save a whopping 53 per cent on this multipack of beef-flavoured treats. As well as being highly moreish and packed full of yummy things all felines love, Dreamies also contain vitamins and minerals, so you can be as happy to give them as your pet is to receive them. Just shake the pack and get ready to see your cat come running.

Buy now

Kleenex allergy comfort tissues, pack of 12: Was £24, now £15.30, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Help soothe your hayfever with these Kleenex tissues that are designed to be gentle and comforting when your allergies kick in. The tissues have no added fragrances, dyes or inks, meaning they’re safe to use on the most sensitive skin and have even been given the seal of approval by Allergy UK. Ophthalmologically and dermatologically tested, they’re safe to use on the hands, face and around the eyes.

Buy now

Carex original antibacterial hand wash: Was £11.70, now £8.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Protect those hands from harmful germs with Carex’s original antibacterial hand wash. While not something you’d immediately bookmark come sale season, we all need to stock up on soap and this pack of six bottles is reduced by 23 per cent.

Buy now

Splesh by Cusheen toilet roll: £34.99, now £23.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Enjoy quilted luxury at a bargain price, with this bulk pack of toilet roll from Cusheen. Sure, 72 toilet rolls might seem a lot, but you’ll get through it quicker than you think and it’s always handy to have spares in your cupboard. These ones are eco-friendly, made from sustainably-sourced virgin pulp.

Buy now

Flash floor cleaner speedmop starter kit: Was £22, now £11.50, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

No one loves to clean but investing in new cleaning equipment at a bargain has got to make the task a little bit more tolerable. This speedmop from Flash is quick, easy to use and hygienic – eradicating surfaces of dirt and grime, without involving you getting on your knees. Featuring recyclable wet cloths that are twice as thick, you can easily remove tough stains in your home. And right now its got over £10 off.

Buy now

Pack’N’Pride dog treats chewy twists: Was £22.99, now £16.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Don’t just think of yourself this Prime Day, think of your pets too. This 10-pack of dog treats comprise of real meat; 100 per cent beef chewy rawhide wrapped with natural human-grade chicken and duck breast meat, so you know you’re giving your pooch the best. Free from additives, artificial colours, soy and grains, they’re safe, tasty and rich in nutrients. Oh and they’re 26 per cent off.

Buy now

Fairy Platinum Plus all-in-1 dishwasher tablets: Was £30, now £20.80, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Stock up on your dishwasher tablets with this deal on Fairy Platinum Plus, saving you 31 per cent in the early Amazon Prime Day deals. This pack of cleaning collection tablets aims to leave your dishes so clean, they’ll sparkle like new, removing any dullness as well as dirt and grime. Effective even in shorter cycles, the built-in prewash system also means you can preserve water as you wash your plates.

Buy now

Do you need an Amazon Prime subscription for Prime Day?

Yes, this is the most important thing to remember. You do need to be an Amazon Prime member to scoop up the many deals and discounts on offer for Prime Day.

Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month, but in addition to access to the Prime Day sale, you’ll also get free shipping and other exclusive bonuses all year round.

Signing up couldn’t be easier – head to the Amazon Prime page and enter your details. If you’re not 100 per cent sold on membership just yet, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial ahead of the sale and then cancel whenever you wish.

Voucher codes

For the latest home discounts, and more offers, try the links below:

Want to shop even more great deals? Check out the latest offers from Amazon