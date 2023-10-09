Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Deal-hunters assemble: Amazon Prime Day is here. Now’s your chance to save on everything from TVs and laptops to coffee machines and beauty products. In the market to upgrade your headphones? We’ve got you covered. Looking to freshen up those pearly whites? Look no further than our round-up of the best electric toothbrush deals.

While your bookmarks and wishlist items probably feature more air fryers and vacuum cleaners than household essentials, the shopping event is the perfect time to stock up on these kinds of items. Whether you’re looking for pet food or cleaning products, Amazon’s Big Deals Day event provides the perfect opportunity to grab a discount.

As with all sale events, it can be a little overwhelming at times, that’s why the IndyBest team is on hand to help you navigate your way through all of the offers. If you’re running low on toilet roll or know you need to upgrade your kitchen floor mop to something longer-lasting, we’ve found the best household essentials deals.

Follow live: The best Amazon Prime Day deals as they drop

Best Amazon Prime Day household essentials deals

Dettol antibacterial biodegradable surface cleaning disinfectant wipes: Was £10.50, now £7.19, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Disinfect to your heart’s content with these antibacterial wipes from Dettol. Despite being non-bleach and odourless, they still work their magic, aiming to kill 99.9 per cent of bacteria. Suitable for all-purpose cleaning, these can be used to wipe down all parts of your home, from your kitchen to your bathroom surfaces.

Buy now

Glade essential oil diffuser holder and refill: Was £25, now £10, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Get your house smelling sweet and refreshed without breaking the bank, thanks to this Glade essential oil diffuser holder and refill, which is reduced in Amazon’s Prime Day sale. With 60 per cent off, this diffuser brightens the mood in more ways than one, offering a dual blend of Brazilian orange and North African neroli blossom. Easy to control, you can choose between three fragrance intensity levels and six different light settings.

Buy now

Febreze 3volution air freshener plug-in diffuser refill x 6: Was £36, now £17.10, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This 3volution air freshener plug-in diffuser refill from Febreze is reduced to less than half the original price. Ideal for fighting pet and food odours, you can alternate between three different scents, too. Lasting up to 90 days (assuming approximately 12 hours of use each day at a low setting), enjoy a light and fresh scent that refreshes every 45 minutes.

Buy now

Dettol antibacterial washing machine cleaner: Was £27.93, now £14.75, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Ready to remove bacteria limescale, dirt and bad odours? This Dettol antibacterial washing machine cleaner is reduced by 47 per cent. The cleaner promises to offer five-in-one protection as it also replaces grime with a fresh scent. Aiming to kill 99.9 per cent of bacteria, the solution acts as a descaler to improve the function of your washing machine and leave a lasting freshness.

Buy now

Fairy platinum all-in-one dishwasher tablets, 120 tablets: Was £29.99, now £16.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re happy to bulk buy, this pack of 120 tablets could be the household saving you’re looking for. Featuring anti-dull technology and rinse-aid action, it’s more than up to the task of cleaning challenges. Aiming to clean greasy filters, it also protects glass and silver while leaving your dishwasher clean and fresh.

Buy now

Lenor laundry perfume scent booster beads: Was £34.50, now £21.30, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Another deal that will make sure that your home is smelling fresh, this time focusing on laundry itself. Lenor’s laundry perfume scent booster beads are ideal for anyone to add that extra layer of good scent to their freshly washed clothes. Inspired by classic chypre clean notes and invigorating bergamot, you can change the intensity of the smell by choosing how many beads you use per wash.

Buy now

Spontex thick moppets: Was £12.96, now £9.98, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Don’t forget about cloths and sponges when adding cleaning deals to your basket. These thick moppets from Spontex have been reduced by 33 per cent and claim to be highly absorbent, allowing you to mop up spills and wipe down surfaces. Able to be used throughout the home, the sponges are made from natural cellulose and are biodegradable, so eco-conscious customers need not fret either.

Buy now

Andrex ultra care washlets: Was £18, now £12, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

There’s a third to be saved on these Andrex ultra care washlets. Ideal for sensitive skin, each towelet contains aloe vera, they are also certified ‘fine to flush’ so you need not worry about how to dispose of them after use. These are great to stock up on for any upcoming road trips or even next year’s festival season.

Buy now

Zoflora linen fresh: Was £32.70, now £22.49, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Buying these Zoflora linen fresh disinfectant bottles is made that little bit sweeter knowing you’re saving 31 per cent on your purchase. A household favourite, the three-in-one formula aims to kill 99.9 per cent of bacteria and viruses, plus there’s a long-lasting fragrance, while odours are allegedly eliminated.

Buy now

Bold all-in-one pods laundry detergent tablets: Was £34, now £25.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Clean your laundry for a little less with these Bold all-in-one tablets. There’s 24 per cent to be saved on this bumper pack of pods, said to keep your coloured and white clothes fresh, clean and vibrant. There’s even a built-in Lenor fabric softener for an extra boost of softness and a sweet scent. Innovation at its core, Bold’s laundry pods also dissolve completely when in contact with water, so you can keep your washing machine clean and tidy, too.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest home and household discounts, try the links below:

Want to bag even more bargains online? Check out our selection of the daily deals from Amazon