Believe it or not, Amazon Prime Day is almost upon us again. The date for the 48-hour shopping bonanza has been confirmed for 12 and 13 July and we’re now officially counting down to next week. In the meantime, the retailer dropped a whole host of early offers on 21 June, so there’s plenty of deal-hunting to get on with before the big day.

Since starting out in 2015 as a celebration of Amazon’s 20th anniversary, the now annual event has since become one of the biggest flash sales of the year.

The 48-hour bonanza sees prices slashed across tech, gaming, clothing, beauty, alcohol, fitness, TVs and plenty more. It’s also your chance to save on homewares and kitchen appliances – from air fryers and mattresses to cordless vacuums and coffee machines.

Home to brands including Shark, Simba, Ninja, Tower, Eufy, Swan and Nespresso, Prime Day is one of the best times in the year to stock up on pricey items.

With last year’s event being Amazon’s biggest yet, the stakes are even higher for 2022. As such, we’re here to help you prepare your shopping lists and answer all your burning questions ahead of the sale, from the early deals you can shop now to whether you need a Prime membership.

Read more:

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon has confirmed that this year’s Prime Day sale will take place on 12 and 13 July. But, early deals dropped on 21 June, which is the earliest that discounts have ever dropped for the event. In previous years, the early bird offers usually began around 10 days prior to the main event.

More recently, rumours have even been circulating of a second Amazon Prime Day. The event could take place in October, according to leaked memos reported by Business Insider, and while talk of Prime Day No.2 has flown around before it has never actually taken shape – this year, though, it’s all still to play for.

Discounts on Amazon’s own devices will start on 8 July, when you’ll be able to save up to 60 per on select devices, including the Echo dot (3rd and 4th gen), the Echo show 5 (2nd gen), Fire TV cube, Blink cameras, Ring home security and Fire 7 kids pro tablet.

The best early Prime Day deals 2022

Philips essential air fryer: Was £140, now £89.99 , Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

When it comes to healthier, hassle-free meals, air fryers can come in really handy – and right now Amazon has sliced the price of this Philips model by almost 40 per cent. Inside you’ll fit three portions, whether you’re baking, frying, roasting or grilling, and you’ll need barely any oil (if any at all). The Philips air fryer app is also on hand with recipes and meal inspo to get the culinary juices flowing, so you can make the most of your new gadget.

Ecovacs Robot Vacuum OZMO92: Was £349.98, now £239, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This robot vacuum cleaner is currently reduced by 32 per cent, taking over £100 off the original price. It syncs up with Alexa for voice-controlled cleaning, and can be used on both carpets and hard floors. The floor scanning function maps out multi-level areas, and the handy integral mop has a sizeable 240ml water tank. Other key features include a battery life offering 110 minutes run time, optimised brush design and carpet detection ability. The early Amazon Prime Day deal won’t sit around and collect dust, so you’d better be quick to grab this saving.

Ninja kettle KT200UK: Was £99.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re on the lookout for a temperature control kettle, this Ninja number is reduced by 20 per cent, saving you £2. The matte black shade would add on-trend style to any kitchen and there are six pre-set temperature controls for versatile practicality. Other standout features include a removable scale filter, illuminated water window and rapid boil to bring you a hot cuppa in under 50 seconds.

Shark cordless stick vacuum cleaner IZ201UKT: Was £349.99, now £229, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

You’re going to want to Hoover up this early Prime Day deal, offering a massive 35 per cent saving. Queen of clean, Mrs Hinch, loves Shark, and so do we. This cleaning tool was featured in our review of the best cordless vacuum cleaners, and it seriously impressed our tester. It features a flexible wand that bends to make like work of cleaning under sofas and coffee tables, while the LED headlight works to “illuminate hidden dust in every corner”, noted our writer. They “found the vacuum effortlessly sucked up everything in sight, making this one of the best” that they tested.

Flymo easistore 340R electric rotary lawn mower: Was £134.99, now £113.26, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Perfectly timed for summer, this Flymo mower is reduced by 16 per cent right now. With its powerful 1400W motor, you’ll be able to tackle your lawn with ease while the 34cm cutting width and 20-60cm cutting height ensure a neat and tidy finish. Other handy touches include a 35l grass box, a 10m cable for more freedom, and flexible dual-level handles. A similar Flymo model with the same rear roller earned a spot in our round-up of the best lawn mowers; our tester praised the roller for “laying a discernible stripe on our lawn, while the compact design allowed us to cut close to hard borders and also made the mower very easy to move around while cutting.”

Shark air purifier 4 HE400UK: Was £279.99, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With summer well and truly here – despite the weather telling us otherwise – an air purifier can be a great bit of kit to reduce sweaty smells, pollen, shedding pet fur and pollution. This Shark option was named best for the kitchen in our air purifier round-up and now with 36 per cent off it really is quite the steal.

Our tester shared multiple reasons as to why they loved it so much, including the fact that “it removes allergens, mould and bacteria, cleaning the air and circulating it through the room following multi-stage filtration”.

Moolan steam mop: Was £149.99, now £119.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

While we haven’t tested the brand, this steam mop has a five-star rating on Amazon, which really speaks volumes and is currently 20 per cent off.Doing away with harsh chemicals, the gadget should blast through dirt, grease and general muck with hot steam alone.

It’s not just for floors either, coming as it does with an array of accessories for soft furnishings, clothes windows, toilets and more. The actual mop is double sided, making it more absorbent and long-lasting, too. Go full steam ahead and snap this one up while it’s on sale.

Bissell spotclean: Was £149.99, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Are you searching for a new carpet cleaner? You are in luck because Amazon has just reduced the price of this nifty machine. Thanks to its compact design, it’s likely to be easy to manoeuvre around your home, making light work of your cleaning chores. The slightly new model – the Bissell spotclean pro (was £169.99, now £139, Amazon.co.uk) – featured in our review of the best carpet cleaners, with our writer noting that it was “by far the best machine we tested for using on carpeted stairs”. So you can trust the brand’s credentials.

Tower ceraglide 2800W steam iron black and gold: Was £39.99, now £28.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Tower Housewares)

Iron out any creases with this cordless appliance, featuring a steam burst function, 350ml water tank, and ceramic plate. Currently 28 per cent off, the 2800W iron is said to ensure a speedy warm-up and cover thick materials. We featured this exact model in our best steam irons round-up, with our tester praising the “smooth gliding action” and “freedom of movement.”

Icy Air mobile air conditioner: Was £369.89, now £169.89, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

With a 54 per cent saving, equating to £225.49 off, this mobile air conditioner could be a very handy gadget for those summer nights. Although it didn’t feature in our best air conditioner round-up, with this impressive discount it has definitely caught our eye now.

Combining a humidifier, air conditioner and air purifier into one, it’s sure to help out all year round whether in the bedroom, kitchen, bathroom or anywhere around the house, thanks to being on handy wheels.

Tower T17025 vortx compact air fryer: Was £44.99, now £38.75 Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’ve thought about buying an air fryer and are pushed for space, this compact version is currently reduced by a tasty 14 per cent. Key features include dial controls, a 30-minute timer and adjustable temperature settings. It has a 1.5l capacity, needs little or no oil, and comes with fry, grill, roast and bake functions.

We included a larger Tower model in our best air fryers guide, which our reviewer described as being a “doddle to cook meat, veg and fish” in, and “perfect for rustling up a midweek roast.”

Shark Bagless cylinder vacuum cleaner CV100UKT: Was £249.99, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

As Shark discounts go, this 60 per cent saving is seriously impressive. Coming complete with a 5-year guarantee, the vacuum cleaner is designed to handle pet hair and move between carpet and hard floor modes. Standout features include the three suction settings, 360 degree wheels, height adjustable telescopic wand and attachable upholstery, pet and crevice tools.

A similar model was included in our best bagless vacuum cleaners round-up, and our tester praised the “manoeuvrability” before adding, “there’s not a lot we don’t love about this vacuum”.

Philips steam iron series 5000: Was £84.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

There’s a sizeable 29 per cent off this Philips steam iron, which has a powerful 2600 wattage and handy steam boost blast function. You’ll find a scratch resistant soleplate for extra durability as well. Meanwhile the drip stop feature should keep prevent marks, and the vertical steaming option offers added ironing versatility too.

Vax blade 4 pet & car cordless vacuum cleaner CLSV-B4KP: Was £299.99, now £189.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This cordless vacuum cleaner currently has 37 per cent off, saving you over £100. Created with home and car cleaning in mind, the model has a motorised pet tool and flexible powered hose. The handheld vacuum has an interchangeable battery offering up to 45 minutes run time, and it includes a stretch hose attachment too.

Topchef 1100W Multifunctional Food Processor: Was £129.99, now £67.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The price of this 1100W food processor has been cut by almost 50 per cent, and is now an impressive £62 cheaper. There are a whopping 11 attachments included for chopping, blending, mixing and grinding food, while it also works as a juicer as well. You can even knead dough with this multifunctional device, which features a large 3.l mixing bowl and 1.l blender jar, plus, all parts are dishwasher safe too.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day kitchen appliances and cleaning deals?

The deals on Amazon Prime Day are exclusively for those with an Amazon Prime membership, which you can easily sign up for here. It costs £7.99 a month, or £79 for a year, and you’ll not only benefit from Prime Day deals, but you’ll also be able to enjoy free next-day or same-day delivery on items, as well as access to thousands of free e-books, Prime Video and Amazon Music streaming services.

If you don’t want to pay the member fee, you could sign up for a 30-day free trial prior to Prime Day, which will give you access to the sale. You won’t be charged but you will need to fill in your details, and Amazon will automatically charge you when the month is up.

What to expect from Prime Day kitchen appliances and cleaning deals in 2022

Every year, Amazon discounts a wide range of home and kitchen appliances, from cordless vacuums and air fryers to coffee machines, steam mops and mattresses. Last year, we saw 50 per cent discounts on Shark vacuums and up to 60 per cent off Nespresso coffee machines as well as slow cookers, air fryers, robot vacuum cleaners and plenty more all at half price. There was also huge discounts across big-ticket brands including Ninja, Bosch, Morphy Richards, Ring, Karcher and Eufy.

Last year’s best kitchen appliances and cleaning deals in the UK

Some of best offers we saw in 2021 include Shark’s upright vacuum cleaner NZ801UKTSB (£249.99, Amazon.co.uk), which dropped from £379.99 to £183.99. The brand’s steam mop (£148, Amazon.co.uk), was reduced by nearly £100 last year. But currently, it has 18 per cent off in what we can assume is an early deal.

(Amazon)

The online giant also discounted SodaStream’s spirit sparkling water maker machine (£60, Amazon.co.uk) by 50 per cent, dropping to just £49.99. Nespresso’s bestselling vertuo plus coffee machine (£59, Amazon.co.uk) price went from £179.99 to only £99, which was a huge 60 per cent saving.

(Amazon)

Meanwhile, you could also save 51 per cent on an Emma original mattress (£449, Amazon.co.uk) and save as much as 40 per cent on Ninja’s cult-favourite grill and air fryer combo device (£199, Amazon.co.uk).

