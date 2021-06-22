Amazon Prime Day – one of the biggest sale events of the year – is finally here, and with it, has brought some excellent offers on across a huge range of categories.

Whether you’ve been eagerly awaiting the two-day bonanza or are completely new to the shopping event, now’s the time to get your shopping lists in order – one day is already down, but you’ve still got another 24 hours of deals to go.

The online giant is slashing the prices of everything from Amazon devices, Nintendo Switch consoles and Apple products to TVs and home appliances. Luckily, we’ve got all the best offers in those areas, and more.

As for tech, a decent laptop is an essential piece of kit, something we’ve all learnt over the past year (some of us, even the hard way). But, high-end devices don’t come cheap.

Thankfully, Amazon has slashed the price of the leading models, making now the perfect time to snap up a new one at a more pocket-friendly price. For some even better news, we’re doing the hard work for you, scouring the retailer’s website to bring you only the best deals for day two – thank us later.

The best Prime Day laptop deals available now

Microsoft Surface laptop go 12.4in: Was £699, now £579, Amazon.co.uk

Microsoft Surface laptop go 12.4in: Was £699, now £579, Amazon.co.uk (Microsoft)

The Surface laptop go is essentially the MacBook air of the Surface laptop range, and right now you can pick one up with a £120 discount. Thin, light and with an elegant, all-aluminium design, the Surface laptop go runs on Windows 10 and packs impressive specifications for the price: 8GB of memory, a 10th generation Core i5 processor and 128GB of SSD storage.

Razer blade 15 gaming laptop: Was £1,099.98, now £799.99, Amazon.co.uk

Razer blade 15 gaming laptop: Was £1,099.98, now £799.99, Amazon.co.uk (Razer)

Razer’s compact and portable gaming laptop clocks in at just 15.6in, yet somehow manages to cram in the sort of high-end components you’d expect to find in a much larger device. Graphics are powered by the GTX 1660ti and 10th-generation Core i7 processor, enabling this feisty gaming machine to handle all of the latest releases with ease.

Dell G5 15.6in gaming laptop: Was £1,049, now £879, Amazon.co.uk

Dell G5 15.6in gaming laptop: Was £1,049, now £879, Amazon.co.uk (Dell)

The G5 is a powerful laptop designed with gaming and entertainment in mind. Dell’s proprietary load-balancing tech can seamlessly distribute power to where its needed most, shifting focus from the CPU to the GPU during processor-intensive tasks to keep frame-rates high while you play.

Samsung Galaxy book ion 13in: Was £1,249, now £729, Amazon.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy book ion 13in: Was £1,249, now £729, Amazon.co.uk (Amazon)

The austere-looking Galaxy book ion divided opinion when it first launched, but we think it’s one of the most stunning pieces of hardware Samsung has designed. An electric blue strip along the case and a matching blue fingerprint scanner makes this model stand out in a crowd of MacBook air lookalikes. Unique to this device is its expandable storage and memory slots, which give you the option to upgrade the machine later if you feel like a bit of a performance boost. The 1080p display is at the lower end of the scale when it comes to image sharpness, but the QLED panel makes colours pop and allows for deep contrast.

HP Pavilion 15-ec1001na 15.6in gaming laptop: Was £649.99, now £529.99, Amazon.co.uk

This 15.6in gaming laptop from HP has just dropped to its lowest price ever. The HP Pavilion 15-ec1001na walks the line between performance and cost: its specifications can handle all but the most graphically demanding games and the 1080p display offers impeccable clarity.

Microsoft surface laptop 3: Was £999, now £759, Amazon.co.uk

Microsoft surface laptop 3: Was £999, now £759, Amazon.co.uk (Microsoft)

The surface laptop 3 is a delight to work on, boasting a stylish design, premium finish and sharp display. The laptop appears in our round-up of the best high-end laptops you can buy, where our reviewer was suitably impressed by how the surface laptop 3 performs: “Microsoft’s own-brand hardware is extremely good, with great build quality and durability.”

Huawei matebook 14: Was £648.94, now £519.99, Amazon.co.uk

Huawei matebook 14: Was £648.94, now £519.99, Amazon.co.uk (Huawei)

A beautifully designed and powerful Windows laptop, the matebook 14 unashamedly mimics the style of the MacBook air, but it also matches Apple’s star laptop for sheer performance. We featured it in our round-up of the best high-end laptops of 2021, where our reviewer was bowled over by its looks. “The high-resolution display on the matebook 14 looks sensational and has an impressively narrow bezel around it. It’s also light, thin and very fast.”

Asus zenbook 14in UM425: Was £799.99, now £579.99, Amazon.co.uk

Asus zenbook 14in UM425: Was £799.99, now £579.99, Amazon.co.uk (Asus)

This smart 14in Asus zenbook is a thin laptop with a 4K display, a super-fast Ryzen 5 processor and 8GB of memory. The impressive 22-hour battery life means you can use it all day without worrying about recharging, while the 512GB SSD hard drive gives you oodles of storage to play with.

Asus 15.6in Chromebook C523NA: Was £299.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

Asus 15.6in Chromebook C523NA: Was £299.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk (Asus)

A great laptop for students or professionals who are always on the move, the Asus Chromebook C523NA is powered by Google’s own operating system and has a large 1080p touchscreen spacious enough to get some serious work done no matter where you are.

Acer Chromebook 311 C722: Was £199.99, now £159.99, Amazon.co.uk

Acer Chromebook 311 C722: Was £199.99, now £159.99, Amazon.co.uk (Acer)

A compact Chromebook with an enormous battery life, the Chromebook 311 C722 will go 15 hours on a single charge. Its tiny size and spill-proof keyboard makes it ideal for throwing in a backpack, taking on a plane, or just tipping entire cups of coffee on it for fun.

Huawei matebook D 14 laptop: Was £699.99, now £549.99, Amazon.co.uk

Huawei matebook D 14 laptop: Was £699.99, now £549.99, Amazon.co.uk (Huawei)

The matebook D is the more affordable range of Huawei laptops, but they’re certainly no slouches. This 14in model not only looks great, put packs in 16GB of memory and a mid-range Core i5 processor, giving it the kind of performance you’d expect from a laptop costing twice this much.

Samsung Galaxy book S 13.3in: Was £999, now £549, Amazon.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy book S 13.3in: Was £999, now £549, Amazon.co.uk (Samsung)

The stylish Galaxy book S is a versatile and portable laptop with a battery life lasting days and a lot of power hiding under the bonnet. We featured the device in our round-up of the best lightweight laptops, where our reviewer praised its performance: “Despite its size, this laptop is made to last, and with the ability to add a sim card and connect to 4G networks, portability is definitely its major selling point.”

Read more: Amazon Prime Day 2021 – This Samsung Galaxy book S has £450 off

Microsoft surface pro 7: Was £899, now £649, Amazon.co.uk

Microsoft surface pro 7: Was £899, now £649, Amazon.co.uk (Amazon)

The surface pro 7 is the best Windows tablet you can buy. It’s compatible with all of your Windows apps and programs, making it more useful for everyday business than an iPad. When used with the fetching Alcantara-coated keyboard case it becomes a two-in-one laptop versatile enough to replace your desktop computer.

HP Chromebook x360 14c-ca0003na: Was £499.99, now £399.99, Amazon.co.uk

HP Chromebook x360 14c-ca0003na: Was £499.99, now £399.99, Amazon.co.uk (HP)

This 14in Chromebook is powered by Google’s operating system, making it a great choice for web-based and writing work on the go. Its 360-degree hinge design allows you to fold the keyboard all the way around, effectively turning the laptop into a tablet for use when travelling or lounging on the sofa.

Samsung Galaxy book flex: Was £1,349, now £749, Amazon.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy book flex: Was £1,349, now £749, Amazon.co.uk (Samsung)

Samsung is renowned for its industry-leading screens, so it’s no surprise that the Galaxy book flex has an outstanding, bright display with excellent contrast and colour reproduction. Not only is it great for watching movies on, but the Galaxy book flex is compatible with the S-Pen — the stylus Samsung packages with its Galaxy note range of phones — so you can get some work done too.

