Amazon Prime Day 2022 is nearly here, with the highlight of the shopping calendar beingconfirmed for 12 and 13 July, with some early deals popping up already. After a sluggish start to the year, the globe-spanning money-saving event promises record-breaking sales for the retail giant.

Laptop and Chromebook deals are always popular on Amazon Prime Day, and with the rise of hybrid and remote working leaving many of us to upgrade our tech, this year’s sale could see an especially strong interest in the best laptops of 2022. We’re also anticipating discounts across the rest of the technology world, including TVs, laptops, smart watches, phones, gaming and tablets.

Though Prime Day laptop deals can hog the limelight, electronics aren’t all that’s discounted during the sale. Each year we’re up to our knees in discounts on everything from homeware and fashion to the latest kitchen appliances and wine.

If that all sounds rather stressful, don’t fret. This year, our team of IndyBest experts will be on hand to help you filter through muck in search of gold. Whether you’re shopping for a new iPhone or a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds, our finely tuned deal-senses will find and bring the best deals to you. Take a look at our main Amazon Prime Day 2022 guide to stay on top of our coverage. With the sales now just a few days away, Amazon has announced it will be doubling donations to your chosen charity through Amazon Smile for purchases made during the two-day shopping event.

To find out more about what laptop deals to expect on Amazon Prime Day as well as how to find the best early offers, keep on reading.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day is taking place this week on 12 and 13 July this year, though some official Prime Day laptop deals have already started appearing.

This is a return to form for the annual sale, which in recent years has landed in October and June as the pandemic threw a spanner in the works.

However, it’s worth noting that Amazon has never unveiled Prime Day deals this early, meaning we’re in uncharted territory when it comes to pre-event offers. As ever, we’ll be hunting down the top discounts as soon as they land. Keep reading to see the best we’ve found so far.

Is Amazon hosting two Prime Day events this year?

Amazon is rumoured to be planning a second major sales event on the scale of Prime Day later this year. According to leaked internal messages seen by Business Insider, the retail giant is reportedly inviting third-party sellers to submit deals for a “Prime Fall Deal Event”. If the second sale goes ahead, it would be the first time Amazon has hosted two Prime Day style events in a single year. Invited sellers suggest that the follow-up Prime Day appears to be scheduled for October.

The best early Prime Day deals 2022

Asus vivobook OLED 15 M513UA: Was £699.99, now £479.99, Amazon.co.uk

Screen size: 15.6in

15.6in Operating system: Windows 11

Windows 11 Storage capacity: 512GB

512GB Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Memory (RAM): 8GB

There’s £220 off the 15in Asus vivobook OLED in the Amazon Prime Day early sales. For those in the dark, OLED screens are a class above typical LCD displays and are unmatched when it comes to colour vibrancy and contrast, making them ideal for watching entertainment on the go. And at £479.99 this is one of the cheapest OLED laptops we’ve ever come across. The Vivobook isn’t a slouch in other departments either: with an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, this Windows 11 laptop comes highly recommended.

HP Spectre X360: Was £1,199.99, now £1,079, Amazon.co.uk

Screen size: 13.5in

13.5in Operating system: Windows 11

Windows 11 Storage capacity: 512GB SSD

512GB SSD Processor: Intel Core i7 1165G7

Intel Core i7 1165G7 Memory (RAM): 8GB

Named “best for business” in our round-up of the best laptops, there’s a 10 per cent saving to be had on this HP laptop. It’s a small discount, but as we’re still in early Prime Day deal territory, it’s worthy of a mention. Our reviewer praised its looks for not being another MacBook copycat and said that it is a “high-performance machine with a display that can be folded back in on itself to transform into a tablet”. They went on to say that “every inch of this device feels premium”, from the high-definition display to the fingerprint sensor, and the physical cut-off switch for the webcam.

Asus vivobook 14: Was £749.99, now £499.99, Amazon.co.uk

Screen size: 14in

14in Operating system: Windows 11

Windows 11 Storage capacity: 512GB

512GB Processor: Intel Core i7

Intel Core i7 Memory (RAM): 8GB

There’s also an enormous £250 off this high-performance Windows laptop in the early Prime Day deals. The vivobook 14 has a large 14in full HD display, is powered by a zippy Intel Core i7 processor and packs a generous 512GBs of fast, solid-state storage. There’s a USB-C port, three USB-A ports, HDMI and even a handy microSD card slot for easily transferring photos and videos from your smartphone and camera.

Asus Chromebook CX1100: Was £229.99, now £129.99, Amazon.co.uk

Screen size: 11.6in

11.6in Operating system: Chrome OS

Chrome OS Storage capacity: 64GB

64GB Processor: Intel Celeron

Intel Celeron Memory (RAM): 4GB

This is a great deal on an already affordable Chromebook. The portable CX1100 is a 11.6in laptop that’s ideal for business travellers and hybrid workers who want to take their work with them while on the move . Because it runs on Google’s own mobile-friendly operating system, it’s energy efficient, has an all-day battery life and recharges quickly.

Asus zenbook 14 UX425EA: Was £699.99, now £549.25, Amazon.co.uk

Screen size: 14in

14in Operating system: Windows 11

Windows 11 Storage capacity: 512GB

512GB Processor: Intel Core i5 1135G7

Intel Core i5 1135G7 Memory (RAM): 8GB

The smart 14in Asus zenbook 14 is a thin and lightweight laptop with a sharp 4K display, a super-fast Intel Core i5 processor and a generous 8GB of memory. The impressive 22-hour battery life means you can use it for an entire work day without worrying about running out of juice, while the 512GB SSD hard drive gives you plenty of storage to play with.

Asus TUF gaming laptop FA506IC: Was £799.99, now £649, Amazon.co.uk

Screen size: 15.6in

15.6in Operating system: Windows 11

Windows 11 Storage capacity: 512GB

512GB Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 / GeForce RTX 3050

AMD Ryzen 5 / GeForce RTX 3050 Memory (RAM): 8GB

There’s £150 off this fantastic Asus TUF gaming laptop in the early Prime Day sale. This particular configuration sports an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD storage – which is plenty of grunt to tackle every modern game you could care to throw at it. If you want even more power, two other Asus TUF laptops are also on sale. The first has double the memory and the more advanced 3050Ti graphics card (£998.99, Amazon.co.uk), and the second has all that plus a sharper 1440p screen (Was £1,199.99, now £898.99, Amazon.co.uk).

Acer Chromebook 311: Was £229.99, now £169, Amazon.co.uk

Screen size: 11.6in

11.6in Operating system: Chrome OS

Chrome OS Storage capacity: 64GB

64GB Processor: MediaTek MT8183

MediaTek MT8183 Memory (RAM): 4GB

A great cheap laptop for students or professionals who are always on the move, this tiny Acer Chromebook has the footprint of a sheet of A4 paper, weighs just over 1kg and is powered by Google’s own operating system, meaning it’s reliable and starts up quickly. The all-day battery life means you can work with confidence.

Huawei Matebook D15: Was £749.99, now £418.49, Amazon.co.uk

Screen size: 15.6in

15.6in Operating system: Windows 11

Windows 11 Storage capacity: 512GB

512GB Processor: Intel Core i5

Intel Core i5 Memory (RAM): 8GB

This deal sees a 27 per cent saving on the Matebook D15 from Huawei. This is a laptop with a 15.6in display and an Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM and storage doubled from the base model to 512GB. The laptop runs Windows 11 and features a high-resolution 1080p Full HD webcam, a fingerprint reader on the power button, and an included 65W USB-C charger that is claimed to add two hours of office use with a 15-minute charge.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day laptop deals?

You need an Amazon Prime membership – or be on a free trial – to take part in all the Amazon Prime Day fun. Amazon Prime costs £7.99 a month (or £79 annually), and unlocks benefits like free delivery and access to Amazon Prime Video and Music. To sign up, head over to the Amazon Prime page and enter your details.

Of course, if you don’t want to spend £7.99 per month just to access a bunch of Amazon Prime Day deals, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial and cancel it as soon as the sale ends. Nobody’s gonna know. How would they know? Nobody’s gonna know.

What to expect from Amazon Prime Day laptop deals in 2022

Prime Day is an opportunity for laptop manufacturers and retailers to sell off any surplus stock of their less-than-cutting-edge models. Similar to how we typically see the best discounts being applied to last year’s TVs, tablets and phones, Amazon Prime Day tends to see some big percentages knocked off 2021 laptops.

That’s not to say that you won’t also see good deals on newly launched machines. Last year we saw offers on the newest MacBook air and Microsoft’s surface go laptop, as well as a generous discount on the high-performance Dell G5 5500 gaming laptop (£849, Amazon.co.uk) which at the time had barely left the assembly line.

Another brand to look out for this year is Asus. The Taiwanese laptop and Chromebook maker just treated itself to a rebrand, and has begun producing ZenBook laptops sporting a new (and unofficially Star Trek inspired) logo. We’re speculating here, but this might be an indication that previous models in the ZenBook range will be discounted as Asus phases out the old branding.

Last year’s best laptop deals in the UK

To get some idea of the kind of laptop deals we can expect to see during Amazon Prime Day 2022, we can look back at the best laptops deals we saw last year.

The 2021 sale saw the price of the Microsoft Surface laptop go (£502.17, Amazon.co.uk) drop by an impressive 20 per cent, from £799 to a more reasonable £640.

Last year, Huawei cut the price of the 2020 version of its slim and stylish matebook 13 from £789.99 to £579.99. The laptop is now sold out across the board, but we’re anticipating similar deals on the Huawei laptop that supplanted it in late 2021, the much-improved matebook 14S.

The Chinese electronics giant apparently can’t contain its excitement for Amazon Prime Day, and is already discounting the matebook 14s by £40 at its official store (£899.99, Huawei.com).

There was £150 off the HP envy x360 at last year’s Amazon Prime Day sale. This articulated laptop appears in our list of the best laptops of 2022, and can fold back on itself to become a tablet, or prop itself up like a desktop calendar for presentations and entertainment.

The exact model that appeared in last year’s sale is no longer available to buy, but you can find an updated version of the HP envy x360 (£1,199, Ao.com) with a better processor, more RAM and Intel Evo certification.

Chromebooks didn’t miss out on the Prime Day action either. Asus cut the price of its popular C523NA Chromebook by £100 to £199.99. The affordable Chrome-powered laptop is still a recommended buy (£204.96, Amazon.co.uk).

How to get the best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals

To stay in the loop about all of the best laptop deals on Prime Day, bookmark this page and check back in with us as the big day approaches. We’ll be regularly updating all of our Prime Day 2022 guides with the latest deals and insights into everything from Apple Watches and earbuds to air fryers and robot vacuum cleaners.

Our team of IndyBest shopping experts will also be running a liveblog during the event, to bring you live reports on lightning deals and hot ticket items before they sell out.

If you’ve got your eye on a laptop already and you’re waiting for a potential Amazon Prime Day price drop, we recommend adding it to your wishlist on Amazon now to monitor how its price fluctuates in the weeks running up to the sale.

Be sure to check different configuations too. As stock levels can be all over the place during the sale, Amazon doesn’t always discount laptops in an intuitive way. A laptop with more RAM or a larger SSD can sometimes be cheaper than the lower-spec model.

Finally, head over to our list of the best laptops of 2022 to get to grips with the devices you should be looking out for on the day. A big discount on any one of these devices would be a valuable find, and you’ll be certain to come away with a laptop you’ll love.

