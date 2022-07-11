Amazon Prime Day 2022 is officially here. And now the highlight of the shopping calendar has finally arrived, the mammoth sales event has brought with it thousands of offers on a huge range of products.

Laptop and Chromebook deals are always popular on Amazon Prime Day, and with the rise of WFH, this year’s discounts are particularly juicy. But we’re also keeping track of the offers across the rest of the technology world, including TVs, Amazon devices, Apple products and home gadgets.

Though Prime Day tech deals can hog the limelight, electronics aren’t all that’s discounted during the sale. We’re up to our ankles in deals on everything from alcohol and mattresses to fitness equipment and more.

If that all sounds rather stressful, don’t fret. Our team of IndyBest experts are on hand to help you filter through muck in search of gold. Keep reading below for our top picks on the standout laptop offers this Amazon Prime Day, or take a look at our main Prime Day 2022 guide for the best deals across every sector.

The best Prime Day laptop deals 2022

Samsung Galaxy book intel core i7 laptop: Was £1,099, now £599, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Screen size: 15.6in

15.6in Operating system: Windows 10

Windows 10 Storage capacity: 512GB

512GB Processor: Intel Core i7

Intel Core i7 Memory (RAM): 16GB

Samsung recently launched a successor to the fast and slimline Galaxy book range of laptops (called Galaxy book 2, unsurprisingly), but last year’s model is still an excellent device powered by 2021’s top-flight Intel Core i7 CPU and a hefty wodge of 16GB of RAM. That means you get the performance of a £1,000+ laptop in a smartly designed package costing £599. This is a fantastic deal on an all-round Windows 11 device that can tackle modern gaming and processor-intensive tasks.

Buy now

Asus vivobook 15 laptop: Was £599.99, now £449.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Screen size: 15.6in

15.6in Operating system: Windows 10 pro

Windows 10 pro Storage capacity: 512GB + 1TB

512GB + 1TB Processor: Intel Core i7

Intel Core i7 Memory (RAM): 16GB

Asus makes superb mid-range laptops and this 15in vivobook is no exception. It’s a smart looking machine with a full HD screen that’s perfect for everyday professional tasks, and packs an Intel Core i5 processor with 16GB of RAM along with a 512GB SSD, giving users plenty of room for documents and applications and enough memory to handle everyday use. At 25 per cent off and a saving of £150 in total, it’s exceptionally good value for money if you’re looking for a reliable workhorse.

Buy now

Huawei matebook D14 laptop: Was £879.99, now £579.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Screen size: 14in

14in Operating system: Windows 11 home

Windows 11 home Storage capacity: 512GB

512GB Processor: Intel Core i7

Intel Core i7 Memory (RAM): 16GB

Huawei is fast becoming one of the big laptop manufacturers to beat, with its large range of matebooks and the D14 is no exception to that. With an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor in a space grey chassis, the D14 is a sleek offering at a fair price with this 34 per cent discount. According to Huawei’s website, the D14 is also capable of up to 10-and-a-half-hours of video playback and an anti-glare display in full HD, which would make it a suitable companion for streaming on the go.

Buy now

Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop: Was £2,799.99, now £1,799, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Screen size: 14in

14in Operating system: Windows 11 home

Windows 11 home Storage capacity: 1TB

1TB Processor: AMD️ Ryzen™ 9 6900HX

AMD️ Ryzen™ 9 6900HX Memory (RAM): 16GB

If you’re looking for a gaming laptop that can comfortably run some of the latest games, then the Razer Blade 14 is an excellent option. And right now it has a hefty discount of 36 per cent. While we haven’t reviewed this exact model, the Razer blade 15 was our top pick for best gaming laptop. We praised the newer version for its impressive graphics and performance both with PC games and on work meetings, and while this model is ever so slightly older, it still comes with an RTX 3080 under the hood and an AMD Ryzen 9, meaning that it should still pack plenty of power for gaming on the go. The 14in 1440p display with 165hz also means that gameplay should look and feel smooth as well.

Buy now

HP Chromebook 14a-nd0001sa: Was £249.99, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Screen size: 14in

14in Operating system: Chrome OS

Chrome OS Storage capacity: 64GB

64GB Processor: AMD 3015Ce

AMD 3015Ce Memory (RAM): 4GB

If you need a laptop simply to browse the web, run online apps or watch videos, then a good Chromebook is an elegant solution. As you may have already gathered, these laptops run ChromeOS – an operating system designed by Google that uses the Chrome web browser as its interface, this means you get the best of the browser built in, cloud storage and multiple levels of security – which ultimately helps to keep costs down. That’s especially the case with this offering from HP which features 4GB of RAM and usually comes in at the low cost of £249.99. Now, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Day, you can save 40 per cent on this particular model – setting you back just £149.99. It’s fully integrated with your Chrome browser and can also run apps from the Google Play store. So, if you’re in the market for a new laptop that won’t break the bank, then look no further.

Buy now

HP Spectre X360 laptop: Was £1,199.99, now £1,079, Amazon.co.uk

(HP)

Screen size: 13.5in

13.5in Operating system: Windows 11

Windows 11 Storage capacity: 512GB SSD

512GB SSD Processor: Intel Core i7 1165G7

Intel Core i7 1165G7 Memory (RAM): 8GB

Named “best for business” in our round-up of the best laptops, there’s a 10 per cent saving to be had on this HP laptop. It’s a small discount, but as we’re still in early Prime Day deal territory, it’s worthy of a mention. Our reviewer praised its looks for not being another MacBook copycat and said that it is a “high-performance machine with a display that can be folded back in on itself to transform into a tablet”. They went on to say that “every inch of this device feels premium”, from the high-definition display to the fingerprint sensor, and the physical cut-off switch for the webcam.

Buy now

Asus vivobook 14 laptop: Was £749.99, now £499.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Asus)

Screen size: 14in

14in Operating system: Windows 11

Windows 11 Storage capacity: 512GB

512GB Processor: Intel Core i7

Intel Core i7 Memory (RAM): 8GB

There’s also an enormous £250 off this high-performance Windows laptop in the early Prime Day deals. The vivobook 14 has a large 14in full HD display, is powered by a zippy Intel Core i7 processor and packs a generous 512GBs of fast, solid-state storage. There’s a USB-C port, three USB-A ports, HDMI and even a handy microSD card slot for easily transferring photos and videos from your smartphone and camera.

Buy now

Asus Chromebook CX1100: Was £229.99, now £129.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Asus)

Screen size: 11.6in

11.6in Operating system: Chrome OS

Chrome OS Storage capacity: 64GB

64GB Processor: Intel Celeron

Intel Celeron Memory (RAM): 4GB

This is a great deal on an already affordable Chromebook. The portable CX1100 is a 11.6in laptop that’s ideal for business travellers and hybrid workers who want to take their work with them while on the move. Because it runs on Google’s own mobile-friendly operating system, it’s energy efficient, has an all-day battery life and recharges quickly.

Buy now

Asus zenbook 14 UX425EA: Was £699.99, now £549.25, Amazon.co.uk

(Asus)

Screen size: 14in

14in Operating system: Windows 11

Windows 11 Storage capacity: 512GB

512GB Processor: Intel Core i5 1135G7

Intel Core i5 1135G7 Memory (RAM): 8GB

The smart 14in Asus zenbook 14 is a thin and lightweight laptop with a sharp 4K display, a super-fast Intel Core i5 processor and a generous 8GB of memory. The impressive 22-hour battery life means you can use it for an entire work day without worrying about running out of juice, while the 512GB SSD hard drive gives you plenty of storage to play with.

Buy now

Asus TUF gaming laptop FA506IC: Was £799.99, now £649, Amazon.co.uk

(Asus)

Screen size: 15.6in

15.6in Operating system: Windows 11

Windows 11 Storage capacity: 512GB

512GB Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 / GeForce RTX 3050

AMD Ryzen 5 / GeForce RTX 3050 Memory (RAM): 8GB

There’s £150 off this fantastic Asus TUF gaming laptop in the early Prime Day sale. This particular configuration sports an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD storage – which is plenty of grunt to tackle every modern game you could care to throw at it. If you want even more power, two other Asus TUF laptops are also on sale. The first has double the memory and the more advanced 3050Ti graphics card (£998.99, Amazon.co.uk), and the second has all that plus a sharper 1440p screen (Was £1,199.99, now £898.99, Amazon.co.uk).

Buy now

Acer Chromebook 311: Was £229.99, now £169, Amazon.co.uk

(Acer)

Screen size: 11.6in

11.6in Operating system: Chrome OS

Chrome OS Storage capacity: 64GB

64GB Processor: MediaTek MT8183

MediaTek MT8183 Memory (RAM): 4GB

A great cheap laptop for students or professionals who are always on the move, this tiny Acer Chromebook has the footprint of a sheet of A4 paper, weighs just over 1kg and is powered by Google’s own operating system, meaning it’s reliable and starts up quickly. The all-day battery life means you can work with confidence.

Buy now

Huawei matebook D15 laptop: Was £749.99, now £418.49, Amazon.co.uk

(Huawei)

Screen size: 15.6in

15.6in Operating system: Windows 11

Windows 11 Storage capacity: 512GB

512GB Processor: Intel Core i5

Intel Core i5 Memory (RAM): 8GB

This deal sees a 27 per cent saving on the Matebook D15 from Huawei. This is a laptop with a 15.6in display and an Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM and storage doubled from the base model to 512GB. The laptop runs Windows 11 and features a high-resolution 1080p Full HD webcam, a fingerprint reader on the power button, and an included 65W USB-C charger that is claimed to add two hours of office use with a 15-minute charge.

Buy now

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day laptop deals?

You need an Amazon Prime membership – or be on a free trial – to take part in all the Amazon Prime Day fun. Amazon Prime costs £7.99 a month (or £79 annually), and unlocks benefits like free delivery and access to Amazon Prime Video and Music. To sign up, head over to the Amazon Prime page and enter your details.

Of course, if you don’t want to spend £7.99 per month just to access a bunch of Amazon Prime Day deals, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial and cancel it as soon as the sale ends. Nobody’s gonna know. How would they know? Nobody’s gonna know.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day is taking place from 00:01 Tuesday 12 July to 23:59 Wednesday 13 July this year.

This is a return to form for the annual sale, which in recent years has landed in October and June as the pandemic threw a spanner in the works.

However, it’s worth noting that Amazon has never unveiled Prime Day deals this early – they started dropping from 21 June – meaning we’ve been in uncharted territory when it comes to pre-event offers. As ever, we’ll be hunting down the top discounts as soon as they land. Keep reading to see the best we’ve found so far.

Is Amazon hosting two Prime Day events this year?

Amazon is rumoured to be planning a second major sales event on the scale of Prime Day later this year. According to leaked internal messages seen by Business Insider, the retail giant is reportedly inviting third-party sellers to submit deals for a “Prime Fall Deal Event”. If the second sale goes ahead, it would be the first time Amazon has hosted two Prime Day style events in a single year. Invited sellers suggest that the follow-up Prime Day appears to be scheduled for October.

How to get the best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals

To stay in the loop about all of the best laptop deals on Prime Day, bookmark this page and check back in with us during the event. We’ll be regularly updating all of our Prime Day 2022 guides with the latest deals and insights into everything from Apple Watches and earbuds to air fryers and robot vacuum cleaners.

Our team of IndyBest shopping experts is also running a liveblog during the event, to bring you live reports on lightning deals and hot ticket items before they sell out.

Be sure to check different configurations too. As stock levels can be all over the place during the sale, Amazon doesn’t always discount laptops in an intuitive way. A laptop with more RAM or a larger SSD can sometimes be cheaper than the lower-spec model.

Finally, head over to our list of the best laptops of 2022 to get to grips with the devices you should be looking out for. A big discount on any one of these devices would be a valuable find, and you’ll be certain to come away with a laptop you’ll love.

