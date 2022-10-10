Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amazon Prime Day is one of the highlights of the shopping calendar, and now it’s sister event, the Prime Early Access Sale, is officially here. And it’s set to be just as impressive.

The 48-hour event will see thousands of offers on a huge range of products including TVs, Amazon devices, Apple products and home gadgets. But, with the rise of WFH, it’s the discounts on laptops and Chromebooks that are particularly juicy.

Though Prime Day tech deals can hog the limelight, electronics aren’t all that’s discounted during the sale. We’re up to our ankles in deals on everything from alcohol and air fryers to fitness equipment and more.

If that all sounds rather stressful, don’t fret. Our team of IndyBest experts are on hand to help you filter through muck in search of gold.

Keep reading for our top picks on the standout laptop deals this Amazon Prime Day, or take a look at our main Amazon Prime Day 2022 guide for the best deals across every sector.

The best Prime Early Access Sale laptop deals

Huawei matebook 14 (2021): Was £999.99, now £599.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Huawei)

There’s a huge 40 per cent off the Huawei matebook 14 in the Prime Day sale. It’s a sleek Windows laptop with oodles of power and a stylish design, with more than a passing resemblance to the MacBook air. This is a great device for anyone who needs to take their work with them wherever they go, and because it runs on the powerful AMD Ryzen 7 processor, it can be used for low-end gaming and streaming entertainment too.

Acer Swift 3, 14in: Was £649.99, now £479.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Acer)

The Acer swift 3 features in our round-up of the best laptops for students, where our tester describes it as “packing in all of the features you might need in a Windows 11 laptop. The AMD Ryzen 5 and 8GB of memory keeps performance fast, even while you’re juggling 100 open Chrome tabs. Weighing just 1.2kg and measuring 16mm thin, it’s straightforward to pop in to and out of a bag when you’re working on the go.” There’s £170 off at Amazon right now.

Lenovo ideapad 3i, 15in: Was £429.99, now £299.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Lenovo)

Lenovo makes some truly excellent entry-level devices, and this is a great deal on an already cheap Windows laptop. The Lenovo ideapad 3i runs on an Intel Core i3 processor – the best budget CPU you’ll find in a PC – and comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, so it’s speedy, responsive, and starts up quickly. That’s plenty of performance for everyday productivity tasks, and enough for a bit of Minecraft or Football Manager on the side during your downtime.

Microsoft Surface pro 7+, 12.3in, 2-in-1 tablet: Was £855.59, now £549, Amazon.co.uk

(Microsoft)

Though it was succeeded earlier this year by the Surface pro 8, the 2021 version of Microsoft’s best-in-class hybrid laptop still comes highly recommended, especially at this price. A touchscreen tablet running the full-featured version of Windows, the Surface pro 7+ is a genuinely portable workstation. With the addition of the optional keyboard cover case, it transforms into an excellent all-round laptop.

Dell G15 15.6in gaming laptop: Was £1,402.18, now £949, Amazon.co.uk

(Dell)

The Dell G15 is one of our favourite gaming laptops at IndyBest, and strikes a fine balance between affordability and performance. The Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory and the GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card are enough to power you through any new release, while Dell’s expertise in designing high-performance laptops means it stays quiet and cool when it’s not running games. With £450 off the newest model, it has never been cheaper.

Huawei matebook D16: Was £999.99, now £899.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

There’s £100 off the newest 16in laptop from Huawei in the Prime Day Early Access Sale. Packing the latest 12th-generation Core i7 processor, a generous 16GB of memory and 512GB of storage, it’s a super-fast and performance-focused portable that can handle high workloads and even some light gaming.

Microsoft Surface laptop studio: Was £2,479, now £1,989, Amazon.co.uk

(Microsoft)

The Surface laptop studio is a monster of a Windows laptop. With an articulated design that enables you to pull the touchscreen towards you, like a graphics tablet, it’s a creativity-focused portable with tonnes of processing power.

As we wrote in our Surface laptop studio review, it has “enough memory to juggle enormous media files without breaking a sweat, and a stunning 120Hz display that feels more fluid and responsive than most other screens we’ve tested”. A specialist machine for stylus-wielding creative professionals who want to stand out from the MacBook crowd, the Surface laptop studio has almost £500 off in the sale.

HP laptop 14s-fq1000na, 14in: Was £479.99, now £379.99, Amazon.co.uk

(HP)

This compact and lightweight Windows laptop from trusted brand HP is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 mobile processor with 8GB of RAM, making it a great choice for web browsing, video conferencing, juggling spreadsheets and slogging through emails. The dual front facing speakers make Zoom calls that bit more bearable, while length battery life means you’re less likely to run out of juice mid-call.

Lenovo yoga 7, 15.6in: Was £781.17, now £699.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Lenovo)

The slim version of the Lenovo yoga 7 is sitting pretty in our list of the best laptops of 2022, but the 15.6in version isn’t pulling any punches either. The screen on this two-in-one hybrid can be folded 360-degrees, transforming it from a business laptop in the streets to an entertainment laptop in the sheets. That is to say, it’s convenient for watching Netflix shows in bed on a lazy morning.

HP victus 16.1in gaming laptop: Was £899.99, now £749.99, Amazon.co.uk

(HP)

Looking for a gaming laptop that won’t break the bank, but will still run everything from Fortnite to Call of Duty without breaking a sweat? The 16in HP victus is a superb choice, and right now it has £150 off in the Prime Day Early Access Sale. Under the bonnet is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 16GB of memory and a Ryzen 5 processor, meaning it’s powerful enough to play every new game available today, and that it won’t become obsolete for years yet.

HP Chromebook 14a-ca0002sa: Was £359.99, £299.99, Amazon.co.uk

(HP)

Do you spend most of your time on your laptop using the web browser for things like word processing, emailing and entertainment? Then a Chromebook might be all you need in a laptop. Designed around Google’s lightweight and streamlined ChromeOS operating system, this 14in HP Chromebook starts up instantly, stays updated in the background and is super secure. It features a bright, full HD screen, and at £299.99 in the Prime Day Early Access Sale it’s one of the best value Chromebooks you can buy right now.

When will Prime Day laptop deals begin?

After much speculation, dates for the second Prime sale of the year have been announced, with the 48-hour event taking place on Tuesday 11 October and Wednesday 12 October.

It has quickly become one of the biggest online shopping events in the calendar and 2022 marks the first time that the retailer has hosted the event twice in one year. The event usually sees price cuts on products across Amazon’s TV, laptop, gaming, homeware and fitness departments.

All areas of technology see big discounts during Prime Day, but laptops is one of the most substantial areas where shoppers can expect to find the best deals. Trustworthy brands such as Asus, Huawei, Microsoft and Razer all tend to see dramatic drops in price, meaning it could be the sales event for you.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day laptop deals?

Deals on Prime Day are exclusively for those with an Amazon Prime membership. It costs £8.99 a month or £95 for a year. Signing up couldn’t be easier, all you need to do is go to the Amazon Prime landing page and enter your details.

If you don’t want to pay the monthly fee, you can get a 30-day free trial, which will also gain you access to the sale, but we’d recommend doing this once the event is set to start. While you won’t be charged, you will need to input your card details when signing up, as Amazon automatically converts you to a paid membership after 30 days.

How to get the best deals

When it comes to laptops, different brands and models can range from £100 to £2,000 so it’s important to distinguish what you’ll actually be hoping to use the laptop for. Chromebooks and other budget devices might be good for browsing the web and writing documents but if you’re hoping to play the latest PC games, you will want to have a good look at the specs to make sure it’s up to snuff (don’t worry, we can help with that).

If you see a particular model at a significant discount, it’s always worth checking that a newer model is available, or if the model in question is likely to be discontinued. It also pays to check on the manufacturer’s website to see if the laptop has already seen a similar discount so you can make the most of your savings.

We’ll be regularly updating all of our Prime Day 2022 guides with the latest deals and insights into everything from Apple Watches and earbuds to air fryers and robot vacuum cleaners.

Be sure to check different configurations too. As stock levels can be all over the place during the sale, Amazon doesn’t always discount laptops in an intuitive way. A laptop with more RAM or a larger SSD can sometimes be cheaper than the lower-spec model.

Finally, head over to our list of the best laptops of 2022 to get to grips with the devices you should be looking out for. A big discount on any one of these devices would be a valuable find, and you’ll be certain to come away with a laptop you’ll love.

