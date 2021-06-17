Amazon Prime Day 2021 - live: Dates and best early deals on Apple and more
With just days to go until the huge shopping event, we’ve got all the latest details on offers, tips and more
Amazon Prime Day 2021 is very nearly here, with just four days to go until you can bag a bargain on everything from tech, laptops and gaming to fashion, toys and alcohol.
While 2020’s event took place in October, later than scheduled owing to the pandemic, this year the shopping bonanza will run from Monday 21 June to Tuesday 22 June, which is a month earlier than its traditional July slot. So, it’s time to get your shopping lists ready.
For the uninitiated – but seriously, where have you been? – Prime Day is a two-day online sales event hosted by Amazon, where you will find hugely competitive deals on a range of big-ticket items from sought-after labels including the online retailer’s own-brand products, Dyson, Shark, Sony and even Apple.
While many of the best offers are expected to be released over the course of the event, in true Amazon fashion it has already started dropping some early deals that you can take advantage of right now, including discounts on Kindles, TVs, wireless earbuds and video doorbells. Other retailers are starting to get in on the sale action, as Currys has now dropped its own sale in the lead up to Amazon Prime Day.
To help you stay in the know, follow our live coverage here, where you’ll find everything from top tips on how to secure the best deals to advice on how to prepare and everything to expect, including the best early offers to snap up while you can. Happy shopping!
Amazon Prime Day offers
Good morning deal-hunters and welcome to IndyBest’s Amazon Prime Day 2021 live blog.
Following weeks of speculation, Amazon recently announced that its two-day shopping bonanza is kicking off on Monday 21 June. So, ahead of the big day, we’re here to help you get prepared – sharing all the latest shopping tips and information as it happens.
And that's a wrap. While Prime Day is still five days away, we're already starting to see a host of early deals that are worth snapping up so make sure to check back tomorrow as we'll be bringing you all the latest details.
What the IndyBest team will be buying on Amazon Prime Day 2021
Prime Day is a veritable treasure trove of offers you won’t want to miss. But with thousands of discounts up for grabs across the two-day shopping event, how do you know which ones are worth your time?
To help you prepare for the big day, our IndyBest editors have shared the products they’re hoping to snap up, from Amazon’s Echo buds (was £119.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk) to Bollinger champagne (was £43, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk) and the Tefal actifry genius+ air fryer (was £199, now £80.60, Amazon.co.uk).
The best deals to expect on Echo speakers, Kindles and Fire tablets
Amazon’s own range of devices enjoy some of the very best discounts on Prime Day each year and we expect 2021 will be no different.
Last year, there were huge savings across some of our favourite and most highly recommended tech, including Echo speakers, Ring doorbells and Kindle ereaders.
Save £30 on the Fitbit charge 4
Whether you’re a workout fanatic or just starting your fitness journey, a tracker can be really beneficial but they’re not the most affordable gadgets to buy. Luckily, Amazon is here to help with an early discount on the Fitbit charge 4 (was £129.99, now £99, Amazon.co.uk).
The device has built-in GPS and contactless payment, as well as a battery that can last an impressive seven days. It can also track your time in light, deep and REM sleep and gives you a nightly “sleep score” in the Fitbit app, so you can better understand your sleep quality and work toward better rest.
An earlier model, the Fitbit charge 3 (£81.41, Amazon.co.uk), featured in our round-up of the best fitness trackers, with our reviewer praising it for “giving information during workouts to help understand them better”.
How to get the best Prime Day deals
This year, Prime Day is expected to deliver more than 2 million discounts across tech, fashion, home and toys during the two-day event, so it might be difficult to find the best deals. Luckily, we’ve got you covered.
As well as keeping up to date with our comprehensive guides, it’s important to be prepared by adding the items you’d like to snap up to your wish list so that, when the time comes, you can sit down for a cup of tea as you checkout with everything already in your basket.
It’s also worth making sure you’re actually getting a good deal, as many savings can often seem too good to be true. To find out if a product is truly on sale, you can use sites such as CamelCamelCamel or Price Spy, which show the price history of any item sold on Amazon.
We’d also recommend you download the Amazon app. This is an easy place to track Lightning Deals, which are only active for a few hours at a time. You can also set up alerts so that you’re pinged when a discount goes live.
Nintendo Switch deals to expect on Amazon Prime Day 2021
While some diehard gamers will be pondering a PS5 restock on Prime Day, others will be on the hunt for an impressive deal on last year’s hottest console – the Nintendo Switch.
Due to supply shortages in 2020, securing the best deal on one of the consoles was intense. But, thanks to the steadier supply of devices this year, we predict it’ll be much less chaotic, so you’re in luck if you’re looking to get your hands on one.
Best early Prime Day phone deals: Save big on the Samsung Galaxy
If you’re in the market for a mobile phone that can do so much more than make calls and send texts, consider the Samsung Galaxy A51 (was £329, now £236, Amazon.co.uk), which currently has 28 per cent off.
Designed with a full HD+ widescreen display, this model has an on-screen fingerprint sensor and facial recognition, so you can be safe in the knowledge that only you can get into your phone. It also has an impressive four back cameras, including a 48MP main camera, ultra-wide lens, macro and depth camera.
A newer version of the Samsung Galaxy, the S21 ultra (was £1,149, now £999.99, Amazon.co.uk) is also discounted right now. The model featured in our round-up of the best phones in 2021, with our reviewer calling it “a powerhouse that won’t disappoint”.
For more early tech deals, read our guide here.
Early Apple deals to shop right now – AirPods, iPads and more
It’s extremely rare for Apple products to be discounted but, when it comes to Amazon Prime Day, they’re among the hottest tickets every year with savings to be had on everything from MacBooks and Apple Watches to iPads.
While the exact deals are kept under wraps until Prime Day begins, you don’t have to wait until Monday 21 June to grab a bargain because there are already plenty of early Apple deals available, including 24 per cent off the AirPods pro (was £249, now £189, Amazon.co.uk).
The brand’s premium in-ear wireless buds featured in our round-up of the best wireless earbuds. Our reviewer rated them highly, saying they “offer some of the best noise-cancelling in any in-ear headphones”.
Best Amazon Prime Day TV deals to expect
In true Amazon fashion, the retailer has already started offering its customers early discounts ahead of Prime Day, with some of the best savings to be found on TVs.
From this Panasonic TX-55HX600BZ 55in (was £699, now £479, Amazon.co.uk) to the LG 43UN71006LB 43in (was £479.99, now £389, Amazon.co.uk), there are plenty of excellent savings to help you update your at-home viewing experience.
