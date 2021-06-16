Amazon Prime Day 2021 - live: Dates and best early deals on TVs and more
The countdown is on, and we’ve got all the latest details on discounts, shopping advice and more
Amazon Prime Day 2021 is almost here with just five days to go until bargain hunters can bag some incredible deals.
While 2020’s event took place later than scheduled in October, this year the shopping bonanza will run from Monday 21 June to Tuesday 22 June, which is a month earlier than its traditional July slot. So, it’s time to get your shopping lists ready.
For the uninitiated – but seriously, where have you been? – Prime Day is a two-day online sales event hosted by Amazon, where you will find hugely competitive deals on a range of big-ticket items from sought-after labels including the online giant’s own-brand products, Dyson, Shark, Sony and even Apple.
While many of the very best offers are expected to be released over the course of the event, Amazon has already started dropping some early deals that you can take advantage of right now, including discounts on Kindles, wireless earbuds and video doorbells.
To help you stay in the know, follow our live coverage here where you’ll find everything from top tips on how to secure the best deals to advice on how to prepare and everything to expect, including the best early offers to snap up while you can. Happy shopping!
Best Amazon Prime Day TV deals to expect
In true Amazon fashion, the retailer has already started offering its customers early discounts ahead of Prime Day, with some of the best savings to be found on TVs.
From this Panasonic TX-55HX600BZ 55in (was £699, now £479, Amazon.co.uk) to the LG 43UN71006LB 43in (was £479.99, now £389, Amazon.co.uk), there are plenty of excellent savings to help you update your at-home viewing experience.
Ahead of this year’s event we’ve found some offers on great devices that you can shop right now. For all the latest TV deals, take a look at our guide below:
How to bag a cheap TV on Prime Day next week
Here are the best deals on TVs we expect to see on Amazon Prime Day 2021, from offers on Samsung QLED TVs to 4K TVs from Sony, Panasonic, Hisense and LG
Save £55 on Amazon’s Fire HD 10 tablet right now
Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: Was £179.99, now £124.99, Amazon.co.uk
Whether you want a substitute for your laptop or a portable device, now is the time to invest in a tablet because Amazon is offering an impressive 31 per cent off its Fire HD 10 tablet – before Prime Day has even started!
The gadget was featured in our round-up of the best tablets, with our tester praising it for being “sleek and effective”.
The fire HD 10 tablet has a 10in display, easily making it the biggest of any Amazon tablet around and it also has the highest resolution, making it the best Amazon model for video playback.
“It’s a sleek and effective machine, with plenty of power and strong battery life. Like all the Amazon tablets, it comes in two versions, with or without advertisements,” our reviewer said. “These appear on the lock screen only and are seen when you wake it up. You can get rid of the ads at any time by paying £10. Easily the best-value full-size tablet, although the limited range of Android apps may put some off.”
For more early tech deals, read our guide here.
Last-minute Father’s Day gifts to shop at Amazon
If Father’s Day has crept up on you this year, fear not because Amazon has a selection of last-minute gifts that will both arrive the next day (if you’re a Prime member) and wow him.
From skincare and fragrances to tech and books, we’ve rounded up a host of gifts available to shop from the online giant that prove you’ve still got time to surprise him with something he’s bound to love.
Check our guide below:
Best last-minute Father’s Day gifts with next-day delivery
Father’s Day 2021 is on Sunday 20 June in the UK, so if you’ve left shopping to the last minute, here’s the best gifts to buy on Amazon with next-day delivery
When is Amazon Prime Day 2021?
The online giant’s sale is typically held in July, however last year it was postponed to October due to the coronavirus pandemic.
If you were thinking it feels like the event has come back around for 2021 much quicker than usual, you’d be right, because this year Amazon is hosting Prime Day earlier than ever before.
The shopping extravaganza will run across Monday 21 June and Tuesday 22 June, which is a month earlier than its traditional slot.
How to get the best Prime Day deals
Save 58% on Amazon’s Echo buds right now
Amazon Echo buds: Was £119.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk
If you’re on the hunt for a new pair of wireless headphones, look no further than Amazon’s Echo buds, which the retailer has heavily discounted ahead of Prime Day.
With a saving of £70, you won’t want to miss out on this bargain, so act fast before the offer ends.
The Echo buds promise crisp audio, comfort and impressive noise-cancelling abilities using Bose sound technology. With up to five hours playback, storing them in the charging case means you can enjoy up to 20 hours playing time.
With more than 5,000 top ratings on Amazon and nearly 60 per cent off, you can’t go wrong.
For more early tech deals, read our guide here.
How to get £10 credit to spend on Prime Day
This year, Amazon is doing more to support small businesses, including spending more than $100 million globally on new promotional activities that encourage customers to shop from those selling on its site.
From 7 June to 20 June, the online giant is also offering any Prime members £10 credit to use on Prime Day, if they spend £10 or more on items sold by select UK small businesses.
Shoppers can purchase from any small business sold through the retailer, including products from Amazon Handmade and Amazon Launchpad. It’s also making it easier for customers to shop small by flagging those taking part with a “small business” banner, while Echo device owners in the UK can also say “Alexa, shop small business” to discover products eligible for the “spend £10, get £10 promotion”.
You can read more about the initiative here:
How to get a free £10 voucher to spend on Amazon Prime Day 2021
For Prime Day 2021, Amazon is giving shoppers who spend £10 on small businesses a free £10 voucher – Here's how to get yours
Save 35% on Shark’s cordless stick vacuum cleaner
Shark cordless stick vacuum cleaner: Was £479.99, £309.99, Amazon.co.uk
Amazon Prime Day always delivers great discounts on home appliances, including vacuum cleaners, coffee machines, air fryers and more, making it an ideal time to pick up that gadget you’ve been keeping on your wishlist.
While the event has yet to kick off, Amazon already has some brilliant deals up for grabs, including this Shark cordless stick vacuum cleaner.
Shark is a reputable brand for vacuum cleaners and has appeared in our best pet vacuum cleaners guide as well as our review of the best cordless vacuums, so we can attest to its quality.
This model has a flexible head and is free from cables, so it won’t get tangled, and also allows you to clean those harder-to-reach nooks and crannies. Not only that, it has a 80-minute running time on a full charge, and is made with Shark’s anti-hair-wrap technology, so it will clean the brush head as it sucks up dirt from your carpet and hardwood floors.
For more early home appliance deals, read our guide here.
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.