Amazon Prime Day 2021 - live: Dates and best early deals on TVs and more

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is almost here with just five days to go until bargain hunters can bag some incredible deals.

While 2020’s event took place later than scheduled in October, this year the shopping bonanza will run from Monday 21 June to Tuesday 22 June, which is a month earlier than its traditional July slot. So, it’s time to get your shopping lists ready.

For the uninitiated – but seriously, where have you been? – Prime Day is a two-day online sales event hosted by Amazon, where you will find hugely competitive deals on a range of big-ticket items from sought-after labels including the online giant’s own-brand products, Dyson, Shark, Sony and even Apple.

While many of the very best offers are expected to be released over the course of the event, Amazon has already started dropping some early deals that you can take advantage of right now, including discounts on Kindles, wireless earbuds and video doorbells.

To help you stay in the know, follow our live coverage here where you’ll find everything from top tips on how to secure the best deals to advice on how to prepare and everything to expect, including the best early offers to snap up while you can. Happy shopping!

