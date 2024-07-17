The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Amazon Prime Day 2024 – live: Top deals from Ninja, Oral B and more
Real-time updates of the big summer sale, including the best discounts
Bargain hunters, start your engines: Amazon Prime Day is now in its final day. The 48-hour annual discount bonanza sees everything from the latest tech, including Amazon devices, laptops and TVs to home appliances, mattresses, beauty and so much more go on sale.
Taking place over two days (Tuesday 16 July and Wednesday 17 July), the retailer’s event is exclusive to Prime members. Amazon’s site-wide version of Black Friday, the deals are arguably just as good as the November sale.
Naturally, we’re on hand to take you through the very best deals that Amazon has to offer, plucking out the good discounts and chucking out the bad – ending tonight. From top shopping tips to the best bargains to shop now, consider this your Prime Day cheet sheet.
Save hundreds of pounds on this Amazon Fire TV
Looking for a TV this Prime Day? There are a bunch of models on offer, including Amazon’s own Fire TV range. Reduced by a massive 43 per cent, you can save hundreds of pounds on the Fire TV 55in Omni QLED series 4K.
Amazon Fire TV 55in Omni QLED series 4K TV: Was £749.99, now £429.99, Amazon.co.uk
For vibrant, clear and crisp pictures, you can’t go wrong with the Amazon Fire TV. Thanks to QLED technology you can expect all your favourite movies and shows to be leaping off the screen with vivid lifelike colours. This TV is, however, more than just a pretty picture. It’s made for streaming so you will have total easy access to all your favourite subscriptions from Netflix and Disney Plus to, of course, Amazon Prime Video and many more.
This budget tablet is now even cheaper
If you’re after high quality tablets at affordable prices, take notice of Amazon’s own Fire tablet range. Already one of the most budget-friendly models, the Amazon Fire 7 is now even cheaper with a tempting 30 per cent off.
Amazon Fire 7: Was £64.99, now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk
Upon trying it, our tester suggested this may be the tablet to rival the iPad in terms of battery life, saying: “It’s still hard to find a cheaper tablet from a decent brand.” They appreciated the lightweight and effortless portability of the Fire 7, too, adding that it’s a great pick for bookworms. “It works especially well for books and audio books,” they said, all of which are automatically downloaded onto your tablet upon setup.
Is Prime Day better than Black Friday?
I’ve been covering both Prime Day and Black Friday since 2020, so based on experience, Prime Day deals are usually just as good as Black Friday deals.
Plus, you’ll find even better discounts on Amazon devices on Prime Day, and all other tech, home and beauty buys will be discounted to roughly the same price on Black Friday, so Amazon’s sale is equally worth having on your radar - particularly because Amazon uses Prime Day as a chance to spoil its Prime members, and some of the discounts are mega.
Save 30% on my favourite Dyson airwrap dupe
I’ve got both the Dyson airwrap and its rival, Shark’s flexstyle air styler – so can confirm that the TikTok hype over the latter tool is real. Easily challenging Dyson’s bouncy blowdry throne, the Shark tool is nealy £200 cheaper and almost as good. Now, you can get it for even less thanks to Prime Day.
Shark flexstyle air styler: Was £319.99, now £229.99, Amazon.co.uk
When reviewing the Shark flexstyle, I found it to be powerful and fast-drying, complete with a fully-functioning hairdryer (arguablly better than Dyson’s drying attachment), style concentrator and diffuser. It’s super versatile thanks to its five different attachments and the best airwrap dupe you can buy (trust me, I’ve tried a lot). At nearly 30 per cent off, there’s no better time to get your hair looking its best.
Amazon’s Fire TV stick is at its lowest price ever
Giving my old TV smart features like streaming app connectivity, my trusty Fire TV stick has served my household for years. Now, Amazon’s most powerful streaming device yet is now at its lowest price ever.
Amazon Fire TV stick 4k: Was £69.99 now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk
The neat device slips neatly into your TV’s HDMI port and delivers access to all of your favourite streaming services in ultra-high-definition. If you’re an Amazon Prime member of course you can tuck into the best TV and film streaming has to offer. Even better, it can control compatible smart home devices, such as cameras and lights – all with the touch of a button.
The best power tool deals for Amazon Prime Day
Are you looking to tackle your next home or garden project? Or maybe you’ve just moved house? Well, you’re in luck as the Prime Day sale is brimming with power tool deals.
There are savings to be had on everything from lawnmowers and pressure washers to DIY tools, including drills, sanders and saws, all from major players, such as Ryobi, Bosch and Kärcher.
Black+Decker 55W mouse detail sander: Was £26.89, now £14.99, Amazon.co.uk
This Black+Decker sander will smooth wood surfaces in small and tricky-to-reach spaces, as it features a compact, teardrop shape. It’s billed as being lightweight and comfortable when in use, keeping fatigue at bay, and comes complete with six sanding sheets. Thanks to this discount at Amazon, you can pick up the sander with 26 per cent shaved off the price.
Alexa, find me an Echo Dot smart speaker deal
It wouldn’t be an Amazon sales event without a deal on an Echo smart speaker. And while the main event hasn’t started yet, you can already save 55 per cent on the 5th gen model.
Amazon Echo Dot speaker: Was £54.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk
Listen to music, podcasts, audiobooks and more using Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming services, as well as via Bluetooth connected to your phone. The smart speaker features a room-temperature sensor, which can be synced up with compatible smart home devices, such as a fan or heater. Plus, in-built privacy controls include a button to disconnect the microphone.
“Don’t be deceived by its diminutive, spherical and slightly squat size – this speaker Alexifies every room in your home on a budget, while still delivering decent sound and good smarts,” our tester said.
Clean up with this Shark cordless vacuum cleaner
The IndyBest team has taken plenty of impressive Shark vacuum cleaners for a spin over the years, so it’s safe to say the company knows what it’s doing, especially when it comes to cordless cleaning.
Shark cordless stick vacuum cleaner with anti hair wrap: Was £279.99, now £151.05, Amazon.co.uk
Similar to a cordless model we’ve reviewed before, this stick vacuum cleaner comes with a 40 minute run time and the brand’s anti hair wrap technology, which removes long and short hair from the brush roll as it cleans. There’s also a boost mode on hand for extra cleaning oomph when you need it, and the option to switch to handheld mode for cleaning upholstery, stairs and difficult to reach spots.
Listen up to this Sony headphones saving
Sony’s flagship over-ear wireless headphones comfortably hold the top spot in our review of the best wireless headphones - and they’re currently discounted to one of their lowest prices ever.
Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £379, now £259.99, Amazon.co.uk
With next-generation features and impressive noise cancellation, we can attest to their quality. “Whether it’s orchestral music, rap, podcasts or your favourite pop tracks, the WH-1000XM5 handle it all with poise and gumption,” our writer said in their review. “They never miss a beat”.
The Google Pixel 8 pro is a steal right now
Discounted by an enormous 38 per cent, Google’s flagship Pixel 8 Pro is one of the best smartphones our tech expert’s have ever tested. So if you’re in the market for an upgrade, look no further.
Google Pixel 8 Pro: Was £999, now £616.55, Amazon.co.uk
“This year’s Pixel phones go hard on fancy generative AI features, but underpinning all of Google’s software cleverness is an excellent device boasting a significant hardware upgrade over last year’s model,” our writer said in their review. “With a telephoto lens and extra RAM, as well as a Tensor G3 processor, AI-fuelled photo editing features and a glorious 120Hz display, it’s the Android device to beat.”