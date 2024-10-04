The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2024 – live: Latest updates on early deals
We’re hunting down the best savings in the lead-up to Amazon Prime Day live
Calling all bargain hunters – Amazon’s October Prime Day is just a few days away now, but if you’re raring to go, you’ll be happy to hear the ecommerce giant is kicking things off early, with some stellar savings to be found on its own-brand gadgets.
The Prime Big Deal Days sale – as it is officially called – starts on Tuesday 8 October, and lasts for 48 hours, but Amazon’s already taken chunks out of the price of its Fire TV Sticks, Echo smart speakers, Kindle tablets and even its Ring video doorbells.
The retailer is also expected to slash prices on everything from TVs and laptops to beauty and home appliances, including vacuum cleaners, heated clothes airers and dehumidifiers. As well as tech from Apple,home essentials and electric toothbrushes from Oral-B.
To help you shop smart this Prime Day, the IndyBest team will be here live throughout the sale, sniffing out the latest and best early deals and providing top tips. Constantly updated, we’re busy hunting down the discounts. But remember, you need to be a Prime subscriber if you want to take part.
The Amazon Fire TV Stick has plummeted to its lowest price
Looking to upgrade your dumb telly to a smart one? Amazon’s Fire TV Stick has just plummeted to its lowest-ever price, with the retailer taking it down to just £16.99. Bargain.
Amazon Fire TV stick: Was £44.99, now £16.99, Amazon.co.uk
The Fire TV stick is 50 per cent more powerful than previous generations, with super-quick streaming in Full HD. You’ll be able to access apps like BBC iPlayer, Netflix and Disney+, and, for a more immersive viewing experience, it supports Dolby Atmos audio. Alexa voice remote means you can tune into your programmes using just your voice, too. Right now, you can snap it up with a huge 62 per cent discount.
Prime Day is here early
Good morning!
Amazon Prime Day officially kicks off next Tuesday, but that isn’t stopping the retailer from dropping some juicy deals early. I’ll be here all day rounding up the best early Prime Day discounts that you need to know. Stay tuned! And remember, you need to be a Prime member to secure any of the savings.