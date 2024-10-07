The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2024 – live: Latest updates and early deals
Follow live for the best early offers in the lead-up to Amazon’s October Prime Day
Calling all bargain hunters – Amazon’s October Prime Day kicks off tomorrow, and if you’re already raring to go, you’ll be happy to hear the ecommerce giant has revved its engine early and there are some stellar savings to be found on its own-brand gadgets.
The Prime Big Deal Days sale – as it is officially called – starts on Tuesday 8 October, and lasts for 48 hours, but Amazon’s already taking chunks out of the price of its Fire TV Sticks, Echo smart speakers, Kindle tablets and even its Ring video doorbells.
The retailer is also expected to slash prices on everything from TVs and laptops to beauty and home appliances, including vacuum cleaners, heated clothes airers and dehumidifiers, as well as tech from Apple,home essentials and electric toothbrushes from Oral-B.
To help you shop smart this Prime Day, the IndyBest team will be here live throughout the sale, sniffing out the latest and best early deals and providing top tips. Constantly updated, we’re busy hunting down the discounts. But remember, you need to be a Prime subscriber if you want to take part.
The Amazon Fire TV Stick is just £17 in this early deal
Let’s kick things off this morning with this deal on the Amazon Fire TV Stick. Launched in 2022, this little gadget will turn your not-so-smart TV into a clever one, and is so cheap now that you can buy one for every TV in your house.
Amazon Fire TV stick: Was £44.99, now £16.99, Amazon.co.uk
The entry-level Fire TV stick is 50 per cent more powerful than previous generations, with super-quick streaming in Full HD. It comes with an Alexa remote, so you can shout commands and ask it to play specific films with just your voice. It supports thousands of app, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Now and plenty more. Plus – my favourite feature – Dolby Atmos is also supported, so content will be more immersive.. Right now, you can snap it up with a huge 62 per cent discount.
Deals coming right up
Good morning bargain hunters.
Prime Day begins in less than 16 hours, but if you’re ready to save, there are a huge number of discounts already live on the platform, including some incredible early Prime Day deals. I’ll be with you all day, rounding up the best early savings on top tech, home appliances, beauty and more. Deals are coming right up, but make sure to check out our curated list of the very best early savings below.
Amazon’s October Prime Day sale is nearly here – these are the best early deals
Get ready for mega savings across beauty, tech, appliances and more