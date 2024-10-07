Amazon’s already dropping discounts on its own-brand devices ( The Independent )

Calling all bargain hunters – Amazon’s October Prime Day kicks off tomorrow, and if you’re already raring to go, you’ll be happy to hear the ecommerce giant has revved its engine early and there are some stellar savings to be found on its own-brand gadgets.

The Prime Big Deal Days sale – as it is officially called – starts on Tuesday 8 October, and lasts for 48 hours, but Amazon’s already taking chunks out of the price of its Fire TV Sticks, Echo smart speakers, Kindle tablets and even its Ring video doorbells.

The retailer is also expected to slash prices on everything from TVs and laptops to beauty and home appliances, including vacuum cleaners, heated clothes airers and dehumidifiers, as well as tech from Apple,home essentials and electric toothbrushes from Oral-B.

To help you shop smart this Prime Day, the IndyBest team will be here live throughout the sale, sniffing out the latest and best early deals and providing top tips. Constantly updated, we’re busy hunting down the discounts. But remember, you need to be a Prime subscriber if you want to take part.