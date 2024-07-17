The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Bargain hunters, start your engines: Amazon Prime Day is now in its final day. The 48-hour annual discount bonanza sees everything from the latest tech, including Amazon devices, laptops and TVs to home appliances, mattresses, beauty and so much more go on sale.
Taking place over two days (Tuesday 16 July and Wednesday 17 July), the retailer’s event is exclusive to Prime members. Amazon’s site-wide version of Black Friday, the deals are arguably just as good as the November sale.
Naturally, we’re on hand to take you through the very best deals that Amazon has to offer, plucking out the good discounts and chucking out the bad – ending tonight. From top shopping tips to the best bargains to shop now, consider this your Prime Day cheet sheet.
Elevate your eyes with 54 per cent off this cult mascara
No look is complete without a slick of mascara and if it’s a lash-lengthening formula you’re after, we’ve got the deal for you. Right now, you can snap up this TikTok and beauty editor-approved mascara from Maybelline for less than half its standard price.
Maybelline New York lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £5.98, Amazon.co.uk
This mascara has made its way into many of our team’s beauty bags, and it’s easy to see why. When it comes to viral mascaras, Maybelline’s sky high lash sensational rules them all – not only has it taken TikTok by storm but one tube of stuff is sold every seven seconds in the UK. In our review of the formula, our tester found the product to live up to its lofty reputation, remarking that their "eyelashes instantly looked lengthened and lifted, and most impressively, stayed that way all day". Whether you’re yet to try it for yourself or you’re a diehard fan, now is the time to stock up on this lash-lengthening buy as it has a whopping 54 per cent off.
Welcome to the final day of the sale!
We’re in the final stretch of Amazon Prime Day 2024, meaning time is running out to secure a bargain. While we’ve already seen Apple AirPods reduced to their lowest-ever price, electric toothbrushes discounted by more than 60 per cent and viral Colour Wow products on sale, the best could be still yet to come.
I’ll be here with live updates all day and you can find the very best of the Prime Day deals below:
Pet owners, take note of this Furbo dog camera deal
Wondering what your four legged friend gets up to while you’re away from home? This is a deal on Furbo’s 360 dog camera (read: a treat-tossing surveillance tool) that you won’t want to pass up.
Furbo 360 dog camera: was £99, now £49, Amazon.co.uk
While the team hasn’t tried this latest version of the Furbo 360 dog camera, we have put the previous generation of the pet-friendly surveillance tool to the test. The issue of the fixed position of the camera (our tester’s main sticking point) has been resolved with the new wide-angle lens that rotates to show more of the room and your furry friend.
Other features include motion and barking alerts and the treat-toss technology. Yes, this camera actually fires treats out at the tap of a button. Furbo requires a subscription but the camera itself is 51 per cent off for Prime Day.
This bestselling vacuum cleaner is a no-brainer for pet owners
Looking to upgrade your vacuum? Amazon has slashed the price of a number of its bestselling cleaners from top-rated brand Shark, including this one, which comes with a huge £100 saving.
Shark corded upright vacuum cleaner NZ801UKT: Was £299.99, now £199, Amazon.co.uk
A leading brand when it comes to household appliances, we’re big fans of Shark at IndyBest and this upright cleaner is a real steal. A versatile machine, it comes with some nifty pet-related tricks up its sleeve, including a soft roller that works in conjunction with an anti-hair-wrap brush to catch longer hairs. It also has a handy lift-away feature, which allows the cylinder to disconnect from the body of the vacuum, giving you more flexibility to clean hard to reach places with ease.
Our tech writer loves this iPad – and it’s currently on sale
In the market for a new tablet? Then you’re going to want to snap up this rare deal on an Apple iPad.
Apple iPad 10th-generation, 2022: Was £349, now £303.99, Amazon.co.uk
It might be a small discount of £45, but Apple deals are hard to come by and this saving still means that the 2022 iPad is currently cheaper than it’s ever been at Amazon. “The new design, faster processor, better and bigger display are easily worth the price, and the new iPad is a real rival to the iPad Air, which usually costs £170 more,” our writer said in their review. “This is the best tablet under £500 from any manufacturer, in my opinion.”
This sunrise alarm clock from Lumie is on sale
If you find rising a little difficult on dark mornings, then you may find that you benefit from using a sunrise alarm clock. The team has spotted a deal on this tried and tested model from popular brand Lumie, which our writer hailed as the best advanced model in their review.
Lumie Bodyclock luxe: Was £229m now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk
“This clock does almost everything except wake you up with a cup of tea”, our tester said in our review. “It doubles as a Bluetooth speaker, has a USB port to charge your phone and is the only product we tested with a DAB+ radio rather than an FM one”, they went on. Mimicking the colours of a real sunrise, most impornatly, it left them feeling less groggy in the morning.”
This facial cleanser is one of my all-time favourites – and it’s less than a tenner
A great budget buy I swear by for that clean (but not stripped of moisture) feeling, you can now stock up and save on my favourite oily skin cleanser cleanser from Cetaphil.
Cetaphil oily skin cleanser: Was £12.56, now £9.98, Amazon.co.uk
Formulas for oily skin can leave my skin feeling dry which I really can’t stand. But I’ve never had any issues with Cetaphil’s. Since using this low-lather formula in my everyday routine, I’ve noticed my skin feeling clean and refreshed, but never stripped of moisture. And the bottle seems to lasts me absolutely ages, so it’s an economical buy in more ways than one.
Save 30 per cent on Shark’s alternative to the Dyson airwrap
Many beauty brands have attempted to take on Dyson’s cult airwrap but few have succeeded. That is, until Shark launched the flexstyle air styler. Already more affordable than the airwrap, the gadget has now been reduced by a generous 28 per cent as part of Amazon’s Prime Day sale.
Shark flexstyle air styler: Was £319.99, now £229.99, Amazon.co.uk
Our favourite alternative to the Dyson airwrap, our IndyBest reviewer said the Shark flexstyle turns into a “powerful, fast-drying and fully-functioning hairdryer, complete with a style concentrator and diffuser”. It’s versatile thanks to its five different
attachments and “perhaps the best airwrap dupe you can buy”. At nearly 30 per cent off, there’s no better time to get your hair looking its best.
We’ve sniffed out a deal on this Calvin Klein eau de toilette
Calvin Klein CK one unisex eau de toilette: Was £70, now £29.49, Amazon.co.uk
Designer perfumes can be pricey but you can invest in your new signature scent while it’s less than half price, if you plump for this much-loved Calvin Klein eau de toilette. “With a fresh citrusy scent and one that layers brilliantly with more typically female scents – think: Chloè or Le Labo matcha – it’s such a great fragrance to have on-hand for morning, noon and night”, according to The Independent‘s beauty writer Lucy Smith. And with almost 60% off today, it’s simply too good a deal to pass up.
These Sony earbuds are less than £200 (for the first time ever)
Thanks to Prime Day, Sony’s flagship wireless earbuds have fallen below £200 (for the first time ever). And, according to our review of the bes wireless buds, they’re the best in class – “astonishingly good, beating all newcomers for sound quality”, our tester said. Find out more about the buds in Alex’s article below.
Sony’s flagship wireless earbuds have never been this cheap before