It’s the perfect time to snap up discounts on all of your favourite things ( iStock/The Independent )

Bargain hunters, start your engines: Amazon Prime Day is now in its final day. The 48-hour annual discount bonanza sees everything from the latest tech, including Amazon devices, laptops and TVs to home appliances, mattresses, beauty and so much more go on sale.

Taking place over two days (Tuesday 16 July and Wednesday 17 July), the retailer’s event is exclusive to Prime members. Amazon’s site-wide version of Black Friday, the deals are arguably just as good as the November sale.

Naturally, we’re on hand to take you through the very best deals that Amazon has to offer, plucking out the good discounts and chucking out the bad – ending tonight. From top shopping tips to the best bargains to shop now, consider this your Prime Day cheet sheet.