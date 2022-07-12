Maybelline’s TikTok-viral mascara is less than £10 this Prime Day

Whether you’re a gadget geek, fashion fanatic or sports obsessed shopper, Amazon Prime Day is a veritable treasure trove of offers you won’t want to miss. And, while the retailer is already a go-to destination for items like home appliances and games consoles, it’s also a goldmine for those looking to upgrade their beauty stash.

When it comes to make-up and skincare essentials, Amazon might not seem like an obvious place to find absolute gems, but the online giant has become one of my favourite places to restock my beauty bag with hundreds of luxury and coveted brands in its roster.

Come Prime Day, things get even better as there’s a bounty of discounts on any and every beauty item you can think of. And this year, one particular saving has already caught my eye and it’s on a product I reach for time and time again, Maybelline’s sky high mascara (was £11.49, now £7.28, Amazon.co.uk).

The world of mascaras can be an intimidating one, even for the most experienced beauty enthusiast, as there’s a multitude of formulas and wand shapes that each claim to lengthen, volumise and curl lashes. All this choice can make shopping for one a bit of a minefield but, after years of battling panda eyes and pesky spider-like clumping, I was amazed to finally stumble across a mascara that seemingly does it all.

Whether I’m preaching to the converted or you’re yet to give it a go (seriously, where have you been?) now is the perfect time to stock up on Maybelline’s sky high mascara as Amazon has given it a major discount as part of its two-day shopping bonanaza meaning you can snap it up for just £7.28, that’s an impressive 37 per cent saving.

I’ve already added one (OK, three) to my shopping basket, so what are you waiting for? For the lowdown on my love for the bestselling formula, read on for my honest review.

Maybelline lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £11.49, now £7.28, Amazon.co.uk

Propelled to fame thanks to TikTok, Maybelline’s lash sensational sky high mascara dominated the video-sharing platform when it first launched in January 2021 with millions of users sharing their reviews and the hashtag #skyhighmascara mounting up more than 547m views. In fact, it proved so popular that its UK launch was brought forward three months early and it even became the number one selling make-up product in Superdrug.

While I’m often a little dubious about viral beauty products, which tend to fail to live up to the online hype, the sky really is the limit with this mascara as it delivers on all fronts, promising full volume, curl and limitless length.

Housed in a metallic baby pink tube, the wand, which the brand calls its “flex tower” is made of plastic and feels extremely flexible, with tiny, spiky bristles around its circumference that manage to grip and reach for every lash, even those pesky little ones right in the corner.

Before and after applying two coats of Maybelline’s lash sensational sky high mascara (Sarah Young)

When it comes to application, we find that the formula delivers some definite lengthening with one swipe, which is great for an everyday look. But, if you’re after the kind of dimension seen all over TikTok, the trick is to go back in and build some more layers.

While this technique is a big no-no with some mascaras – as it can lead to clumpy lashes – sky high doesn’t make ours stick together and instead somehow magically makes them appear far longer and fuller than they naturally are.

If, like me, you struggle with smudging on your eyelids when wearing mascara, you won’t look back after wearing sky high as it stays put all day long without any transfer.

Plus, despite its impressive staying power, the mascara is somehow remarkably easy to remove at the end of the day whether you’re using a micellar water or cleansing balm. Affordable and able to elongate even the shortest of lashes, this is a make-up bag must-have if we ever saw one.

The “cosmic black” version of this formula is also on sale, down from £11.49 to just £8.44.

