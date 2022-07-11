With Amazon Prime Day officially kicking off tomorrow, it’s time to start thinking about what deals and discounts could be in store for Nintendo’s best-selling handheld. We’ve already seen the original Switch at one of its cheapest prices ever (though the price has since gone back up slightly) thanks to Amazon’s pre-Prime Day offers, and we’re expecting big things tomorrow, including up to 30 per cent off games and accessories as well as 50 per cent off downloads.

Prime Day is a two-day online shopping event at Amazon, with discounts across a massive range of top-rated products, from the latest tech to Amazon’s own devices, home appliances, beauty and more. A key product category on Amazon Prime Day 2022 will be gaming, and we expect to see deals for Playstation, Xbox and Nintendo fans alike. There’s even talk that Amazon are planning on hosting two separate Prime Day events this year, which means there’s still plenty of savings to be had. Amazon has also pledged to double donations through Amazon Smile during the two-day event, so there’s plenty of reasons to find the best deals.

Speaking of Nintendo, here we’re focussing on the Japanese gaming company and the Prime Day 2022 deals for its Switch console. The Nintendo Switch is always a major talking point during the Prime Day sale, often selling out in record time.

In particular, there will be a lot of interest in the Nintendo Switch OLED (buy used £270, Amazon.co.uk), the latest console that arrived towards the end of 2021 and so wasn’t a part of last year’s Prime Day event. Now a few months old, we’re hopeful that the new Switch might have its price reduced (even if it’s only ever so slightly, or we see bundles) as part of Amazon’s big summer sale. Nintendo has just announced a new Splatoon 3-themed Nintendo Switch OLED model for release in August, will this mean we can expect to see the original discounted?

As Amazon Prime Day shopping veterans, we’re here to help bring you all of the best Nintendo deals, focusing exclusively on Switch consoles, games, accessories and bundles included in the Amazon Prime Day 2022 sales event.

Don’t forget that most Switch game works with every Switch console, with the exception of motion-controlled games for the Lite model, so while there are various models of the Nintendo machine, most games featured in the sale will work with the Switch you already own and we’ll be sure to let you know if certain games, like Nintendo Switch Sports, will only work on the standard or OLED models.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Prime Day is officially taking place on 12 and 13 July – which is now just a few hours away for those counting down.

Rumours have also begun swirling about a potential second Prime Day event, which could take place in October, a month before Black Friday. This is unconfirmed as of yet, but if true, it would make it the first time Amazon hosted two Prime Day-style events in a single year.

As for the actual Prime Day? Excitingly, the pre-Prime Day deals kicked off earlier than ever before, and we’ve been keeping a close eye on the top discounts on games and consoles, rounding up some of the best Switch deals we’ve seen already.

The best early Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2022

Nintendo Switch neon red/blue: Was £269.95, now £247, Amazon.co.uk

Although the new Switch OLED console came out in late-2021, the standard version is still more than worthy of your attention – and there are discounts to be had in the Amazon Prime Day sale. One early deal we’ve spotted sees the console, with red and blue controllers, reduced by over £22.

Games can be played on the 6.1-inch screen, or on your television when connected via the included dock. The console has 32GB of storage and the battery life ranges from around 4.5 to nine hours, depending on how it is used.

Buy now

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers (neon red/blue): Was £74.99, now £57.95, Amazon.co.uk

Each Switch console (with the exception of the Lite version) comes bundled with two detachable Joy-Con controllers, which can be used by one player each for games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (£38.95, Amazon.co.uk). But if you’re hoping to play with up to four players, then picking up an extra pair of Joy-Cons is a safe bet. Luckily, this fetching pair of neon red and blue controllers are now available at 23 per cent off.

In our round up of the best Nintendo Switch accessories, we said: “With plenty of different colours to choose from, you can easily show off your personality here with whatever you choose meaning more of the family can game at once. Straps ensure there won’t be any awkward “throwing through the TV” issues too.”

Buy now

Nintendo Switch lite (coral): Was £209.99, now £175, Amazon.co.uk

This deals sees the most affordable Nintendo console reduced by almost £35. Unlike the more expensive Switch and Switch OLED, the controllers of the Switch lite cannot be removed for on-the-go multiplayer gaming, and cannot be connected to a television or monitor. But this console is around £100 cheaper than its siblings, and is compatible with most of the same games – just make sure they mention support for handheld mode before you buy.

Buy now

‘Pokémon Scarlet’ and ‘Pokémon Violet’ dual pack steelbook edition: Was £99.99, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

Game Freak is returning to the tried and tested formula of releasing two Pokémon titles at once after Legends Arceus with Scarlet and Violet. Set in a brand new region with old and new monsters to catch, each title will have Pokémon that are unique to each title, so if you want to catch them all, you’ll need to trade between players. Luckily, there is a way to pick up both copies of the game at a significant 10 per cent discount which also comes in a limited edition steelcase. The game is being released on 18 November 2022 so it’s an excellent time to guarantee your copy ahead of its release.

Pre-order now

‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’: Was £49.99, now £38.95, Amazon.co.uk

A good number of games have seen a 22 per cent price cut already, and Animal Crossing is one of them. “New Horizons sugary innocence won’t be for everyone, but for those young enough, or young-spirited enough at least, to buy into its charms, there’s no warmer comfort blanket on offer”, shared our tester.

Buy now

‘Mario Strikers: Battle League Football’: Was £49.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

Despite spending just a few weeks on the shelves, Mario Strikers has already seen a 20 per cent discount. It’s a combat sport game that sees two teams of five battle it out on the pitch. In our review of the game, we said “it puts emphasis on over-the-top goal-scoring, tackling and power-ups as well as competitive local multiplayer and online clubs.” It’s quite chaotic for a football title, but it’s all part of the fun.

Buy now

Nintendo Switch sports: Was £39.99, now £32.99, Amazon.co.uk

For sports lovers, the Nintendo Switch sport has now reduced by a handy 18 per cent. Giving it a thorough review, our tester shared, “Nintendo Switch Sports is a strong continuation of a tried and tested formula that will find near-universal appeal with anybody who remembers the glory days of the Nintendo Wii”.

They also added, “Playing the tennis and bowling game modes don’t exactly bring anything particularly new to the table, but it’s hard not to let muscle memory kick in after an extended period away. Volleyball and badminton also make for a grand entrance that are suitable additions to a bag filled with varied game modes.”

If you’re hoping to pick this up, just remember that detachable Joy-Cons will be required to play the majority of different sports on offer.

Buy now

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’: Was £49.99, now £39, Amazon.co.uk

While we eagerly await the arrival of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet later this year, the latest installment, Pokémon Legends: Arceus is currently discounted with a generous 22 per cent saving. In our round up of the best Switch games, we called Arceus a “gust of fresh air that the series desperately needed”.

Buy now

Mario Kart 8 deluxe: Was £49.99, now £38.95, Amazon.co.uk

An oldie but a goodie, Marie Kart 8 deluxe is currently on sale with a 22 per cent discount. Dubbing it as the console’s “second ‘must-have’ game”, our reviewer raved about the fact that “deluxe features 48 tracks, 42 characters, 23 items, 200cc mode, and eight battle areas”. And shared that “the tracks themselves are brilliantly varied, being some of Mario Kart’s finest”.

Buy now

SanDisk microSDXC UHS-I card for Nintendo 128GB: Was £40.99, now £16.99, Amazon.co.uk

The Nintendo Switch and Switch OLED models have an internal storage capacity of 32GB and 64GB respectively. If you happen to be loading up your handheld console with the best Nintendo Switch games, then you’ll find out just how quickly that storage will fill up.

Luckily, users can easily upgrade their storage using a microSD port tucked away behind the Nintendo console’s kickstand, which is compatible with any microSD, microSDHC and microSDXC memory cards. However, if you want one with some added Nintendo flare, this licensed microSD card is excellent value for money with 59 per cent off. With additional storage of 128GB, the microSDXC card has a reported transfer speed of up to 100MB per second, meaning games should save and load fairly quickly.

Buy now

Younik large storage case for Switch console and accessories: Was £18.99, now £13.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re looking to take your Switch console on the go with a couple of games and other accessories, then a large carry case is a good option. Luckily, Younik has this deal that will save you26 per cent. Our gaming writer owns this carry case and can personally attest to its size and quality. Not only does it’s hard shell casing help protect its contents from any bumps in transit, its mesh-lined pocket can handily hold extra joy-con controllers as well as wrist straps and other extras, not to mention up to 19 cartridges.

Buy now

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals?

Yes. Although everyone loves to bag a bargain, a main driving force behind Amazon’s event is to entice shoppers into signing up for the retailer’s Prime service.

Prime membership currently costs £7.99 a month or £79 a year, and for that subscribers get free next-day delivery (or even same-day where available), exclusive access to certain deals, streaming movies and TV shows from Prime Video, music streaming, free Deliveroo Plus, and same-day grocery delivery from Amazon Fresh and Morrisons in certain postcodes.

A membership might be well worth the £7.99 a month if you intend to use all of those services. But if you only want to use Prime to grab a deal on Prime Day 2022, then we recommend signing up for a free 30-day trial a couple of weeks before the sale begins. You can then cancel your Prime membership after the event (but within 30 days to prevent being charged) if you no longer want to be a subscriber.

What to expect from Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals in 2022

We expect to see discounts on consoles, games, accessories and bundles for Prime Day 2022 – and, unlike last year, the new Switch OLED console might well be included in the sale, especially as the Splatoon 3-themed Switch OLED has just been announced. Other versions of the console, like the Nintendo Switch lite and regular Switch, should also see their prices reduced for the two-day event.

Meanwhile, there will be savings on accessories like cases, controllers and screen protectors, plus games from the Mario and Lego franchises, among many others. The deals won’t be around forever, so you’ll have to keep a careful eye on this article during the 48-hour event to make sure you find what you’re looking for at a great price.

Last year’s best Nintendo Switch deals in the UK

Come, join us for a quick stroll down memory lane as we remind you all of the best Nintendo Switch deals from Amazon Prime Day 2021. We saw a £20 saving on the Nintendo Switch lite console in blue (£175, Amazon.co.uk), and Nintendo’s own Ring Fit Adventure game (£54.95, Amazon.co.uk) was cut by £10, which was our pick for best fitness game available on the Switch.

As for games, there was 25 per cent off Mario and Rabbids Kingdom Battle (£10.99, Amazon.co.uk) and a small saving on Lego Worlds (£25.89, Amazon.co.uk). Lastly, Lego Harry Potter Collection (£19.95, Amazon.co.uk) had its price cut by £15.

When it came to Nintendo Switch accessories in the 2021 Amazon Prime Day sale, the Orzly carry case (£13.91, Amazon.co.uk) was better than half price, and there was money to be saved on a twin-pack of Nintendo Switch joy-con wheel accessories (£11.99, Amazon.co.uk), too.

Will the Nintendo Switch be in stock for Prime Day?

Nintendo Switch consoles have been known to receive the discount treatment on Prime Day, often bundled with some of Nintendo’s biggest games such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (£44.99, Amazon.co.uk) at a reasonable price. While we can expect to see the original Nintendo Switch go on sale on Prime Day, the Nintendo Switch Lite (£175, Amazon.co.uk) is also likely to be available.

The Nintendo Switch OLED model (buy used £270, Amazon.co.uk) is the one to look out for this Prime Day. The newest iteration of the console was only released back in October 2021 but it’s easily our favourite version of the handheld console yet so we’re hoping to see it available with some first-party Nintendo titles. While we have a strong feeling that the different Switch models will be available, they’re likely to sell out fast, so you better get your skates on once the Prime Day sales begin.

How to get the best Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals

By keeping your web browser tuned to IndyBest, of course. But then we would say that. To get the best out of Prime Day 2022, keep an eye on this article, and others across the site, as they will be updated regularly in the run-up to the shopping event itself. This is where you’ll find the best deals, chosen by IndyBest experts.

