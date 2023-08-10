Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s only been a month since Amazon last hosted its flagship Amazon Prime Day deals bonanza, but that hasn’t stopped the ecommerce giant from planning its second. The retailer has just announced that a second Prime Day event will be taking place this October.

The Prime Big Deal Days event, as it’s officially called (we know, it’s a mouthful), is a spiritual successor to the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale event, which took place in October last year.

And while details about the event are still thin on the ground, the company is promising unmissable savings. “I’m really excited for Prime members to discover some of Amazon’s best deals of the season across 19 countries,” Doug Harrington, Amazon Stores’ chief executive officer, said in a LinkedIn post.

So, when exactly in October could the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event take place, how can you take part in the savings when it rolls around, and what kind of deals could we see in the pre-Black Friday event? Speculation ahead.

When could Amazon Prime Day 2 (Prime Big Deal Days) take place?

For now, Amazon has only announced that the event is happening, but it hasn’t revealed an exact date. But this isn’t Amazon’s first rodeo, and we can use the dates from its previous October Prime Day event to come up with some speculative answers.

Last year, Amazon hosted something called the Prime Early Access Sale. It was the first time the company had run a sales event exclusive to Prime members in October. Billed as a precursor to Black Friday, Amazon has seemingly ditched that messaging, but the event is still taking place in the month before Black Friday.

Amazon really likes hosting events on two specific days – Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The Prime Early Access Sale took place on Tuesday 11 October and ended on Wednesday 12 October, while Prime Day 2023 took place on Tuesday 11 July and ended on Wednesday 12 July.

The retailer hasn’t said how long the event will last or when it will start, but if we were to hazard a guess, we think that the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event could take place on Tuesday 10 October and Wednesday 11 October 2023.

How can you take part in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event?

Last year’s Amazon Prime Early Access Sale took place in 15 countries, including the UK, but the Prime Big Deal Days event is upping that number to 19 countries. This includes the UK, the US, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain and Sweden. Phew! So, if you’re in one of those countries, you’ll be able to take part.

There’s another requirement for the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event – you need to be a Prime member in order to secure the savings. An Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month, and unlocks free deliveries, access to Prime Video and other bonuses not available to regular shoppers.

To join, you’ll need to go to the Amazon Prime sign-up page and enter your details. Amazon also has a 30-day free trial available for those who haven’t been a Prime member in the last 12 months – something to take advantage of closer to October.

What deals can we expect in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event?

Amazon says that shoppers should expect to find “some of Amazon’s best deals of the season”. A bit vague, but if we roll back the clocks, last year’s Amazon Prime Early Access Sale could provide clues.

Though the Early Access Sale never quite hit the heights of Amazon Prime Day or the furore of Black Friday in the following month, we still saw savings on a bunch of home appliances, tech, Amazon devices, laptops, mattresses and beauty buys.

As an Amazon event, we weren’t surprised to see that the best savings were on Amazon’s own-brand devices, including the lowest price on the Amazon Echo Dot, the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Echo Buds. The retailer also reduced the price of one of the best Shark cordless vacuum cleaners by £140, gave the iPhone 13 Pro Max a 13 per cent discount, and slashed the price of the Tefal actifry genius+ air fryer in half.

Expect this and more – if Amazon lives up to its promise of the “best deals of the season”. We’ll update this page the minute we hear more details.

