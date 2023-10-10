The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Prime Day 2023 Live: We’re hunting down the very best Big Deal Days discounts
Save hundreds on air fryers, heated airers, Kindles, vacuums and more
Amazon’s second Prime Day sale is here. The mammoth 48-hour deal bonanza is underway and will run until midnight tomorrow (11 October).
Like all of the online giant’s shopping events, the Prime Big Deal Days sale, as it’s officially called, sees everything from tech and beauty to Apple products, Amazon devices and air fryers discounted. The perfect preamble to Black Friday, Amazon’s autumn sale will help you tick off your shopping list for less.
As always, our IndyBest team of seasoned shoppers will be on hand throughout the event, to hand-pick the crème de la crème of offers. Whether you’re after a dehumidifier, a new moisturiser, a Dyson airwrap alternative, a new pair of headphones or a Kindle, consider our dedicated guides your cheat sheets for the event.
With Prime Day deals dropping thick and fast, we’re here around the clock, rounding up all the best offers in our liveblog, so you don’t have to go searching. You’re welcome.
Drown out the noise with this deal on the Bose QuietComfort 45
Bose headphones are some of the IndyBest tech team’s favourites. I’m personally a big fan of the QuietComfort range, and the 45s have just gone on sale this Prime Day.
Bose QuietComfort 45 noise cancelling headphones: Was £319.95, now £199, Amazon.co.uk
Our reviewer called the QC 45s the best pair of cans for relaxing before bed. “Easy to set up and pair via Bluetooth, while the sound quality is impeccable so you can really focus on a playlist or meditation and zone out of external noise,” our writer said. Even better, you can currently save a hefty discount on these noise-cancelling headphones this Prime Day.
Up your fitness game with this Fitbit Inspire deal
Though I review a lot of Apple products, I’m actually a Fitbit wearer day-to-day, thanks to its long battery life. Annabel’s just spotted a super saving on one of the entry-level models.
Fitbit inspire 3 activity tracker: Was £84.99, now £59, Amazon.co.uk
In our round-up of the best Fitbits, the inspire 3 was dubbed the best affordable and unobtrusive fitness tracking. Our tester said: “The straightforward, fitness-focused inspire 3 is ideal for users who value getting up-to-the-second step counting and heart-rate monitoring via their wrist – without quite so much extra ‘noise’ as you’d get with certain alternative models.” The inspire 3 is water-resistant up to 50m and has a battery life of up to 10 days. With more than 30 per cent off this Prime Day, this is the perfect Fitbit for those looking to monitor their health and fitness.
Save almost £200 on this cordless vacuum cleaner
Tineco A11 cordless vacuum: Was £369, now £189, Amazon.co.uk
Helping you spot where dirt is lurking, the Tineco A11 has LED headlights to illuminate dust and pet hair. It has 120W of suction power to help you vacuum rooms faster, with less need to go back and forth over the same area. Dual high-performance detachable batteries deliver up to 60 minutes uninterrupted run-time, or up to 24 minutes in max power mode, so you can clean multiple rooms in one go. Snap it up now while it’s half price.
The GoPro Hero 9 action camera has £100 off
Extreme sport junkies, you can currently save 28 per cent on GoPro’s Hero 9 action camera in the Prime Day sale. That means that, yes, you can finally book that skydive.
GoPro Hero 9: Was £349.99, now £249.99, Amazon.co.uk
Released in 2020, the GoPro Hero 9 might be one of the older models in GoPro’s line-up, but it still packs a punch, winning a spot in our round-up of the best vlogging cameras of 2022. “The 5K recording at 30fps delivers impeccable detail and flexibility in editing, while the best-in-class image stabilisation is dreamily smooth,” our writer said in their review. “And while the hero 9 might not have all the features to be the go-to camera for vloggers, it’s a highly capable secondary, and the only camera you should jump out of a plane with.”
Stock up on dishwasher tablets this Prime Day
Serial hoarders, unite. This box of 80 Finish dishwasher tablets have more than half price off, and you bet I’m stocking up and buying a few to last me until next year.
Finish ultimate infinity shine dishwasher tablets, pack of 80: Was £26, now £12.35, Amazon.co.uk
Household essentials are a fairly boring purchase, but to make it a little better, this pack of 80 dishwasher tablets is now half-price. According to the brand, these tablets are three fast-dissolving chambers that should help tackle the toughest stains even during your dishwasher’s eco-cycle.
The Echo Buds have dropped to their lowest ever price
Alexa on the go? That’s music to my ears! And what’s even more melodious to me is the news that Amazon has just dropped the price of the second-generation Echo Buds to their all-time lowest price this Prime Day.
Echo Buds, 2nd gen: Was £129.99, now £35.99, Amazon.co.uk
There’s no better time to invest in a pair of Amazon’s popular Echo earbuds as the retailer has reduced them by a huge 67 per cent. The budget buds feature Alexa voice control, active noise cancelling and a built-in microphone. As for battery life, it’s touted as strong – there are five hours of playback on a single charge, and the case gives you two extra charges, totalling 15 hours of playback. More lightweight than the predecessor, they are sweat-resistant and fine in light rain. Plus, there are four earbud sizes and two wing tip sizes, so you can choose the best fit for your ears, making for more comfortable wear.
The Apple Watch Ultra has dropped to its lowest price
With a new Apple Watch Ultra 2 having just launched, Amazon has sliced the price of the first-generation model from last year. This used to cost almost £900, and it’s now down to a much more affordable £669, so it’s well worth picking up.
Apple Watch Ultra: Was £699, now £669, Amazon.co.uk
Featuring double the battery life of other Apple Watches and a bigger screen, it was the first to be available in only titanium and with cellular connectivity. Now, you can save on the price at Amazon. “The display is fantastic, offering outstanding brightness and exceptional readability, thanks to the size and flatness of the screen. It’s called the Ultra because it does more than previous models – from crash detection to depth monitoring to having a design that works with thick gloves underwater, for instance,” our tech critic said in their review.
This 55in TV from Samsung has over £400 sliced off the price
I am in love with Samsung’s the frame TVs. They basically turn into a bit of wall art when not in use, so you don’t get a big honking black mirror on your wall when you’ve tuned out of Big Brother. This 55in model currently has 25 per cent off.
Samsung 55in the frame lifestyle QLED 4K HDR smart TV: Was £1,499, now £1,079, Amazon.co.uk
What makes this 55in TV pretty impressive, besides its £410 discount, is that it can be transformed into a piece of art when switched off. It’s a minimalistic approach to a TV and, this way, it blends seamlessly into a living room. The 4K QLED TV has a matte display and comes with a slim-fit wall mount, and the frame is customisable.
This swanky Nespresso coffee machine has more than 31 per cent off
OK, this Nespresso coffee machine is still expensive, but it’s a high-tech piece of kit, and the discount is pretty significant. I’m already amped up on cold brew, but for those pod fans out there looking to upgrade their machine, now is the time to do it.
Nespresso creatista plus coffee pod machine with milk frother: Was £479.95, now £329.99, Amazon.co.uk
Do you like froth on your coffee for the ultimate barista-style brew at home? Reduced by £150, this stainless steel machine has 11 milk temperature settings and eight texture options, so you can customise your lattes, cappuccinos and flat whites to your liking. If you’re not sure where to start, you might appreciate the fact it has an intuitive digital display that will guide you through several coffee recipes. As a further bonus, each machine includes a welcome set with a range of Nespresso capsules.
Kindle Unlimited is free for three months
If you’ve just picked up a new Kindle this Prime Day, then you’re going to want to load up some eBooks onto it. I’ve just spotted that Amazon is running a Prime Day promotion on Kindle Unlimited. Obviously, I’ve wasted no time in redeeming the deal myself. It’s free!
Kindle Unlimited for three months: Was £28.47, now free, Amazon.co.uk
For those of you not in the know, Kindle Unlimited is a monthly subscription that gives you access to millions of eBooks, thousands of audiobooks, news and magazine subscriptions. There’s an entire Kindle Unlimited catalogue for you to browse. This deal ends tomorrow at midnight, like all other Prime Day deals.